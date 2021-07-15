Best of
Top 10 hotels to stay at near Bangkok BTS stations
As Bangkok is known as the most visited city in the world, travellers can be sure that the public transportation scene has been developed in detail to accommodate visitors en masse. Here, explorers can conquer just about any part of the city by simply hopping onto the BTS Skytrain or MRT, which offer safe and fast transportation.
Furthermore, as each area in Bangkok offers a unique sightseeing itinerary, its important to find a hotel that offers convenience. Here, we give you the best hotels located by such public transportation stations that haven’t left out taste and amenities.
10 Top Hotels Near BTS Stations In Bangkok
1. Kingston Suites Hotel Bangkok
Only a 7 minute walk to the Nana BTS station, this hotel is definitely on the luxurious end as its European townhouse ambience is upscale and pristine. Additionally, it is located in the popular area of Sukhumvit which hosts a variety of activities for those looking for a good time and excellent shopping.
Each 30 sqm. room comes with a city view and is fully stocked with all the extra amenities guests wouldn’t even think of, making it delightfully accommodating. With a majestic swimming pool and a gym to offer a bit of healthy activities, surely visitors will feel like they are on vacation just by staying at Kingston Suites. Moreover, its Mediterranean-style restaurant definitely doesn’t disappoint as it offers delicious cuisines.
Facilities: Swimming pool, exceptional fitness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, WiFi, restaurant, tea/coffee maker, good breakfast
Pricing: 883 baht-3,554 baht
Address: 39/3-7 Sukhumvit 15, Klong Toey Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110
2. Okura Prestige Hotel
This hotel’s name says it all. Thus, finding prestige and sophistication right next to the Ploenchit BTS station can definitely be done by staying at Okura. From the moment onlookers lay eyes on it, they are captivated by its stunning ability to take their breath away.
Despite the outside being a work of art on its own, its inside holds the real beauty as its modernity and exceptional decor paves the way for amazing city views right outside its windows. With a spa and fitness centre for pampering oneself, guests can venture towards the suspended pool afterwards. Additionally, Okura features the renowned Yamazato restaurant, which definitely represents Japanese cuisine at its finest.
Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, superb fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, facilities for disabled guests, tea/coffee maker, bar, fabulous breakfast
Pricing: 3,708 baht-17,509 baht
Address: 57 Wireless Rd., Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok, Thailand 10330
3. Grand Centre Point Hotel Ratchadamri Bangkok
Just a 5 and 7 minute stroll to Ratchadamri and Chit Lom BTS stations respectively, the Grand Centre Point Hotel is nestled in the city centre. With an outdoor pool, spa, sauna, and fitness centre, staying here allows visitors to take care of themselves without needing to go outside.
The front desk is manned day and night for guests’ convenience and can even arrange outings to save time and resources. Local and international dishes are also available at the enchanting Mes Amis Restaurant where guests can wine and dine themselves to sleep in the spacious and comfortable rooms.
Facilities: 2 swimming pools, good fitness centre, restaurant, free parking, spa and wellness centre, WiFi, breakfast
Pricing: 5,302 baht-6,501 baht
Address: 153/2 Soi Mahatlek Luang 1, Ratchadamri Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330
4. House of Phraya Jasaen
This unique hotel actually doubles as a hostel where those on a budget can have a mini slice of the hotel experience. Located just 8 minutes from Saphan Taksin BTS station, the House of Phraya Jasaen is in Bangkok’s Sathorn district which features the popular Asiatique Market. Moreover, the area also includes family-friendly activities like the Siam Discovery and Lumpini Park.
Inside this interestingly designed hotel lies rattan and wicker furniture, modern decor, authentic Thai ornamental styles and more shocking prison-themed rooms. Here, complete with handcuffs, is where more eccentric guests can surely have some fun. However, don’t think an entire family can’t stay here as the hotel definitely features family-friendly rooms that are out of sight from the more adult-themed decorations.
Facilities: Non-smoking rooms, free parking, WiFi, family rooms
Pricing: 595 baht-1,675 baht
Address: 168 Soi Charoen Krung 57, Charoen Krung Rd., Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120
5. PlayHaus Thonglor
PlayHaus hotel features delightful musical themed floors where guests can immerse themselves into a stage-like atmosphere. Just 800 metres from the Thong Lor BTS station, travellers will have no problems hopping on public transportation. However, a short stroll will take visitors to Funky Villa and Rainhill, which definitely represent the Thong Lor area’s upscale environment.
The eclectic rooms are furnished with contemporary decor reminiscent of Mary Poppins, Romeo and Juliet, Aladdin, and the Thai Four Reigns musicals. And, upon arriving visitors are treated to a free drink to help them relax and enjoy their new digs. Moreover, the Behind the Scene Bar offers cocktails and other beverages to kick start a holiday that is guaranteed to be interesting from the start for guests at PlayHaus.
