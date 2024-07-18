What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 19 to 21)

Image via Yunomori Onsen and Spa (left) / Lost & Found Bangkok (right)

Happy weekend, Bangkok! If you’ve been in the city for a while, you know there are always fun things to do and events to attend. From relaxing in a Japanese onsen and cheering on your favourite sports team in a sports bar to sipping margaritas and busting moves until dawn, your Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Bangkok are sorted!

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 19 to 21)

Relaxing Spa Day at Yunomori Onsen and Spa

When: Daily, 10.00 to 00.00

Where:

After a busy week of hustling and bustling, the only proper way to spend your weekend is at Yunomori Onsen and Spa. Combining ancient Japanese Onsen bathing culture with traditional Thai massage techniques, they offer a one-of-a-kind relaxation journey. Treat yourself to a variety of luxurious treatments, including traditional Thai massage, herbal compress therapy, facial contouring massage, and body scrubs. For the ultimate relaxation experience, consider booking the Pure Relaxation package, which includes a soothing soak in an onsen followed by a tranquil massage.

If your back is in need of some serious relief after a stressful week, opt for the Office Escape package. This treatment includes an onsen soak and specialised office syndrome therapy that targets chronic muscle pain and fascia adhesions. However, if you simply want to unwind in the Onsen, check out the onsen pass options – available as a day pass, half-year pass, or annual pass for unlimited access to the soothing waters.

The delight doesn’t stop when your treatment ends. Afterwards, stop by Yunomori Onsen and Spa’s restaurant, Happy Rice, to savour delectable Japanese, Thai, and Western cuisines.

In addition to their renowned Bangkok locations, Yunomori Onsen and Spa also caters to those seeking relaxation in Pattaya. For more information, visit Yunomori Onsen and Spa’s website or follow them on Facebook.

Weekly live sports schedule and Friday Football Free Flow at The Clubhouse Bangkok

When: Daily, 09.30 to 00.00. Sports screenings depend on game schedules.

Where: The Clubhouse Bangkok, 21/1-3 Soi Sukhumvit 23

Gather all your friends and watch your favourite sports team in action together at The Clubhouse Bangkok, Bangkok’s premier sports bar. As you cheer on your favourite teams, indulge in delicious international dishes like chicken parmigiana and signature Clubhouse wraps. Don’t forget to wash it down with a selection of drinks from beers to house wines available at the bar.

The Clubhouse Bangkok boasts big HD TVs and projectors to make sure you catch every thrilling moment. This weekend, you can catch a wide range of live sporting matches, from AFL – Aussie Rules and NRL to Rugby Union Internationals, F1 – Hungarian Grand Prix, and Boxing.

Football enthusiasts can take advantage of the Friday Football Free Flow deal for 575 THB, where you can enjoy 2 hours of unlimited Singha beer, house spirits, and wines while watching AFL and NRL games. And if you’re a UFC fan, clear your schedule for July 28 since The Clubhouse Bangkok will screen UFC 304.

For the latest updates and sports event schedules, visit The Clubhouse Bangkok’s Facebook page.

Katy Perry Night at Lost & Found

When: Friday, July 19

Where: Lost & Found Bangkok

Prepare to Roar and live your Teenage Dream at Lost & Found Bangkok this Friday, where Lucy Bull will channel her inner Katy Perry with a stellar performance of her chart-topping hits alongside Channy’s captivating drag acts, double-shot’s impressive dance moves, and a special performance by Vivi.

Champagne, Caviar, and Oysters Night at Park Hyatt Bangkok

When: Friday, July 19, from 18.00

When: The Bar at Park Hyatt Bangkok

The best thing to do to kickstart your weekend is indulging in the sensational flavours of the finest champagne and seafood. Enjoy bottomless champagne and savour delectable options from our Oyster & Caviar Station, featuring Sturia’s Classic Oscietre Caviar from France and premium Fine de Claire Oysters. Share dishes like Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Tart, Mini Wagyu Beef Burgers, and Saffron & Octopus Arancini. Relax in the indoor lounge or outdoor terrace for a luxurious weekend experience.

Fiesta Mexicana Night at Diplomat Bar, Conrad Bangkok

When: Friday, July 19, from 19.00

Where: The Diplomat Bar, Conrad Bangkok

How much: 400++ THB per glass / 600++ THB for two glasses / 700++ THB for two glasses and tacos

Who wouldn’t enjoy a night of delicious margaritas? The Diplomat Bar at Conrad Bangkok is hosting a Margarity Fiesta all July long. But if you’re up for a real party, make sure to drop by this Friday, July 19, for live music and DJ!

RockBar: Rock Band 4 Night at Arcadia

When: Saturday, July 20, from 19.00 to 23.00

Where: Arcadia Barcade

How much: Free entry

Let loose and channel your inner rock star at Arcadia every Saturday night with Rock Band 4 jam sessions. Sing, play guitar, or drum along to a variety of songs from different genres like rock, ’80s hits, and pop.

420 Cruise at Bangkok Island

When: Saturday, July 20, from 18.00 to 23.00

Where: Wat Worachanyawas (Charoen Krung Soi 72)– The boat is inside the temple

How much: 620 THB per person including 1 free drink (Regular) / 750 THB per person including 1 free drink (At the Door)

Bangkok Island is teaming up with Four Twenty Bangkok for a killer cannabis event this weekend. The 420 community will be out in full force, and you should totally join in too. Imagince cruising along the river with top DJs, live bands, MCs, an awesome market, and like minded people – it’s going to be lit!

Sunday Soundbath at The Greenroom

When: Sunday, July 21, from 18:15

Where: The Green Room: A Yoga & Wellness Sanctuary

Sunday signals the end of the weekend, and the perfect way to wrap it up is by participating in a rejuvenating soundbath session to prepare for the upcoming week. The session kicks off with a guided relaxation, leading into a deep state of rest as you recline comfortably on a mat. Throughout this experience, you’ll be enveloped in the soothing sounds and vibrations of therapeutic instruments that are played live and with intuition.

Want to catch your favourite singers and bands in Bangkok? Check out our updated list of concerts in Bangkok in 2024.