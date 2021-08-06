Travel
Top 5 Adventure Tours in Samui
Koh Samui offers so much to see and do on and off the island. So, why not book a tour as an easy way to explore the best adventures it has to offer. From a trip to Ang Thong National Park, jungle safari to ATV escapades, the choice is remarkably varied. Thus, for those searching for a lifetime experience, here’s our list of the top 5 adventure tours in Koh Samui.
Top 5 Adventure Tours in Koh Samui
1. Snorkelling & Kayaking Speedboat Tour
During this tour, you’ll travel by speedboat through 42 islands around Samui. Not only will it allow you to discover momentous sites, but it’ll also give you the chance to sightsee and take in beautiful landscapes.
This adventure tour first takes you to Koh Wao or “Koh Tay Plow” where you can snorkel in the crystal clear waters. Next, it’ll head to Koh Mae Ko. Guests here can hike up to the top for a breathtaking glimpse of the green saltwater lakes of “Talay Nai”. Once mid-day hits, indulge in a complimentary Thai buffet on the beach. Then, kayak around Angthong National Marine Park to explore its natural caves and rock formations.
This adventure tour is 8 hours and is well adept at avoiding busy crowds. Thus, you can ensure that it’ll be an exclusive and all-around fun trip.
Pricing: Start from 1,916 Baht.
Starting time: Hotel pick up around 8:00.
What’s Included: Guided tour of Ang Thong National Marine Park, roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel, light breakfast, buffet lunch, travel insurance, life jackets, English speaking guide and snorkel masks. Does not include admission fees to National Park (300 Baht).
Operated By: Koh Samui Tour & Transportation.
2. Eco Jungle Safari Adventure Tour
This tour will take you to some of Koh Samui’s best natural sites. On a 6-hour jungle ride by Jeep, guests can discover wonders such as the Magic Buddha Garden. Built in 1976, this site is home to a collection of ancient statues. Other activities include a visit to a local rubber plantation and Namuang Waterfall for a refreshing swim. Furthermore, there’s no need to worry about food as lunch is included in the cost. You’ll also meet many friendly locals for a glimpse of the islands authentic side.
In summary, this adventure tour offers great value for money. Groups are relatively small (limited to 15 people) and thus guarantees a personalised experience.
Pricing: Start from 1,850 Baht.
Starting Time: 10:00 – 11:00.
What’s Included: Guided jungle safari tour, hotel pickup and drop off, admission fees, lunch and drinks.
Operated By: Koh Samui Tours.
3. Sunset Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Tour
Embark at sunset from Choeng Mon or Bangrak Beach for a stand-up paddleboard tour in Samui. This 2-hour escapade caters to all levels, from beginners to more experienced paddlers.
Before the tour, a qualified instructor will teach you the basic paddling techniques. Then simply paddleboard away with the backdrop of the sun setting over the Gulf of Thailand. Each tour group is small and has a maximum of 4 people, ensuring individualised care as a result. Finally, they provide all the necessary equipment at no extra cost. For an adventure in a relaxed setting, this tour is a must-try.
Pricing: Start from 1,552 Baht.
Starting Time: 16:30.
What’s Included: Paddleboard equipment, complimentary beach transfers if you are staying in Bophut, Bangrak, Chaweng Beach or Choeng Mon, drinking water and qualified SUP instructor.
Operated By: iSUP Samui Stand Up Paddling.
4. ATV Quad Adventure Tour
With this quad bike expedition, you’ll travel through the dirt tracks of Samui’s terrain.
Anyone from the age of 12 and up can participate in this ATV guided tour. In addition, there is a choice between a 1 or 2-hour duration. During the 1 hour trip, get a taste of off-roading and drive over terrains of sand and soil. Or, opt for the 2-hour tour if you want to venture out further. Following instructors, you’ll be led on a diverse track with multiple elevation changes. This experience will also take you to a secluded waterfall where you can cool off and take a dip. Safety equipment such as helmets is provided as well as snacks to help you refuel.
Pricing: Start from 2,595 Baht.
Starting Time: 10:00.
What’s Included: Helmet, 4-wheel ATV Tour, hotel pickup and drop-off, accident and insurance.
Operated By: Koh Samui Tours.
5. Red Baron Junk Sailing Tour
Sail abroad the Red Baron, a Chinese-style yacht for an adventure tour on the water. The vessel features a generous sun deck, a fully furnished lounge area as well as indoor and outdoor seating. Furthermore, it has bathroom facilities and on-boarding dining for added comfort. At lunch, guests can enjoy an authentic Thai buffet that serves delicious cuisine, unlimited beverages and fresh fruit.
Sit back and relax as the boat takes you to small islands off the coast of Samui. Best of all, the experienced crew know all the best spots for snorkelling where vivid corals and exciting marine life can be found. The tour travels towards Ko Som and Ko Pha Ngan, so you be sure to see plenty of spectacular vistas.
Pricing: Start from 3,900 Baht.
Starting Time: 11:00.
What’s Included: Cruise along the islands of Koh Samui, beverages and snacks, buffet lunch, English guide, roundtrip transportation to and from the hotel.
Operated By: Tour East Thailand.
Adrenaline junkies are in for a treat with all these adventure tours in Samui. However, if you can’t get enough and want some more fun, check out our article on the top 5 adventure tours in Chiang Mai.
