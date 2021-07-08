Top 5 private villas to rent in Bangkok

Bangkok is definitely brimming with hotels, resorts, and apartments for rent. But, those who wish to travel without experiencing a customer service type of environment, may want to look at what private villas have to offer. With prime locations and private quarters, renting a villa may be the best bet to get away from the bustling streets of Thailand’s capital.

Here, we show you the best private villas to rent in Bangkok with uniqueness and class in mind. From upscale Balinese style pool villas to cottage-like homestays, each villa offers a taste of luxury at a convenient location for visitors. Digital nomads will surely be accommodated at any of these villas as they all feature a separate working space that is perfect for working away from home.

5 Top Private Villas To Rent in Bangkok

This private pool villa is located in the centre of Bangkok, and is best for a couple or families. It offers convenient access to major attractions while being secluded on its own property. The villa is absolutely magical, with modern decor and a blissful outdoor area. Families definitely will feel comfortable with small children as the villa includes a baby crib, baby monitor, high chair, and other essentials that allow travelling families to pack lightly.

88 Grand Resort can hold up to 10 guests as it has 5 bedrooms. The villa offers luxurious room-darkening shades so guests can surely sleep in without being woken by the tropical sun. Furthermore, the villa features a gym and a hot tub so long-term stayers can feel like they have all the amenities they would have in their own home. Pets are also allowed, making this villa truly cater to the entire family.

Facilities: Bathtub, washer, dryer, extra pillows and blankets, room-darkening shades, TV, game console, crib, children’s books and toys, baby monitor, high chair, indoor fireplace, home safety, internet and office, WiFi, kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, stove, oven, patio/balcony, backyard, bbq grill, beach essentials, parking, pool, hot tub, gym, pets allowed, breakfast

Pricing: 35,270 baht per night

Address: Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand

2. Rachawadee Villa Bangkok

This sunny villa offers a great outdoor experience for a large group of people. Thus, the villa can accommodate up to 14 guests as it has 7 bedrooms and 8.5 baths. Here, visitors can enjoy the outdoor pool, hot tub, and lovely backyard that is great for gatherings. Kids can also have fun with the on site toys, books, and TV.

The Rachawadee Villa includes a washer and dryer as well as a separate office for those working away from home. Digital nomads will surely feel comfortable here as the WiFi is free and the outdoor space is ample for setting up a workspace by the pool.

Facilities: Bathtub, washer, dryer, extra pillows and blankets, room-darkening shades, TV, crib, children’s books and toys, baby monitor, high chair, indoor fireplace, home safety, internet and office, WiFi, kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, stove, oven, patio/balcony, backyard, bbq grill, beach essentials, parking, pool, hot tub

Pricing: 17,541 baht per night

Address: Khet Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand

3. Balinese Modern City Centre Pool Villa

These Balinese style architectural villas offer 4 bedrooms each, complete with an en suite bathroom and a luxurious living room. Perfect for a younger crowd, the twin villas can accommodate up to 16 guests. Featuring 2 swimming pools, the villas offer an outdoor, relaxing environment in which guests can feel like they are at a beach.

With a solid teak wood dining table and modern kitchen, the villa is perfect for dinner parties. Because it is centrally located, visitors can access many of Bangkok’s attractions while being able to come home to style and serenity. Digital nomads take kindly to this villa as it has a separate office and free WiFi that allows work to be done conveniently.

Facilities: Bathtub, washer, dryer, extra pillows and blankets, room-darkening shades, TV, indoor fireplace, home safety, internet and office, WiFi, kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, stove, oven, patio/balcony, backyard, bbq grill, beach essentials, parking, pool, hot tub

Pricing: 55,530 baht per night

Address: Khet Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand

This beautiful villa feels like a hotel on the inside as it definitely has 5 star decor. For vegetarians, the villa is great as it offers a vegetarian restaurant that has amazing food. And, Ariyasom Villa is located right by Bumrungrad International Hospital, which is definitely number 1 in all of Southeast Asia.

Thus, those seeking medical care may find the villa perfect for recovery as accessing the hospital is easy and fast. However, medical tourists are not the only ones who would love such a beautiful villa. The location itself is prime, as many visitors enjoy its access to other attractions while keeping its pristine and modern ambience.

Facilities: Standard amenities, pool, vegetarian restaurant

Pricing: 3,375 baht per night

Address: 65 Sukhumvit Soi 1 Klongtoey Nua Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok, 10110

5. Panya Village Clubhouse

This beautiful and pure-looking white clubhouse is reminiscent of an old french quarter-style home. Guests here can definitely feel a sense of luxury while staying in a classy accommodation. Panya Village features 2 storeys, and 4 bedrooms along with working and game rooms. The villa can hold up to 10 guests, making it a great place to stay for a group.

Furthermore, pets are allowed and can take advantage of the pristine outdoor yard. Guests also, can socialise outside quite easily as the outdoor area includes a patio and pool. The villa’s prime location makes it easy to wander around taking in the city, only to return home easily and relax for the night.

Facilities: Kitchen, WiFi, free parking, pool, hot tub, pets allowed, TV, washer, dryer, air conditioning, parking

Pricing: 22,824 baht per night

Address: Khet Suan Luang, Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok truly offers a wide range of accommodations, with the more high society travellers opting for private villas. Whether you are in a group or just want a sense of privacy and peace, each villa definitely offers a serene environment that makes guests forget they are in a big city.

With beautiful outdoor spaces complimenting classy, inside decor, these private villas are surely at the top in terms of convenience, style, and amenities. For those staying long-term, perhaps a villa is the perfect way to live in Bangkok as it truly can make visitors feel right at home.

