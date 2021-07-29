Best of
Top 5 spas in Chiang Mai
With a reputation as Thailand’s wellbeing and relaxation capital, it’s little to no wonder that Chiang Mai is home to some of the best spas in Southeast Asia. No matter how you like to be scrubbed, rubbed, pampered, and perfumed, there’s always a spa in Chiang Mai offering precisely what your body needs. From traditional Thai massages and sauna to body scrubs and facials, here are the very best spas in Chiang Mai that will transport you into a tropical paradise.
Best Spas in Chiang Mai to Pamper Your Body and Soul
Keep in mind that some spas might be temporarily closed, or the opening hours might differ due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, make sure to contact the spa and confirm before visiting.
1. Fah Lanna Spa
Fah Lanna Spa is a modern and luxurious spa set in the heart of Chiang Mai’s Old Town. With the high, white-washed walls and tropical garden, this Thai-designed spa provides a tranquil sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. A variety of Thai and oil massages are done in a stunning water garden, allowing even the tensest of visitors to relax. The treatment menu here is extensive, from beauty and waxing treatments to Fah Lanna Spa signature treatments and spa packages. In addition, the professional masseuses offer high-standard treatments, and the entire spa is designed to pamper both your body and soul. The best thing is, the prices are still pretty reasonable.
There are actually two locations for Fah Lanna: in the Old Town and Night Bazaar. The Old Town is the main one, offering a more luxurious experience. On the other hand, the one at the Night Bazaar is smaller, with a more rustic ambiance and lower prices.
Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Address: 57, 57/1 Wiang Kaew Rd, Tambon Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200.
2. Oasis Spa
Oasis Spa Chiang Mai is famous for their excellent services and impressive range of therapies. The spa uses both Asian and international techniques and products, with high-quality and well-trained staff ready to give you a memorable pampering trip. A wide range of facials, scrubs, wraps, reflexology, and a selection of packages are available here. One of the newest additions to their massage menu is the 24-carat gold oil massage, which uses real gold flakes infused into the fragrant massage oil and blended with tropical scents of ylang-ylang and jasmine. Oasis Spa has several locations in Chiang Mai and several in other cities around Thailand. All spas boast an elegant setting filled with greenery and a relaxing ambience.
Opening hours: Open daily from 11 AM – 7:00 PM.
Address:
Nimmanhaemin Branch – 11 Nimmana Haeminda Rd Lane 7, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200.
Wat Prasing Branch – 4 Samlarn Rd Phra Sing, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200.
3. Cheeva Spa
Cheeva Spa is a luxurious wellness spa that has won numerous awards over the years, including the Thailand Tourism Awards, Thai Spa Awards, and TripAdvisor certificate of excellence. The spa is known for their exceptional treatments, including steams, massage packages, and sauna and body treatments such as wraps and scrubs. Some of their most popular treatments are Cheeva Relax Package, Cheeva Detox Package, and Coconut Honey Scrub. Cheeva Spa will leave you feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and relaxed by combining traditional Lanna massage techniques and stress-relieving treatments. The prices are higher than most other spas in the city but still pretty reasonable considering the high-quality treatment they offer.
Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.
Address: 4/2 Hussadhisewee Rd., Sriphum, Muang,Chiang Mai 50200.
4. Kiyora Spa
Another popular spa in Chiang Mai is Kiyora Spa. This warm and welcoming spa offers an extensive selection of spa, massages, sauna, and beauty treatments. Thai Yoga Massage and Chocolate Body Scrub are two of their most popular treatments. The spa uses traditional Thai methods for most of their treatments. In addition, they also use special medical herbs for energizing, relaxation, and healing. After your spa package ends, the spa will give you a complimentary mango and sticky rice, as well as herbal tea to further enhance your experience. In addition, the spa itself features spacious private treatment rooms with a warm and calming atmosphere.
Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.
Address: 26 1 Chang Moi Rd Soi 2, Tambon Chang Moi, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50300.
5. Dheva Spa and Wellness Centre
Situated at the astonishingly beautiful Dhara Devi resort, the Dheva Spa and Wellness Centre take things to the next level. The spa has an unmatched architecture. It was made to look like an ancient Mandalay palace and incorporates traditional Lanna style design, with intricate hand-carved sidings. This Ayurvedic spa focuses on holistic treatments and features an extensive selection of blissful services, such as meditation, yoga, and more. Every therapist has a high skill in Ayurveda techniques to improve wellbeing of both your body and your soul. Their ‘Lanna Ceremony’ treatment is a must-try. The treatment includes a steam bath, scrub, and four different types of massages, which will leave you feeling recharged and relaxed.
Opening hours: Open daily from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM.
Address: 51/4 Chiang Mai-Sankampaeng Road, Moo 1, T. Tasala, A. Muang, Chiang Mai 50000.
Now that you know where the best spas in Chiang Mai are, get ready for a pampering trip to remember!
