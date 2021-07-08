Best of
Top 5 private villas to rent in Bangkok
Bangkok is definitely brimming with hotels, resorts, and apartments for rent. But, those who wish to travel without experiencing a customer service type of environment, may want to look at what private villas have to offer. With prime locations and private quarters, renting a villa may be the best bet to get away from the bustling streets of Thailand’s capital.
Here, we show you the best private villas to rent in Bangkok with uniqueness and class in mind. From upscale Balinese style pool villas to cottage-like homestays, each villa offers a taste of luxury at a convenient location for visitors. Digital nomads will surely be accommodated at any of these villas as they all feature a separate working space that is perfect for working away from home.
5 Top Private Villas To Rent in Bangkok
1. 88 Grand Resort Pool Villa in centre of Bangkok
This private pool villa is located in the centre of Bangkok, and is best for a couple or families. It offers convenient access to major attractions while being secluded on its own property. The villa is absolutely magical, with modern decor and a blissful outdoor area. Families definitely will feel comfortable with small children as the villa includes a baby crib, baby monitor, high chair, and other essentials that allow travelling families to pack lightly.
88 Grand Resort can hold up to 10 guests as it has 5 bedrooms. The villa offers luxurious room-darkening shades so guests can surely sleep in without being woken by the tropical sun. Furthermore, the villa features a gym and a hot tub so long-term stayers can feel like they have all the amenities they would have in their own home. Pets are also allowed, making this villa truly cater to the entire family.
Facilities: Bathtub, washer, dryer, extra pillows and blankets, room-darkening shades, TV, game console, crib, children’s books and toys, baby monitor, high chair, indoor fireplace, home safety, internet and office, WiFi, kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, stove, oven, patio/balcony, backyard, bbq grill, beach essentials, parking, pool, hot tub, gym, pets allowed, breakfast
Pricing: 35,270 baht per night
Address: Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand
2. Rachawadee Villa Bangkok
This sunny villa offers a great outdoor experience for a large group of people. Thus, the villa can accommodate up to 14 guests as it has 7 bedrooms and 8.5 baths. Here, visitors can enjoy the outdoor pool, hot tub, and lovely backyard that is great for gatherings. Kids can also have fun with the on site toys, books, and TV.
The Rachawadee Villa includes a washer and dryer as well as a separate office for those working away from home. Digital nomads will surely feel comfortable here as the WiFi is free and the outdoor space is ample for setting up a workspace by the pool.
Facilities: Bathtub, washer, dryer, extra pillows and blankets, room-darkening shades, TV, crib, children’s books and toys, baby monitor, high chair, indoor fireplace, home safety, internet and office, WiFi, kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, stove, oven, patio/balcony, backyard, bbq grill, beach essentials, parking, pool, hot tub
Pricing: 17,541 baht per night
Address: Khet Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand
3. Balinese Modern City Centre Pool Villa
These Balinese style architectural villas offer 4 bedrooms each, complete with an en suite bathroom and a luxurious living room. Perfect for a younger crowd, the twin villas can accommodate up to 16 guests. Featuring 2 swimming pools, the villas offer an outdoor, relaxing environment in which guests can feel like they are at a beach.
With a solid teak wood dining table and modern kitchen, the villa is perfect for dinner parties. Because it is centrally located, visitors can access many of Bangkok’s attractions while being able to come home to style and serenity. Digital nomads take kindly to this villa as it has a separate office and free WiFi that allows work to be done conveniently.
Facilities: Bathtub, washer, dryer, extra pillows and blankets, room-darkening shades, TV, indoor fireplace, home safety, internet and office, WiFi, kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, stove, oven, patio/balcony, backyard, bbq grill, beach essentials, parking, pool, hot tub
Pricing: 55,530 baht per night
Address: Khet Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand
4. Ariyasom Villa
This beautiful villa feels like a hotel on the inside as it definitely has 5 star decor. For vegetarians, the villa is great as it offers a vegetarian restaurant that has amazing food. And, Ariyasom Villa is located right by Bumrungrad International Hospital, which is definitely number 1 in all of Southeast Asia.
Thus, those seeking medical care may find the villa perfect for recovery as accessing the hospital is easy and fast. However, medical tourists are not the only ones who would love such a beautiful villa. The location itself is prime, as many visitors enjoy its access to other attractions while keeping its pristine and modern ambience.
Facilities: Standard amenities, pool, vegetarian restaurant
Pricing: 3,375 baht per night
Address: 65 Sukhumvit Soi 1 Klongtoey Nua Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok, 10110
5. Panya Village Clubhouse
This beautiful and pure-looking white clubhouse is reminiscent of an old french quarter-style home. Guests here can definitely feel a sense of luxury while staying in a classy accommodation. Panya Village features 2 storeys, and 4 bedrooms along with working and game rooms. The villa can hold up to 10 guests, making it a great place to stay for a group.
Furthermore, pets are allowed and can take advantage of the pristine outdoor yard. Guests also, can socialise outside quite easily as the outdoor area includes a patio and pool. The villa’s prime location makes it easy to wander around taking in the city, only to return home easily and relax for the night.
Facilities: Kitchen, WiFi, free parking, pool, hot tub, pets allowed, TV, washer, dryer, air conditioning, parking
Pricing: 22,824 baht per night
Address: Khet Suan Luang, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok truly offers a wide range of accommodations, with the more high society travellers opting for private villas. Whether you are in a group or just want a sense of privacy and peace, each villa definitely offers a serene environment that makes guests forget they are in a big city.
With beautiful outdoor spaces complimenting classy, inside decor, these private villas are surely at the top in terms of convenience, style, and amenities. For those staying long-term, perhaps a villa is the perfect way to live in Bangkok as it truly can make visitors feel right at home.
Advertise On The Thaiger
Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Machinist in Nonthaburi arrested for allegedly making, selling guns
Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 75 deaths; new infections in all 77 provinces
Pattaya school for the blind struggling, requests public’s help
Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Top 5 private villas to rent in Bangkok
Hundreds wait outside Bangkok temple overnight for Covid test
Man believes prostitute pickpocketed him in Pattaya
Alleged leaders of a drug cartel in Germany arrested in Phuket and Koh Pha Ngan
“Mastermind” arrested for posing as doctor, “selling” vaccines
Pattaya looks into September reopening despite uptick in Covid-19 infections
Good Morning Thailand | Thai property questions answered, Bangkok lockdown mulled, Latest covid update
Top 5 Hotels in Chiang Mai
The best smartphones you should consider buying in 2021
Over 200,000 sign petition calling for mRNA vaccines
Thursday Covid-19 update: 7,058 new infections, 75 deaths
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Vietjet urges testing after Phuket passenger gets Covid-19
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
3 markets and 2 companies closed in Pattaya for Covid-19
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
Man and underage girlfriend arrested for allegedly stealing from government office to bankroll girlfriend’s birthday party
Doctor documents people camping out for Covid treatment
Department of Land Transport tackles motorbike delivery boxes
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
- Phuket1 day ago
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
- Bangkok20 hours ago
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket reviews taxi rates after “Sandbox” tourists report high prices
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
- World4 days ago
Philippines military plane crashes, 17 confirmed dead
- Crime4 days ago
Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone building airport, crime feared