Thailand plays its cards right with poker punt

Thailand has gambled on a bold new strategy, officially recognising poker as a sport in a move that’s sent shockwaves through the international sporting and gaming communities. Furthermore, American football was also handed official sport status.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) made a game-changing call this week, confirming that poker is now an officially recognised sport, a decision expected to bring a flush of foreign players, fat prize pots, and fresh tourism revenue.

The landmark ruling was announced during a high-stakes meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, with SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee and Tourism and Sports Minister Surawong Thienthong backing the bold play.

By putting their chips behind poker, Thai officials are betting big on transforming the kingdom into a regional ace for international tournaments, with the potential to deal major economic benefits through sports tourism.

The SAT stressed that poker, often misunderstood as mere gambling, is in fact a strategic, skill-based card sport requiring brains, nerve, and psychological finesse, not just a lucky hand.

But there’s a catch: a SAT spokesperson insists poker must stay on the straight and narrow.

“This is a sport, not a gamble.”

The move comes with a strict caveat, any whiff of betting or casino-style play will fold the whole effort. It’s a delicate balancing act to keep the game in play without crossing into controversial territory.

This shuffle in Thailand’s sporting deck wasn’t just limited to poker. American football was also handed official sport status, following international recognition by both the Sports Accord and the International Olympic Committee. The timing is ideal, with the LA 2028 Olympic Games set to feature the sport, KhaoSod reported.

Thailand’s flag football team has already shown it’s got skin in the game, ranked 5th in the world in 2023 and having scooped gold at the 2014 Asian Beach Games.

The strategic move to expand Thailand’s sports portfolio is part of a wider game plan to rake in more revenue, diversify the national lineup, and cement the country’s growing rep as a heavyweight in sports tourism.

Now that poker’s been dealt into the official playbook, stakeholders are hoping the country won’t just cash in, but clean up on the world stage.