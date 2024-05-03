What to do in Bankok this weekend (May 4 – 5)

PHOTO: Baby Yoda Special Cocktail at Public House (left), Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Havana Social (Right)

The weekend is here! From vibrant fiestas to Star Wars-themed parties, Bangkok is buzzing with exciting things to do – like always. And if your calendar is still empty, here are some of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 4 to 5)

Things to do in Bangkok (May 4 – 5)

May the Fourth Be With You, A Celebration at Public House

When: Saturday, May 4, from 17.00 to 23.00

Where: Public House Hotel Bangkok

How much: Free entry

Star Wars fans, it’s your time to shine. Sip a drink or two while mingling with fellow fans who share your passion from the OG sci-fi trilogy at Public House’s May the Fourth Be with You, a Celebration. There will be special cocktail selections for the occasion, such as Baby Yoda, The Dark Side, Blue Milk, and May the Force Be with You. Sport your favourite Star Wars t-shirt or dress up in your beloved character, and you’ll get a free drink.

May the Fourth Be With You Guinness Night

When: Saturday, May 4, from 14.00

Where: The Old English Bangkok

How much: Free entry (RSVP only)

Tell all your friends from galaxies far, far away that we’re celebrating the day with endless pints of Guinness at The Old English Bangkok! Take a plunge into the dark with your first pint priced at 280 baht. The second pint follows at 240 baht, then the third at 220 baht. But here’s where the real fun begins – for every subsequent pint, enjoy a price drop of 40 baht until your last one is free. And once you reach the free pint, you’ll get a free shirt to celebrate your journey.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Havana Social

When: Saturday, May 4, from 18.00

Where: Havana Social Bangkok

How much: 400 THB per person, including one drink

If your perfect Cinco de Mayo celebration involves dancing (and lots of drinking), then head over to Havana Social this Saturday. They’re inviting you to honour Mexican culture and heritage with their Live Latin Band and DJ Pepe.

Quatro-Cinco de Mayo at Fatty’s Bar & Diner

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 4 to 5

Where: Fatty’s Bar & Diner Bangkok

How much: Free entry

It’s that exciting time of the year once more, and Fatty’s Bar & Diner has prepared a special Cuatro-Cinco de Mayo bash. Craving for some tacos and tequila shots or simply looking for a fun night out? Then clear your schedule and bring along your friends!

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at El Santo

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 4 to 5

Where: El Santo, Novotel Living Bangkok Sukhumvit Legacy

How much: Free entry

Cinco de Mayo at El Santo will be full of fun and flavours! Aside from delighting in the exclusive Cinco de Mayo menu by their Chef Dan, you’ll also get to dance to the Latin beats of the Silva Brothers and watch captivating live Mexican dance performances. And don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled for a special pinata surprise that will add even more fun to the festivities! Oh, and did we mention complimentary shots of Jose Cuervo with every booking?

So, are you excited for the weekend? No matter where you choose to go, don’t forget to have fun!

