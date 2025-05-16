TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration
TrustFinance successfully hosted TrustFinance Business 2025 at Gaysorn Urban Resort in Bangkok on May 9. The event welcomed over 10 leading brokers, fintech innovators, service providers, and financial media partners for a full-day summit focused on growth, collaboration, and trust-building across the financial ecosystem.
The event featured a powerful mix of keynote insights, live product showcases, high-impact business matching, and a closing awards ceremony recognising industry excellence.
The event was supported by prominent sponsors, including IUX, RoboForex, FBS, and strategic barter partners: Spotware(cTrader) and Xendit, with additional amplification from media partners Trading Beast, Forbino, iamforextrader.com, eaforexcenter, and Fxhanuman.
Building trust in a complex financial world
In the opening address, Bom, COO of TrustFinance, emphasised the growing challenge of navigating misinformation and data overload in today’s financial landscape. He explained that TrustFinance was established to deliver clarity, transparency, and credibility, not just online, but through real-world connections like those fostered at the event.
Keynote highlights from TrustTalks
Throughout the day, TrustTalks presented keynote sessions from industry experts exploring the forces shaping the future of finance:
- Huawei Thailand Cloud Business: Surasak Vanichwattana-Piboon outlined the “Infrastructure of Trust,” emphasising cloud-native systems, AI operations, and scalable infrastructure.
- IUX Markets: Nabil Hussein discussed how strategic partnerships are now central to innovation and long-term growth.
- Dupoin: Somsak Lin shared practical insights on building high-performing IB ecosystems with data, loyalty, and structure.
- Spotware Systems / cTrader: Michael John Quirk presented on transparent trading and the evolving expectations of over 300 million Asian traders.
Innovation on display: Business showcase
Nine standout companies took the stage during the TrustFinance Business Showcase, presenting innovative solutions designed to advance broker performance and transform financial services:
- Brokersy: Trading solutions provider for financial markets
- 9Solution: Tech firm offering real-time location and safety systems
- Finzvoice: Digital marketing agency for financial brands
- Beta Tech Technology: Developer of innovative tech solutions
- Xendit: Payment platform simplifying transactions in Southeast Asia
- TrustFinance: Review platform building trust in financial services
- Number 24: Financial consultancy and tech solutions provider
- AsiaPay: Digital payment provider across Asia
Each company shared how their innovations could support operational efficiency, compliance, customer engagement, or regional expansion.
Business matching: From conversation to collaboration
The TrustFinance Business Matching session facilitated real-time connections between brokers, service providers, and partners. Combining structured meetings with open networking, the format encouraged meaningful dialogue and sparked new business opportunities, one of the day’s most energising segments.
Recognising industry leaders
As the event transitioned into evening, TrustFinance hosted the TrustFinance Awards 2025, honouring brokers who demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and trust-building:
- IUX: Best Trader Choice
- RoboForex: Best Copy Trading Platform 2025 (International)
- XM: Client Experience Excellence (Asia Pacific)
- GTCFX: Trusted Broker Rising Star Award 2025
- MH Markets: Best Value Forex Broker 2025
- FBS: Best Trading Conditions 2025
The night of trust: Sip & socialise
To close the event, attendees gathered for an evening reception, The Night of Trust: Sip & Socialise, where conversations continued in a relaxed atmosphere. With shared reflections and new connections, the evening ended on a note of optimism and momentum.
TrustFinance Business 2025 was a platform for action. In a financial world defined by speed and complexity, trust, collaboration, and innovation are the building blocks of progress. TrustFinance is proud to have brought the community together and remains committed to supporting the growth of a transparent, resilient financial industry.
Press release
Latest Thailand News
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: