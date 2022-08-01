Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022

Bangkok is dotted with upscale buffets served by luxury hotels. You can eat your fill of everything from fresh seafood and Thai cuisine to fancy sweet treats. As such, they’re popular with locals and expats alike. But with the sheer number of hotels offering all-you-can-eat buffets, it can be hard to choose one. So, to help you find the best one and get your money’s worth, here are the top hotel buffets in Bangkok.

1. Raintree Café, The Athenee Hotel

Opening hours:

Daily Breakfast: Monday – Sunday, 06:30 – 10:30.

Lunch Buffet: Friday – Saturday 12:00 – 14:30.

Sunday Brunch: Sunday 11:45 – 15:00.

Dinner Buffet: Thursday – Saturday 18:00 – 22:00.

Pricing: Start from 1,300 – 2,600++ Baht per person.

Address: The Athenee Hotel, 61 Wireless Road (Witthayu), Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330.

The Rain Tree Café at the Athenee Hotel has a fun rolling buffet concept combined with a chef-to-table trolley service. Their dedicated staff wheel the trolleys around the restaurant, so you can just sit and take any delicacies you want from the trolley as it passes your table. You will be spoilt for choice with the different trolleys bringing different types of food, from Asian to International favourites. The seafood trolley brings crab, prawn noodle salad, red snapper ceviche, and all kinds of fresh seafood cooked to perfection.

Wait for the artisan trolleys if you want to try terrines, quiches, seafood cocktails, and burrata cheeses. They also have dim sum, deluxe meat carving, and charcuterie filled with caviar, cured meats, and truffled beef tartar. Don’t forget to end your feast with some sweet dessert. From nitro coconut ice cream and rum baba to mango sticky rice and Crêpes Suzette, they have everything to delight your taste buds. In addition to the rolling buffet and chef-to-table trolley, there are also live cooking stations and a mouthwatering Sunday brunch menu. Overall, the Rain Tree Café really provides a culinary experience like no other.

2. Riverside Terrace at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Opening hours: Friday and Saturday, 18:00 -22:00.

Pricing: Start from 1,599 Baht net per person including free flow soft soft drink and 6,99 Baht net per child.

Address: 257/1-3 Charoennakorn Road, Thonburi, Bangkok 10600.

The Riverside Terrace is another laid-back location to sample international food. This hotel buffet carries on the exquisite Thai design of the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort where it is located. Additionally, given that it is situated with a view of the Chao Phraya, they promise dining with a view. Visitors can watch Thai traditional dancers as they eat in addition to taking in the sights.

In terms of the cuisine, this buffet restaurant covers everything you could hope for. Besides the fresh seafood on ice and sushi, there are stations serving up steak, pasta, Thai and Mediterranean fare. In addition, meals are all freshly prepared at their live cooking stations. Visit their “farm to table” salad bar for sides, which offers organic veggies grown on their hydroponic farm. Don’t forget to finish your dinner with one of their delectable Thai and international sweets.

3. Red Oven at So Sofitel Hotel

Opening hours:

Weekend Buffet: Friday to Saturday from 18:00 – 22:00.

SO Sunday Brunch: Every Sunday from 12:00 – 15:00.

World Buffet & Robata Grill: Sunday to Thursday from 18:00 – 22:00.

Pricing:

Weekend Buffet: 1,788 Baht/Person.

SO Sunday Brunch: 1,999 Baht /Person.

World Buffet & Robata Grill: 1,412 Baht/Person.

Address: 7th floor, Red Oven restaurant, SO Sofitel Bangkok, Bangrak, Bangkok.

The next on our list of the best hotel buffets is the Red Oven. At the Red Oven, they offer a extensive international buffet and an à la carte menu. However, their weekend buffet is arguably the most popular. This weekend brunch has a line-up of premium and fresh seafood sourced worldwide. Start your meal with an appetiser – we recommend their Prawn Cocktail and Spicy Salmon Salad. Next, sample their range of crabs, shrimp, crayfish, lobsters and oysters which can all be grilled to your liking. Similar to others, they have a confectionary station and a range of wines from Wine Connection, soft drinks and hot coffee.

Another popular buffet is the World Buffet & Robata Grill, offering seafood on ice, oyster bar, dessert station, Japanese food, BBQ on rotation, Phad Char, fresh Pasta, and freshly prepared sushi. For fancy brunch, visit the restaurant at Sundays and feast on all kinds of dishes. From Alaskan king crab to live cooking truffle pasta, the choice is endless.

4. Ventisi, Centara Grand at Central World

Opening hours:

Breakfast: Daily, 06:30 – 10:30.

Lunch: Daily, 12:00 – 15:00.

Specialty dinner: Thursday – Saturday, 18:00 – 22:30.

Pricing: Start from 850 Baht per person (adult) and 425 Baht per child (6 – 11 years old)

Address: 24th floor, Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre, 999/99 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330.

As you step out of the elevator on the 24th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld and enter the Ventisi Restaurant, you’ll be welcomed with rows upon rows of mouthwatering food ready to be devoured. The buffet features international, Thai, and Italian favourites, all cooked using the highest quality ingredients by the skilled Chef Andrea Montella and his team. The seafood on ice in Ventisi is pretty hard to beat. Everything is fresh and will have you craving for more. You can also find appetisers, freshly sliced sushi and sashimi, a wide range of mouthwatering soups, homemade breads, and salads.

The main dishes include unlimited helpings of Italian classics, Thai staples, Mediterranean favourites, as well as meat and fish specialties with an array of garnishes and side dishes. Those who love cheese will be happy to hear that the restaurant also offers a wide selection of international cheeses. And what’s a feast without dessert? You can choose from a dizzying selection of homemade desserts and pastries. On top of being an international buffet restaurant, what sets Ventisi apart from the others is the two live cooking stations. One is focused on Thai cuisine, while the other is designated for Italian dishes. You can have front row seats of the friendly chefs cooking everything to perfection right in front of your eyes.

5. Viu at St. Regis Bangkok

Opening hours:

Epic Dinner Buffet: Friday to Saturday from 18:00 – 22:00.

Exquisite Sunday Brunch: Every Sunday from 12:30 – 15:30.

Pricing:

Epic Dinner Buffet: 2,500 Baht per person, add 1,800 Baht for 2 hour free-flow wine.

Exquisite Sunday Brunch: 3,200 Baht per person including non-alcoholic beverages.

Address:The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Rajadamri Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330.

Note: The hotel buffets at St. Regis are available from 6 July to 31 December 2022.

For a splendid feast for the senses, head to the Viu Restaurant at the St. Regis Bangkok. The restaurant’s Epic Dinner Buffet is available every weekend, inviting you to indulge in an all-you-can-eat dinner. Get ready to feast on an intriguing selection of fresh seafood, from whole lobster to oysters. Moreover, you can have unlimited orders of Atlantic sea scallops, Spanis Iberico ham, and a range of premium sushi and sashimi. For heavier fare, meat dishes like the Rossini Beef steak are also available.

Want to experience a glorious brunch? Come to the restaurant on a Sunday from 12:30 to 15:30 for the Exquisite Sunday Brunch. The all-you-can-eat brunch features a selection of premium dishes, such as Wagyu beef with truffle sauce, Alaska king crab, and an array of other Western and Asian food selections. To take your gastronomic experience to the next level, the restaurant also offers a dessert corner with a Belgium chocolate fountain and handcrafted pastries.

With these all you can eat hotel buffets, you’re sure to leave satisfied and with a belly full of delicious food. However, if you’re curious to try more food in Bangkok, check out our article on the best burgers in Bangkok.