TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration

TrustFinance successfully hosted TrustFinance Business 2025 at Gaysorn Urban Resort in Bangkok on May 9. The event welcomed over 10 leading brokers, fintech innovators, service providers, and financial media partners for a full-day summit focused on growth, collaboration, and trust-building across the financial ecosystem.

The event featured a powerful mix of keynote insights, live product showcases, high-impact business matching, and a closing awards ceremony recognising industry excellence.

The event was supported by prominent sponsors, including IUX, RoboForex, FBS, and strategic barter partners: Spotware(cTrader) and Xendit, with additional amplification from media partners Trading Beast, Forbino, iamforextrader.com, eaforexcenter, and Fxhanuman.

Building trust in a complex financial world

In the opening address, Bom, COO of TrustFinance, emphasised the growing challenge of navigating misinformation and data overload in today’s financial landscape. He explained that TrustFinance was established to deliver clarity, transparency, and credibility, not just online, but through real-world connections like those fostered at the event.

Keynote highlights from TrustTalks

Throughout the day, TrustTalks presented keynote sessions from industry experts exploring the forces shaping the future of finance:

Huawei Thailand Cloud Business: Surasak Vanichwattana-Piboon outlined the “Infrastructure of Trust,” emphasising cloud-native systems, AI operations, and scalable infrastructure.

Surasak Vanichwattana-Piboon outlined the “Infrastructure of Trust,” emphasising cloud-native systems, AI operations, and scalable infrastructure. IUX Markets: Nabil Hussein discussed how strategic partnerships are now central to innovation and long-term growth.

Nabil Hussein discussed how strategic partnerships are now central to innovation and long-term growth. Dupoin: Somsak Lin shared practical insights on building high-performing IB ecosystems with data, loyalty, and structure.

Somsak Lin shared practical insights on building high-performing IB ecosystems with data, loyalty, and structure. Spotware Systems / cTrader: Michael John Quirk presented on transparent trading and the evolving expectations of over 300 million Asian traders.

Innovation on display: Business showcase

Nine standout companies took the stage during the TrustFinance Business Showcase, presenting innovative solutions designed to advance broker performance and transform financial services:

Brokersy: Trading solutions provider for financial markets

Trading solutions provider for financial markets 9Solution: Tech firm offering real-time location and safety systems

Tech firm offering real-time location and safety systems Finzvoice: Digital marketing agency for financial brands

Digital marketing agency for financial brands Beta Tech Technology: Developer of innovative tech solutions

Developer of innovative tech solutions Xendit: Payment platform simplifying transactions in Southeast Asia

Payment platform simplifying transactions in Southeast Asia TrustFinance: Review platform building trust in financial services

Review platform building trust in financial services Number 24: Financial consultancy and tech solutions provider

Financial consultancy and tech solutions provider AsiaPay: Digital payment provider across Asia

Each company shared how their innovations could support operational efficiency, compliance, customer engagement, or regional expansion.

Business matching: From conversation to collaboration

The TrustFinance Business Matching session facilitated real-time connections between brokers, service providers, and partners. Combining structured meetings with open networking, the format encouraged meaningful dialogue and sparked new business opportunities, one of the day’s most energising segments.

Recognising industry leaders

As the event transitioned into evening, TrustFinance hosted the TrustFinance Awards 2025, honouring brokers who demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and trust-building:

IUX: Best Trader Choice

Best Trader Choice RoboForex: Best Copy Trading Platform 2025 (International)

Best Copy Trading Platform 2025 (International) XM: Client Experience Excellence (Asia Pacific)

Client Experience Excellence (Asia Pacific) GTCFX: Trusted Broker Rising Star Award 2025

Trusted Broker Rising Star Award 2025 MH Markets: Best Value Forex Broker 2025

Best Value Forex Broker 2025 FBS: Best Trading Conditions 2025

The night of trust: Sip & socialise

To close the event, attendees gathered for an evening reception, The Night of Trust: Sip & Socialise, where conversations continued in a relaxed atmosphere. With shared reflections and new connections, the evening ended on a note of optimism and momentum.

TrustFinance Business 2025 was a platform for action. In a financial world defined by speed and complexity, trust, collaboration, and innovation are the building blocks of progress. TrustFinance is proud to have brought the community together and remains committed to supporting the growth of a transparent, resilient financial industry.

Press release