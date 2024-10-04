What to do in Bangkok this week (October 4 to 10)

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: 16:46, 04 October 2024| Updated: 17:10, 04 October 2024
What to do in Bangkok this week (October 4 to 10)
Bangkok is buzzing with exciting events this coming week! If you’re still deciding where to go, then this article is for you. From a luxurious Wagyu dinner under the stars to engaging classical concerts for kids, here are the top things to do in Bangkok from October 4 to 10.

Things to do in Bangkok this week (October 4 to 10)

Giorgio’s Wagyu Indulgence at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Bangkok

Image via Giorgio’s Bangkok

Date & time: Daily, from 12.00pm to 9.00pm (available until November 30)

Location: Giorgio’s, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Bangkok

How much: A la carte starts from 588++ THB. Set menu:

  • 3-course at THB 1,800++
  • 4-course at THB 2,000++
  • 5-course at THB 2,500++

Pairing melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu with the beautiful view of the Chao Phraya River, Giorgio’s, located in the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Bangkok, has just the recipe for a romantic night out with your special someone or a well-deserved treat with your loved ones this October.

Take a seat indoors for a cosy dining experience or outdoors to eat under the stars. Both offer stunning views of the river. Start with Wagyu Beef Tartare, a masterful starter featuring raw celery, marinated egg yolk, and a Parmesan sabayon that is as creamy as it is rich. For a more robust opening to your meal, the Antipasto selection offers more tempting options.

When it comes to the main course, you can choose between two dishes: the Risotto allo Zafferano, a creamy saffron risotto topped with crispy Wagyu beef bone marrow and black truffle, or the Spaghettoni, a hearty pasta dish featuring tender Wagyu beef in a flavorful tomato, garlic, and rosemary sauce. You can’t go wrong with either, as both are cooked to perfection using the finest ingredients.

End your meal on a sweet note with the Cremoso al Cacao Bianco con Insalata di Frutti di Bosco e Chantilly. It’s a decadent white chocolate cremoso paired with a fresh berry salad and a cloud of Chantilly cream.

Oktoberfest at CALM Bangkok

Oktoberfest at CALM Bangkok, one of the best things to do in Bangkok
Image via Oktoberfest at CALM Bangkok

Date & time: Friday to Sunday, October 4 to 6

Location: CALM Bangkok

Price: Free entry

From October 4 to 6, experience the 1st Edition of CALM’s Oktoberfest, bringing Bavarian vibes to Bangkok. Enjoy authentic German beers like Maissel’s Weisse and Landbier, as well as 1L local brews. Pair your drinks with The Greedy Brewer, pretzel and mortadella, and take advantage of special combo offers. With board games and a festive atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to celebrate.

Vinyl Fair Vol.2 at Asia Hotel Bangkok

Vinyl Fair Vol.2 at Asia Hotel Bangkok, one of the best things to do in Bangkok
Image via Vinyl Fair Vol.2 at Asia Hotel Bangkok

Date & time: Thursday to Sunday, October 3 to 6

Location: Asia Hotel Bangkok (BTS Ratchathewi)

Vinyl Fair Vol. 2 is returning to Asia Hotel Bangkok from 3-6. It features 21 curated vinyl shops across 19 hotel rooms. Enjoy exclusive live recording sessions with artists like Tul Waitoonkiat and Yellow Fang, along with special vinyl releases, workshops, and a Vinyl Bar & Lounge. The event runs from 4.00pm to 10.00pm on weekdays and 1.00pm to 10.00pm on the weekend. Plus, there will be live DJ performances!

Amazing J Fest 2: Light The Town Up

Amazing J Fest 2: Light The Town Up
Image via Amazing J Fest 2: Light The Town Up

Date & time: Thursday, October 3 to Friday, October 11, from 11.00am to 9.00pm

Location: The road around Suan Luang-Banthat Thong (Chula Soi 5)

The upcoming week is Vegetarian Festival in Thailand and the Amazing J Fest 2: Light The Town Up returns to Banthat Thong. It brings together over 100 social media-favourite and legendary vegetarian restaurants. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere with colourful flower tunnels, giant lanterns, and a unique vegan milk cafe styled as a contemporary Chinese teahouse. Don’t miss the replica shrine of Tao Bo Hong Kung, where visitors can pay homage for blessings and smooth destiny.

Sync Radio – Crystal Box Session at Gaysorn Tower

Sync Radio - Crystal Box Session at Gaysorn Tower
Image via Sync Radio – Crystal Box Session at Gaysorn Tower

Date & time: Saturday, October 5, from 3.00pm

Location: Gaysorn Tower

Art and music collide against the stunning backdrop of Bangkok’s skyline at the Crystal Box Session this Saturday. Hosted by SYNC Radio, this event features live performances by Lomoroom, local artists, and an art market. Expect to see performances by DJs including Hidden Bag, Myle, and Rui Tang.

Marry Me at Marriott

Marry Me at Marriott
Image via Marry Me at Marriott

Date & time: Saturday and Sunday, October 5 to 6

Location: Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

Fall in love with “Marry Me at Marriott,” Marriott Bonvoy’s exclusive wedding and honeymoon fair. Here, you can explore stunning venues from 36 hotels and resorts across Thailand, meet with wedding experts, and discover personalised packages and exclusive offers. In addition, secure your wedding booking during the event for added perks.

Sinking and the Paradox of Staying Afloat at 333Gallery Bangkok

Sinking and the Paradox of Staying Afloat at 333Gallery Bangkok
Image via Sinking and the Paradox of Staying Afloat at 333Gallery Bangkok

Date & time: Saturday, October 5 to Sunday, November 3

Location: 333Gallery Bangkok

Sinking and the Paradox of Staying Afloat features works by Southeast Asian artists such as Angkrit Ajchariyasophon, Torlarp Larpjaroensook, and Khvay Samnang. Curated by Loredana Pazzini-Paracciani, the exhibition delves into the paradox of preserving nature while contributing to its destruction, focusing on the Mekong River and the impact of climate change. While the exhibition runs until November 3, be sure to koin the opening reception on October 5 at 6.00pm, with an artists’ talk at 4.00pm.

Classical Concert for Kids at Nailson Hays Library

Classical Concert for Kids at Nailson Hays Library
Image via Classical Concert for Kids at Nailson Hays Library

Date & time: Sunday, October 6 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Location: Nailson Hays Library

Price: 800 THB (general public) / 700 THB (library members) / 500 THB (children under 12)

Looking for a fun, educational experience for the whole family? Pro Musica’s “Classical Concert for Kids” is happening at Neilson Hays Library this Sunday. This concert features professional musicians and a storyteller, which provides a a relaxed and age-appropriate introduction to classical music for children. With music by Bach, Haydn, and Strauss, it’s a wonderful musical adventure for all ages.

James Suckling Great Wines World Bangkok 2024

James Suckling Great Wines World Bangkok 2024
Image via James Suckling Great Wines World Bangkok 2024

Date & time: Wednesday, October 9, from 5.00pm to 8.00pm

Location: Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Experience a world-class selection of 180 highly-rated wines at the James Suckling Great Wines World Bangkok 2024. This exclusive, once-a-year walk-around tasting brings together wines from over 25 renowned regions, including Bordeaux, New Zealand, California, and Patagonia. Engage with winery owners, winemakers, and fellow wine lovers as you explore an incredible range of terroirs and wineries.

The American pop rock band, LANY, is coming to Bangkok this Sunday. For more concerts, check out our updated list of concerts in Bangkok to look forward to in 2024.

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

