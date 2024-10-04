What to do in Bangkok this week (October 4 to 10)

Bangkok is buzzing with exciting events this coming week! If you’re still deciding where to go, then this article is for you. From a luxurious Wagyu dinner under the stars to engaging classical concerts for kids, here are the top things to do in Bangkok from October 4 to 10.

Things to do in Bangkok this week (October 4 to 10)

Giorgio’s Wagyu Indulgence at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Bangkok

Date & time: Daily, from 12.00pm to 9.00pm (available until November 30)

Location: Giorgio’s, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Bangkok

How much: A la carte starts from 588++ THB. Set menu:

3-course at THB 1,800++

4-course at THB 2,000++

5-course at THB 2,500++

Pairing melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu with the beautiful view of the Chao Phraya River, Giorgio’s, located in the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Bangkok, has just the recipe for a romantic night out with your special someone or a well-deserved treat with your loved ones this October.

Take a seat indoors for a cosy dining experience or outdoors to eat under the stars. Both offer stunning views of the river. Start with Wagyu Beef Tartare, a masterful starter featuring raw celery, marinated egg yolk, and a Parmesan sabayon that is as creamy as it is rich. For a more robust opening to your meal, the Antipasto selection offers more tempting options.

When it comes to the main course, you can choose between two dishes: the Risotto allo Zafferano, a creamy saffron risotto topped with crispy Wagyu beef bone marrow and black truffle, or the Spaghettoni, a hearty pasta dish featuring tender Wagyu beef in a flavorful tomato, garlic, and rosemary sauce. You can’t go wrong with either, as both are cooked to perfection using the finest ingredients.

End your meal on a sweet note with the Cremoso al Cacao Bianco con Insalata di Frutti di Bosco e Chantilly. It’s a decadent white chocolate cremoso paired with a fresh berry salad and a cloud of Chantilly cream.

Oktoberfest at CALM Bangkok

Date & time: Friday to Sunday, October 4 to 6

Location: CALM Bangkok

Price: Free entry

From October 4 to 6, experience the 1st Edition of CALM’s Oktoberfest, bringing Bavarian vibes to Bangkok. Enjoy authentic German beers like Maissel’s Weisse and Landbier, as well as 1L local brews. Pair your drinks with The Greedy Brewer, pretzel and mortadella, and take advantage of special combo offers. With board games and a festive atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to celebrate.