Frost, the cool new face of cannabis in Silom

PHOTO: Frost Bangkok

If you’re on the lookout for a dispensary that exudes an undercurrent of cool – the quiet, confident kind – then make your way to the heart of Silom where you’ll find Frost. Open from 10:00 to 01:00 and a brisk walk away from BTS Saladaeng station and Soi Patpong, Frost has made a neat little nook in the city’s hustle and bustle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

And Silom is only just where the story of Frost begins. The brand has a more extensive vision. The team behind Frost is impressively ambitious. They are already eyeing alluring Phuket and lively Pattaya as their next potential markets. This reveals their desire to go beyond their established presence in Silom. They are looking to influence a wider canvas, to create even larger waves in the cannabis scene. It’s a plan for expansion that refuses to just stand still.

Adding to their unique credentials, Frost has officially partnered with Rolling Loud Music Festival. They even offer exclusive merchandise collaborations.

Follow us on :













The sweet and energising delight of the White Rainbow

But the real magic lies in their special strains, particularly the locally-grown White Rainbow. This intriguing hybrid sativa stands out with a 25% THC potency. The delightful flavour profile, combining sweetness, cake, and ice cream, is not only a treat for your palate but also perfectly pairs with outdoor activities. Expect to feel awakened and energised in the most chilled out way possible.

As we draw to a close, one thing is clear – Frost presents a rather compelling case for their brand. They deftly weave together local influence and innovative spirit to craft a cannabis experience that is as vibrant as it is nuanced. Future expansions, music festival partnerships, and local star strains – these factors all culminate in a narrative that challenges the mundane and encourages our sense of adventure. So, whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or just venturing into this intriguing realm, keep Frost on your radar. It seems their journey is only just beginning, and it’s certainly worth tagging along for the ride. After all, who can resist a sprinkle of sweetness and a dash of chill amidst their daily hustle?