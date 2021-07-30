The vast expanse of Chiang Mai’s lush jungles and mountains offer an excellent opportunity for an adventure. From lush jungles and sweeping countryside of bamboo to roaming elephants and beautiful rivers, the area provides a relaxing escape for those looking for adrenaline-pumping adventure and tranquility. Therefore, if you’re an adventure junkie, here are the top adventure tours you should definitely try in Chiang Mai.

Best Adventure Tours in Chiang Mai

1. Doi Inthanon National Park Tour

Take a trip to the Roof of Thailand, Doi Inthanon, and the beautifully preserved forests surrounding the mountain. Not only will you climb the highest peak in all of Thailand, but the tour also offers a host of other exciting activities. You’ll get to explore the Karen Hill Tribe Village, try jungle trekking at Aang-Ka, relax and cool off in the stunning Wachirathan Falls, and admire the beautiful twin pagodas of Phra Mahathat Noppholbhumisiri and Phra Mahathat Chedi Nophamethanidol. During the tour, you’ll witness the flourishing flora and fauna living in harmony in the national park. Once you reach the summit of Inthanon, you’ll get to experience the fresh mountain air and breathtaking views of the forests and Chiang Mai. Complete with roundtrip transport, this tour is undoubtedly an exciting adventure to remember.

Pricing: Start from 2,000 Baht per person.

Pick Up: Hotel pick up around 08:00 – 08:30 AM.

What’s Included: Guided tour of Doi Inthanon National Park, roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel, admission fees, lunch.

Operated By: Touring Center.

2. Whitewater Rafting Adventure

If you’re an adrenalin-starved thrill seeker, you should try a whitewater rafting adventure in Chiang Mai. You’ll get to tackle some of Thailand’s best whitewater rapids during this adrenaline-pumping adventure. Push your way through picturesque valleys and canyons along with class 3 and 4 rapids. Go with the flow and soak up the stunning scenery. The whitewater rafting will begin in a relatively calm stretch to warm up your padding skills, and expert guides will be there to help you, so you don’t have to worry about your safety. Those under the age of 15 or less experienced with whitewater rafting can skip the more challenging sections of the river and then ride a van along a road to rejoin the group after the most difficult stretch is over. The tour ends with lunch in a beautiful environment, and you’ll be dropped off at your hotel in the afternoon.

Pricing: Start from 3,000 Baht per person.

Pick Up: Hotel pick up.

What’s Included: Professional guide, helmet and life jacket, roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel, lunch, bottled water, and coffee and/or tea.

Operated by: Asia Outdoor Co. Ltd.

3. Flight of the Gibbon Adventure

Get ready with one forest-full of adrenaline-pumping adventure with the Flight of the Gibbon Adventure. During this tour, you’ll zipline through the lush rainforest of the beautiful Mae Kampong Village. As you glide through different layers of the rainforest canopy, you’ll get to witness the stunning views of the rainforest. You’ll also get to experience sky bridges and abseiling among the natural beauty of the rainforest. You can also opt to hike to Mae Kampong wooden temple or Mae Kampong waterfall. The tour operates to the highest international safety standards. In addition, there will be expert Sky Rangers to look after you during the whole tour. You’ll also get a chance to learn about the rainforest and encounter wild gibbons in their habitat.

Pricing: Start from 4,299 Baht per person.

Pick Up: Hotel pick up at 6:30 AM, 8:00 AM, 9:00 AM, or 12:30 PM.

What’s Included: Professional guides (Sky Rangers and local experts), roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel, premium insurance covers, refreshments, and lunch.

Operated by: Flight of the Gibbon.

4. Hike and Bike Tour in Mae Sa Valley

If there’s one tour you shouldn’t miss while you’re in Chiang Mai, it’s hiking and biking through Mae Sa Valley. The tour starts with a 2-hour morning hike through the scenic jungle. You’ll pass through hill tribe villages, rice paddies, and then into the beautiful lush rainforest. You’ll then rest by a stunning waterfall, where you’ll also enjoy a Thai buffet lunch before continuing with your bike ride. After you refresh and refuel, the tour will continue, and you’ll ride down through the rural sections of the valley and then a beautiful orchid farm. Once the tour ends, you’ll be dropped off at your hotel.

Pricing: Start from 2,500 Baht per person.

Pick Up: Hotel pick up between 08:30 AM to 08:50 AM.

What’s Included: Experienced tour guide, bottled water, snacks, lunch, and roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel.

Operated by: ActiveThailand.

5. Climb Sticky Waterfalls of Bua Tong

Bua Tong or the Sticky Waterfalls is possibly one of the most unique places you’ll visit in Thailand. The waterfalls aren’t only impressive and breathtaking but also “sticky.” Unlike other waterfalls, Bua Tong is not slippery at all. The rocks of the waterfalls felt like a hardened sponge, allowing you to climb directly up the rocks without slipping. During the tour, you’ll get the fantastic experience of climbing the waterfalls right up. It’s definitely interesting, and the splash is refreshing. After climbing the waterfalls, you can cool off and enjoy a picnic of Thai cuisine by an idyllic natural pool. You’ll also get to witness some of the beautiful natural landscapes of northern Thailand.

Pricing: Start from 1,500 Baht per person.

Pick Up: Hotel pick up.

What’s Included: Expert guide, roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel, lunch, insurance, and gratuities.

Operated by: TakeMeTour.

So, which thrilling activity would you like to try in Chiang Mai?

If you’re looking for more exciting activities to do in Chiang Mai, check out our article on the Top 8 Things To Do In Chiang Mai.

