Best of
Top 5 adventure tours in Chiang Mai
The vast expanse of Chiang Mai’s lush jungles and mountains offer an excellent opportunity for an adventure. From lush jungles and sweeping countryside of bamboo to roaming elephants and beautiful rivers, the area provides a relaxing escape for those looking for adrenaline-pumping adventure and tranquility. Therefore, if you’re an adventure junkie, here are the top adventure tours you should definitely try in Chiang Mai.
Best Adventure Tours in Chiang Mai
1. Doi Inthanon National Park Tour
Take a trip to the Roof of Thailand, Doi Inthanon, and the beautifully preserved forests surrounding the mountain. Not only will you climb the highest peak in all of Thailand, but the tour also offers a host of other exciting activities. You’ll get to explore the Karen Hill Tribe Village, try jungle trekking at Aang-Ka, relax and cool off in the stunning Wachirathan Falls, and admire the beautiful twin pagodas of Phra Mahathat Noppholbhumisiri and Phra Mahathat Chedi Nophamethanidol. During the tour, you’ll witness the flourishing flora and fauna living in harmony in the national park. Once you reach the summit of Inthanon, you’ll get to experience the fresh mountain air and breathtaking views of the forests and Chiang Mai. Complete with roundtrip transport, this tour is undoubtedly an exciting adventure to remember.
Pricing: Start from 2,000 Baht per person.
Pick Up: Hotel pick up around 08:00 – 08:30 AM.
What’s Included: Guided tour of Doi Inthanon National Park, roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel, admission fees, lunch.
Operated By: Touring Center.
2. Whitewater Rafting Adventure
If you’re an adrenalin-starved thrill seeker, you should try a whitewater rafting adventure in Chiang Mai. You’ll get to tackle some of Thailand’s best whitewater rapids during this adrenaline-pumping adventure. Push your way through picturesque valleys and canyons along with class 3 and 4 rapids. Go with the flow and soak up the stunning scenery. The whitewater rafting will begin in a relatively calm stretch to warm up your padding skills, and expert guides will be there to help you, so you don’t have to worry about your safety. Those under the age of 15 or less experienced with whitewater rafting can skip the more challenging sections of the river and then ride a van along a road to rejoin the group after the most difficult stretch is over. The tour ends with lunch in a beautiful environment, and you’ll be dropped off at your hotel in the afternoon.
Pricing: Start from 3,000 Baht per person.
Pick Up: Hotel pick up.
What’s Included: Professional guide, helmet and life jacket, roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel, lunch, bottled water, and coffee and/or tea.
Operated by: Asia Outdoor Co. Ltd.
3. Flight of the Gibbon Adventure
Get ready with one forest-full of adrenaline-pumping adventure with the Flight of the Gibbon Adventure. During this tour, you’ll zipline through the lush rainforest of the beautiful Mae Kampong Village. As you glide through different layers of the rainforest canopy, you’ll get to witness the stunning views of the rainforest. You’ll also get to experience sky bridges and abseiling among the natural beauty of the rainforest. You can also opt to hike to Mae Kampong wooden temple or Mae Kampong waterfall. The tour operates to the highest international safety standards. In addition, there will be expert Sky Rangers to look after you during the whole tour. You’ll also get a chance to learn about the rainforest and encounter wild gibbons in their habitat.
Pricing: Start from 4,299 Baht per person.
Pick Up: Hotel pick up at 6:30 AM, 8:00 AM, 9:00 AM, or 12:30 PM.
What’s Included: Professional guides (Sky Rangers and local experts), roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel, premium insurance covers, refreshments, and lunch.
Operated by: Flight of the Gibbon.
4. Hike and Bike Tour in Mae Sa Valley
If there’s one tour you shouldn’t miss while you’re in Chiang Mai, it’s hiking and biking through Mae Sa Valley. The tour starts with a 2-hour morning hike through the scenic jungle. You’ll pass through hill tribe villages, rice paddies, and then into the beautiful lush rainforest. You’ll then rest by a stunning waterfall, where you’ll also enjoy a Thai buffet lunch before continuing with your bike ride. After you refresh and refuel, the tour will continue, and you’ll ride down through the rural sections of the valley and then a beautiful orchid farm. Once the tour ends, you’ll be dropped off at your hotel.
Pricing: Start from 2,500 Baht per person.
Pick Up: Hotel pick up between 08:30 AM to 08:50 AM.
What’s Included: Experienced tour guide, bottled water, snacks, lunch, and roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel.
Operated by: ActiveThailand.
5. Climb Sticky Waterfalls of Bua Tong
Bua Tong or the Sticky Waterfalls is possibly one of the most unique places you’ll visit in Thailand. The waterfalls aren’t only impressive and breathtaking but also “sticky.” Unlike other waterfalls, Bua Tong is not slippery at all. The rocks of the waterfalls felt like a hardened sponge, allowing you to climb directly up the rocks without slipping. During the tour, you’ll get the fantastic experience of climbing the waterfalls right up. It’s definitely interesting, and the splash is refreshing. After climbing the waterfalls, you can cool off and enjoy a picnic of Thai cuisine by an idyllic natural pool. You’ll also get to witness some of the beautiful natural landscapes of northern Thailand.
Pricing: Start from 1,500 Baht per person.
Pick Up: Hotel pick up.
What’s Included: Expert guide, roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel, lunch, insurance, and gratuities.
Operated by: TakeMeTour.
So, which thrilling activity would you like to try in Chiang Mai?
If you’re looking for more exciting activities to do in Chiang Mai, check out our article on the Top 8 Things To Do In Chiang Mai.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 5 adventure tours in Chiang Mai
Top 5 affordable hotels in Chiang Mai
Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals
Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Prayut offers his sympathies, teases restrictions
China’s national anthem possibly booed in Hong Kong, police investigate
Patong Beach’s 10 most popular hotels
Survey shows Singaporeans making travel plans as country eyes re-opening
Media banned from spreading fake/distorted news, violators could have internet cut
21 of yesterday’s Covid-related deaths died at home
Top 5 shopping malls Phuket
11 charged for allegedly selling fake Bang Sue vaccination appointments
Samui re-opening plans under threat as island infections rise
Field hospital set up in Phuket Rajabhat University for Covid-19 patients
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases and 117 deaths
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Minister: Foreigners, migrant workers are cared for amid Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23
1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Myanmar4 days ago
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
- Pattaya3 days ago
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
- Bangkok1 day ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
- Coronavirus World3 days ago
Travel bubble plans abandoned amid global spread of Delta variant