There’s nothing like a warm fluffy bun loaded with smoked meat, crunchy lettuce, melting cheese, and a slathering sour sauce. Whether you’re into the classic beef burger, ooey-gooey cheeseburger, or you’re all about the splurge-worthy works of art with decadent toppings, Bangkok has its share of drool-inducing burgers. And lucky for all burger connoisseurs, we’ve found the best burger in Bangkok that’ll melt in your mouth and have you craving for more. Big, juicy, and downright delicious, here are some of the best burgers in Bangkok!

1. Paper Butter and the Burger

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday from 11:00 – 14:00 and 17:00 – 21:00

Address: The Yard Hostel Bangkok, 51 Phahon Yothin 5, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400.

Paper Butter and the Burger might be small, but they serve big business when it comes to a serious feed. They offer burgers with influences that range from Chiang Mai to Hawaii, so you’ll be sure to get a one-of-a-kind experience. Be sure to try their signature menu, the Chiang Mai Spicy Burger. It comes with either pork or Australian beef patty seasoned with Chiang Mai herbs, which creates a flavour similar to northern Thai’s larb kua. Completed with cheddar cheese, onion rings, and spicy mayo sauce, this burger surely packs a punch.

Looking for something to satisfy your burger craving but don’t want to derail your diet plan? Try the Naked Burger. It consists of patties, cheese, and bacon, all wrapped up in lettuce. For those who want to try pineapples in their burgers, the Aloha Hawaiian can be a unique burger to enjoy. Everything in Paper Butter and the Burger is of the finest quality, from the presentation to the flavour to the service. Exactly the kind of restaurant you wish could be found in every corner of the world.

2. 25 Degrees Burger Bar

Opening hours: Daily, 24 hours

Address: Pullman Bangkok Hotel G

Three times winner of the Great American Burger Competition, 25 Degrees Burger Bar is the place to go for the best burger in Bangkok. Offering a sophisticated twist on the traditional American burger bar concept, 25 Degrees Burger Bar is named after the exact temperature difference between a raw and well-done hamburger. They serve gourmet burgers with a long list of fancy-sounding cheeses, toppings, and condiments. You’ll want to come here with a serious appetite since the burgers here are no small feat. The buns come absolutely loaded with fresh toppings, including thick patties that can be easily shared with friends.

The most classic option is the Number One, which consists of caramelised onion, prelibato gorgonzola bacon, crescenza, arugula, and thousand islands. For something with Italian influence, try the Number Two, which comes with roasted tomato, burrata, crispy prosciutto, and pesto. The vegan and vegetarians don’t need to miss out on the beefy bandwagon, thanks to the Beyond Burger. This vegan-friendly burger consists of beyond meat, vegan cheese, a black vegan bun, and a wealth of other ingredients that’ll have you licking your lips.

3. Daniel Thaiger

Address: Sukhumvit 21, 419, 1 Soi Phetchaburi 47, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10320

Daniel Thaiger has always been a favourite in the capital, and it’s not hard to see why. This iconic food truck, without a doubt, serves the best burger in Bangkok. Not only did this burger joint start the food truck boom in Bangkok, but it was also one of the first to offer the so-called gourmet burger. At first, Daniel Thaiger rolled through the city with a limited menu. Today, they serve four burgers: the Steve, the Thaiger, the Cowboy, and the Salmon. Every burger relies on top-quality ingredients, and you can really taste the attention to detail in each bite.

For a true classic, try the original Steve Burger. This legendary burger consists of a delicious beef patty, a handful of crispy bacon, cheese, and brioche. Their signature Thaiger is also a must-try, with its perfectly-seasoned chargrilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, unmelted cheddar, and a Conkey’s brioche bun. For those who want something spicy, The Cowboy is the perfect option since it has jalapeño peppers on it. You are free to choose between wagyu beef, pork, or lamb to satisfy your cravings. If you want to try something a little different, the Salmon will change your mind about fish burgers. In between the chopped salmon and yoghurt sauce are feta cheese and crispy lettuce giving extra flavour to each bite.

4. Artisan Craft Burgers

Opening hours: Daily from 11:00 to 01:30

Address: Artisan Burger Co., Ltd. / Eleven Bangkok 26/1, A Bldg, Soi Sukhumvit 11 Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Almost no other place in Bangkok makes their burgers as mind-blowingly well as Artisan Craft Burger. What makes them stand out is the fresh, high-quality ingredients and the level of detail in which each burger is prepared. For instance, they make sure every burger has the exact core temperature, so the taste will always be consistent. And with a Michelin star chef trained the team to craft the burgers, you’re guaranteed to get the best of the best.

Their signature Artisan Burger is an all-time favourite for a reason. With a blend of Charolais and Limousin beef, the patty is grilled to perfection and then layered with caramelised red onions, cheddar cheese, homemade pickles, lettuce, tomato, homemade artisan sauce, and a buttered sesame scallion bun. To make it even tastier, pair the Artisan Burger with their russet potato fries and three-sauce combo.

5. Fowlmouth

Opening hours: Daily from 11:30 to 21:30

Address: Unit M6 The Commons, 335 Soi Thong Lor 17, Sukhumvit 55, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Looking for a delicious burger with a kick? Fowlmouth is the best burger place to go in Bangkok. The food here is seriously photogenic, but it also stacks up in terms of quality of ingredients and delicious taste. Importing flavours from the heartland of American barbecue, Fowlmouth uses spices from the American company Sonoran. A combination of cayenne, habanero and a dash of bird’s eye chilli creates the heat in the Nashville-style chicken wings and thighs. Buttermilk-brined and twice-fried chicken is guaranteed to be persistently crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside.

The Hot Chicken Burger is definitely irresistible. Crispy and juicy fried chicken thigh seasoned to the spicy levels of your preference and loaded with cheese, all served with classic sauces and Conkey’s Bakery soft bun, life doesn’t get much better than this.

Wear your stretchy pants, leave your diet at the door, and make room for the best burger in Bangkok. Life is short, so you might as well enjoy yourself a little, right?

Want to join the hype and try cannabis-infused food? Check out our article on where to find cannabis-infused food in Thailand!

Explore Properties in the Neighborhoods of Bangkok Book tours on your schedule. When you find the perfect home, start your offer online, and a dedicated buying agent will help you every step of the way. Find your happy place