Travel
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Taking a dip in the blue ocean, sunbathing on a beach, lazing around in a comfy bed, pampering yourselves in couples spa treatments — whatever your definition of a perfect honeymoon, it’s waiting in Phuket. The biggest island in Thailand is the perfect place to have a romantic escape, especially if you want to enjoy relaxation and rejuvenation right after the Big Day. So, to help you have the most romantic time in your life, we’ve compiled a list of the best honeymoon resorts in Phuket with all the newlyweds’ benefits and couples experiences you could ever wish for.
1. Trisara Hotel
Facilities: 1 swimming pool, spa and wellness centre, fitness centre, non-smoking rooms, beachfront, airport shuttle (free), restaurant, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar and superb breakfast.
Pricing: From 19,956 Baht.
Address: Moo 6 60/1 Srisoonthorn Road Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda
The Trisara is a hotel situated across 40 acres of tropical gardens on Phuket’s northwest coast. Every year, hundreds of couples select Trisara as the location for their wedding because of its idyllic private beach and breathtaking ocean views. Additionally, the staff is attentive and will make your stay exceptional whether you are there for a romantic getaway or to celebrate your wedding.
Since this beachfront resort is tucked away at the end of a private lane, you can have all the privacy you need while staying here. This hotel has it all, with 37 villas, three restaurants, a sizable pool, yoga studios, a Muay Thai boxing ring, and a spa. It also has a rocky coastline with golden sands ideal for relaxing and floating. Additionally, Trisara provides a free limousine for transport to and from the airport, along with a fleet of yachts for rent. Due to its exclusivity and solitude, visitors to Trisara might undoubtedly feel like celebrities.
2. The Naka Island
Facilities: Free breakfast, library, kids’ club, spa, sauna, steam room, hot tub, fitness centre, massage, snorkelling, game room and dart board.
Pricing: From 6,400 Baht.
Address: 32 Moo 5 Tambol Paklok, Amphur Thalang, Naka Yai Island, Pa Klok, Phuket, 83110, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda
The Naka Island is the perfect spot for a honeymoon if you wish to experience a resort in a natural setting. It’s perhaps one of the most romantic resorts on the island. Couples can enjoy a lavish 4-course meal beneath a lovely canopy while admiring the beautiful scenery and listening to the sounds of the ocean.
Additionally, this contemporary resort is close to well-known city landmarks such as Naka Yai Island, Ao Po Grand Marina, and Ao Po Pier. Its immediate surroundings, nevertheless, are isolated and feature a private beach. Due to the proximity of a small fishing village and rubber plantations, visitors can also witness how locals live.
3. InterContinental Phuket Resort
Facilities: Spa, swimming pools, restaurants, tennis court, bar, private beach, hot tub, snorkelling, yoga room, tours, coffee shop.
Pricing: From 6,440 Baht.
Address: 333, 333 Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda
Sitting on the powder-soft sands of Kamala Beach, InterContinental Phuket Resort is the epitome of luxury. Cocooned by jungle-covered hills, this beach resort offers serenity while still within close proximity to Phuket’s entertainment areas and major tourist attractions. It also boasts stunning Thai-inspired architecture, finished with a modern touch.
In addition, you can enjoy direct beach access, heavenly views of the Andaman Sea, world-class dining, sparkling swimming pools, luxury gardens with a private lagoon, and a wide range of other swoon-worthy facilities. Want to enjoy ultimate pampering with your love? Head to the Sati Spa and Wellness, an elegant spa that’ll take your mind, body, and soul with rejuvenating treatments.
4. SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort
Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, library, horseback riding, steam room, hot tub, canoeing, restaurants, shops, pool and free breakfast.
Pricing: From 3,833 Baht.
Address: 333 Mai Khao, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, located in a quiet area of Mai Khao Beach, offers a world-class honeymoon experience. Tucked away from Patong’s bustling streets, it has a tranquil environment that allows you to enjoy the utmost seclusion. The rooms boast soaking tubs outside and outdoor bathrooms for a romantic evening, making it perfect for couples.
Each room has a distinctive Sino-Portuguese design. There are 3 additional swimming pools on the resort’s grounds in addition to the private plunge pool in each room. You can also enjoy breathtaking, unrivalled seaside views from the SALA rooftop restaurant. In addition, the resort provides a spa, a fitness centre, and even horseback riding for those looking to engage in some light exercise. Along with eating a free breakfast, guests can also visit various stores and restaurants for additional amusement.
5. Rosewood Phuket
Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, library, horseback riding, steam room, hot tub, canoeing, restaurants, shops, pool and free breakfast.
Pricing: From 20,734 Baht.
Address: 88/28 Muen-Ngern Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda
Rosewood elevates romance to another level. For starters, the hotel is enclosed by lush jungle and the beautiful Emerald Bay, making it a magical sanctuary for newlyweds. The smartly designed suites and villas are all embedded into the jungle landscape, allowing you to truly immerse in nature. Whether you want to stay in hillside pavilion suites with plunge pools or villas with direct access to the beach, you’ll enjoy the most intimate and tranquil honeymoon here.
Enjoy:
- Luxury Pavilions and Villas
- Three restaurants and Bars
- Asaya signature treatments
- Rosewood explorers club
- Special events space
- Beachside infinity pool
From spa pampering to adventurous outdoor activities to steamy cocktail-fuelled nights, you’re guaranteed a wow-worthy honeymoon in Rosewood Phuket. One of the resort’s highlights is possibly the organic free-form infinity swimming pool. The pool area is split into three distinct sections by wooden walkways: an adult-only designated lap pool, an activity pool, and a children’s pool area. In addition, there are a number of excellent dining venues if you want to enjoy a romantic dinner.
After saying “I do,” experience magical moments with your love in these amazing resorts. Happy honeymoon!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Court sentences police for torturing teenager
Sea view condos in Phuket you can rent for $1500 and less
On top of fire this week, Bangkok’s Chinatown deals with house collapse
Regents Pattaya: First International School in Thailand to be accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
Police close joints on Khao San Road for selling cannabis without a licence
Songhla food festival hopes to draw tourists with its Hat Yai fried chicken
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Thailand’s magical festivals, but which one is the best?
Malaysian arrested in Bangkok for wildlife trafficking, claims he came for cannabis
Gold snatcher on the loose in central Thailand
PayPal Thailand back this year for those with Thai ID Cards
Chon Buri police stop former military sergeant from jumping off school roof
Thai PM tells nation to buckle up for ‘winds of change’
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Chiang Mai protestors send Prayut a message, despite thousands of police
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
Phuket public health office says smoking cannabis is legal, but…
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
Thai woman confesses to beating 6 year old granddaughter to death with pestle
School director fired after allegedly covering up rape of 11 year old girl
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Pattaya bans local vendors from Na Jomtien Beach
Boost to tourism industry as China resumes flights to Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
-
Business1 day ago
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
-
Crime1 day ago
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
-
Crime2 days ago
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
School director fired after allegedly covering up rape of 11 year old girl
-
China3 days ago
Boost to tourism industry as China resumes flights to Thailand
Recent comments: