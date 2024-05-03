Discover Class Bespoke tailor: Your custom-made clothing destination in Bangkok Thonglor

Photo via Class Bespoke

Class Bespoke Tailor has set the benchmark for the tailoring industry in Thailand. With over two decades of experience, we have expanded our reach with a new location in the heart of Bangkok, offering a variety of high-quality fabrics and comprehensive information on custom-made clothing.

At Class Bespoke Tailor, customers have the opportunity to create garments tailored to their unique preferences. We handle all aspects of the production process with our dedicated team, from pattern cutting to stitching, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and timely delivery.

Why choose Bespoke Suits?

While many opt for off-the-rack clothing, bespoke suits offer unparalleled benefits:

– Perfect Fit: Bespoke suits are made to your exact measurements, ensuring a flawless fit that enhances your physique and provides exceptional comfort.

– Personalized Style: Customize every detail, from fabric and color to lapel style and button placement, reflecting your individuality and taste.

– Quality Craftsmanship: Each bespoke suit is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans using premium materials, resulting in superior durability and elegance.

– Attention to Detail: Enjoy intricate details like hand-sewn buttonholes, functional sleeve buttons, and personalized linings, showcasing unparalleled craftsmanship.

– Confidence and Elegance: A well-fitted bespoke suit enhances your confidence and leaves a lasting impression, making it ideal for special occasions and professional settings.

Wide Range of Offerings

Class Bespoke Tailor caters to customers of all ages and genders, offering a variety of custom-made clothing, including:

– Men’s Suits, Shirts, and Pants: Elevate your wardrobe with tailored suits, shirts, and trousers crafted to perfection.

– Women’s Suits, Shirts, and Pants: Discover elegant and sophisticated options designed for women, tailored to accentuate femininity and style.

– Children’s Suits: Adorable and stylish suits tailored specifically for children, ensuring comfort and charm for special occasions.

Pricing

Enjoy our bespoke tailoring services starting from 7,999 THB (approximately 200€ or 220 USD), ensuring exceptional quality and craftsmanship tailored to your budget.

Worldwide shipping

Class Bespoke Tailor offers worldwide shipping, so you can enjoy our custom-made clothing no matter where you are located. Contact us to inquire about international shipping options and start creating your bespoke wardrobe today. Whether you’re in Bangkok or beyond, Class Bespoke Tailor is your trusted partner in personalised style and craftsmanship.

Contact

Experience the epitome of bespoke excellence with Class Bespoke Tailor in Bangkok Thonglor 13 near Samitivej Hospital

Visit our website at -> classbespoke.com

to learn more or contact us at

+66 95 593 3988 to schedule your personalised consultation and embark on a sartorial journey like no other.

Email: Info@classbespoke.com

What sets us apart

What sets Class Bespoke Tailor apart is our commitment to delivering personalised garments that match each individual’s personality and style, making it a worthy investment in self-expression.

In just a few months in Bangkok, our exceptional service and product quality have attracted a huge number of customers around the world. Class Bespoke Tailor has also become a favourite among tourists visiting Thailand and local Thai residents seeking custom-made clothing for various occasions.

Owner’s vision (by Bishnu)

The vision for Class Bespoke Tailor is to provide valuable information about custom-made and tailor-made clothing, emphasising the distinction between made-to-measure and ready-made garments. He aims to deliver the best outcome products with uncompromising quality, ensuring that every customer receives exceptional value for their investment.

Recognition in media

Class Bespoke Tailor has been recognized as one of the best tailors not only in Thailand but also globally, featured in prominent media outlets worldwide. Our dedication to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction has earned us accolades and praise in magazines, fashion blogs, and television programs, solidifying our reputation as a leader in the bespoke tailoring industry.

Satisfied customers

Class Bespoke Tailor is renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship and personalized service, catering to a discerning clientele that includes notable individuals such as Amelie Weygandt, Sophia Koyama, Chaikamon Chris Sriprasan, Haruto Airi, Mac Candee, and many others. Our commitment to detail and quality is evident in every garment we create, ensuring each client receives a unique and tailored experience. From bespoke suits to custom shirts and formalwear, our dedication to excellence has earned us the trust and loyalty of these esteemed individuals.

At Class Bespoke Tailor, we blend tradition with innovation to deliver exceptional clothing that reflects both style and sophistication.

Press Release