Facilities: Non-smoking rooms, free parking, WiFi, tea/coffee maker, bar
Pricing: 1,109 baht-1,194 baht
Address: 205/22-23 Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thonglor) Klongton Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110
6. T|H|A City Loft Hotel by THA District
Located on Ekamai Road, just 750 metres from the Ekamai BTS Skytrain Station, T|H|A Hotel is close to Emporium Shopping Mall, and EmQuartier. Hence, for those wanting to do some serious shopping, this hotel has made it convenient and easy to access famous retailers.
Each room features softwood flooring and modern decor, without skimping on comfortable bedding. Guests can grab drinks at the on-site bar or work out at the fitness centre. Moreover, the hotel’s restaurant offers delicious bites and hydrating beverages to help guests refresh themselves after a long day. And, its awesome location means that visitors can surely find street food, fast food, and other fine restaurants nearby.
Facilities: Non-smoking rooms, fitness centre, airport shuttle, restaurant, WiFi, tea/coffee maker, bar
Pricing: 625 baht-926 baht
Address: Ekamai Soi 6, Prakanong, Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand 10110
7. Waldorf Astoria Bangkok
Travellers looking for a hotel that offers just about every amenity one can think of can definitely look no further. Located in the lively downtown area, guests will find its location to be quite accommodating. With the Ratchadamri and Chitlom BTS Stations just 5 minutes away, travelling to other areas of Bangkok is made easy.
Furthermore, each hotel room is a spacious 50 square metres with floor to ceiling windows and a separate bath and shower. And, if you forgot your toiletries, you can find free, luxurious ones inside your room. For those wanting to try out the spa services, Waldorf Spa specialises in Thai traditional massages. With an open air infinity pool featuring private cabanas, the Waldorf takes guests away from the busy city life and allows them to relax and unwind. Additionally, guests can dine in at the Bull & Bear steak and seafood restaurant while taking in the city skyline from the hotel’s 55th floor.
Facilities: Swimming pool, exceptional fitness centre, airport shuttle, restaurant, free parking, bar, superb breakfast
Pricing: 8,239 baht-53,965 baht
Address: 151 Ratchadamri Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330
8. Petals Inn
Petals Inn is located on Sukhumvit Soi 4, an area that is definitely famous for its nightlife. And, the hotel is only a 5 minute walk to Nana BTS station where travellers can disperse citywide. However, its price and location mean that many who are undergoing medical treatment at the famous Bumrungrad Hospital, may choose to recover here. Moreover, the hotel features a business centre and tour desk as well as a rain shower and minibar in each room.
The rooms have a contemporary style with neutral tones and feature available room service upon request. Laundry and dry cleaning is also offered and can be arranged at the hotel’s 24 hour front desk. Furthermore, Petals Inn is nearby many local restaurants featuring just about any type of cuisine imaginable.
Facilities: Non-smoking rooms, restaurant, WiFi, 24-hour front desk, room service, breakfast
Pricing: 693 baht-1,074 baht
Address: 20/7-8 Sukhumvit 4, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110
9. Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence
This 5 star hotel definitely means business when it comes to location and convenience. However, upon walking in, guests may wonder how its developers managed to even make it exceptionally beautiful as well. Just a short walk to the famous Sukhumvit Road and Asoke BTS station, the Grand Mercure offers a classy place to stay while enjoying the surrounding attractions.
Featuring a rooftop swimming pool, fitness centre, sauna, and suites with private balconies, this hotel surely lives up to its reputation. Moreover, guests here can take advantage of the free shuttles to the Asoke BTS station and Terminal 21 Shopping Mall for an easier commute.
Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, good fitness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, WiFi, Tea/coffee maker, very good breakfast
Pricing: 1,450 baht-6,000 baht
Address: 50 Sukhumvit Soi 19, Wattana District, Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110
10. The Key Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
As its name hints, The Key is located along Sukhumvit 19, and is also only a 3-minute walk from Asoke BTS Station and Terminal 21 shopping mall. Thus, guests at this hotel can enjoy access to Bangkok’s famous retail stores while making The Key their home base at night.
Each room offers modern kitchenettes, dining and lounge areas and warm lighting. And, the price includes a daily, light breakfast delivered to your room. Moreover, for a bite outside, the hotel is situated near the Seafood Market as well as Tops Supermarket and other places that will surely calm a hungry tummy. For convenience, the hotel also offers a 24 hour front desk that can arrange tours and even performs ticketing services. Additionally, The Key offers family rooms for the whole gang to have an amazing experience exploring Bangkok.
Facilities: Non-smoking rooms, WiFi, family rooms, 24-hour front desk, terrace, breakfast
Pricing: 713 baht-3,894 baht
Address: 19 Sukhumvit Soi 19, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110
Upon landing in the City of Angels, travellers surely want the best location for their planned itineraries to be executed. However, with these hotels offering convenient access to fast and cheap transportation, it is not unheard of to change travel plans entirely once cruising around Thailand’s capital.
From Asoke to Thonglor, it is almost guaranteed that a quick look around while zooming through the Big Mango will have some tourists taking the unplanned stop to check out some surprising attractions and tossing their schedules to the wind. And, that is exactly how Bangkok can be seen. Without a care in the world, these hotels know that as long as you are near transportation, the city can be conquered to your heart’s content.
