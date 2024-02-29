What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 1 – 3)

One Piece 25th Anniversary Asia Tour Thailand

Venture into an intimate artistic voyage alive with imagination. Shed expectations and discover boundless beauty behind each petal. Creativity blazes here, an invitation to unlock stories to ignite tender hearts. Friends connect souls through revolutionary halls that rouse spirits and blend truth with wonder.

Things to do in Bangkok (March 1 – 3)

Flower of Love: A tribute to romance

Attention, art and romance lovers! River City Bangkok has teamed up with Pagoda Art Club to bring you something special this February – the stunning “Flower of Love” exhibition, curated by none other than Chanchai Siriwitthayanujit. No need for grand declarations of love here; we’re keeping it simple and heartfelt, letting each delicate bloom whisper its tale of affection. Swing by RCB Galleria 3 to see visionaries like Taweesak Ujugatanond work their magic alongside colourful legends like Palut Marod. It’s the perfect way to spend an afternoon surrounded by beauty and passion!

Duration: February 8 – March 3

February 8 – March 3 Location: RCB Galleria 3, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok

RCB Galleria 3, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok No entrance fee

Journey through intimacy: ขอ Lost แป๊ปนึง

If you’re seeking a deeper look at what makes us human, join us at the RCB Experimental Art Lab for “ขอ Lost แป๊ปนึง, ” translated as “Just Lost for a Moment.” Through six very different perspectives, we’ll explore those nagging questions of identity and connection we all grapple with. How do our dreams shape us? Why do we sometimes feel so alone? This intimate performance offers no easy answers, but promises to move and challenge you.

Duration: March 1 – 3

March 1 – 3 Location: RCB FORUM, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok

RCB FORUM, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok Entrance fee: 450 baht

Embark on an epic journey: Demon Slayer exhibition

Calling all Demon Slayer fans – let’s get together and geek out! From February 28 to April 30, Market Bangkok becomes our playground with an unbelievable immersive world straight from the show. Get ready to explore incredibly detailed recreations of Mount Fuji, the Corps headquarters, and more. And make sure to stop for a bite at the anime-themed Demon Slayer Cafe! Even if budgets are tight this month, we can still share our passion for this awesome series.

Duration: February 28 – April 30

February 28 – April 30 Location: The Market Bangkok

The Market Bangkok Entrance fee: 250-420 baht

Set sail for adventure: One Piece exhibition

Ahoy, mateys! For those dreaming of contributing to Luffy’s crew, the One Piece exhibition: sailing off on a high sea of exhilaration and discovery of new adventures is available. Let’s now shift the focus to safeguarding the environment and sustainable techniques. Set at CW Live, the anniversary special is a great way to showcase the 25th-year anniversary of the epic One Piece’s voyage. Live out the entertainment of the Straw Hat Crew by reliving 21 moments that you saw in the series.

Duration: February 14 – May 12

February 14 – May 12 Location: CW Live, Central World

CW Live, Central World Entrance fee: 428-1,990 baht

Escape to Maharaj for relaxation

Steal yourself away from the bustling city traffic and have a relaxing stroll inside the hidden gem of Tha Maharaj. Thanks to its picturesque riverside setting and the wide variety of cosy attractions it has to offer, it is the ideal spot to enjoy some time off engaged in leisurely walks and introspective moments. Treat yourself to Thailand’s culinary delights, shopping at local boutiques and taking part in the timeless Bangkok’s old district’s allure.

If you are looking for something more, you can find that there are things to do around Grand Palace Bangkok that will encapsulate your historical curiosity and also modern thrills at the same time.