The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022

Taking a dip in the blue ocean, sunbathing on a beach, lazing around in a comfy bed, pampering yourselves in couples spa treatments — whatever your definition of a perfect honeymoon, it’s waiting in Phuket. The biggest island in Thailand is the perfect place to have a romantic escape, especially if you want to enjoy relaxation and rejuvenation right after the Big Day. So, to help you have the most romantic time in your life, we’ve compiled a list of the best honeymoon resorts in Phuket with all the newlyweds’ benefits and couples experiences you could ever wish for.

1. Trisara Hotel

PHOTO: Trisara

Facilities: 1 swimming pool, spa and wellness centre, fitness centre, non-smoking rooms, beachfront, airport shuttle (free), restaurant, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar and superb breakfast.

Pricing: From 19,956 Baht.

Address: Moo 6 60/1 Srisoonthorn Road Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.

The Trisara is a hotel situated across 40 acres of tropical gardens on Phuket’s northwest coast. Every year, hundreds of couples select Trisara as the location for their wedding because of its idyllic private beach and breathtaking ocean views. Additionally, the staff is attentive and will make your stay exceptional whether you are there for a romantic getaway or to celebrate your wedding. 

Since this beachfront resort is tucked away at the end of a private lane, you can have all the privacy you need while staying here. This hotel has it all, with 37 villas, three restaurants, a sizable pool, yoga studios, a Muay Thai boxing ring, and a spa. It also has a rocky coastline with golden sands ideal for relaxing and floating. Additionally, Trisara provides a free limousine for transport to and from the airport, along with a fleet of yachts for rent. Due to its exclusivity and solitude, visitors to Trisara might undoubtedly feel like celebrities.

2. The Naka Island

PHOTO: The Naka Island

Facilities: Free breakfast, library, kids’ club, spa, sauna, steam room, hot tub, fitness centre, massage, snorkelling, game room and dart board.

Pricing: From 6,400 Baht.

Address: 32 Moo 5 Tambol Paklok, Amphur Thalang, Naka Yai Island, Pa Klok, Phuket, 83110, Thailand.

The Naka Island is the perfect spot for a honeymoon if you wish to experience a resort in a natural setting. It’s perhaps one of the most romantic resorts on the island. Couples can enjoy a lavish 4-course meal beneath a lovely canopy while admiring the beautiful scenery and listening to the sounds of the ocean.

Additionally, this contemporary resort is close to well-known city landmarks such as Naka Yai Island, Ao Po Grand Marina, and Ao Po Pier. Its immediate surroundings, nevertheless, are isolated and feature a private beach. Due to the proximity of a small fishing village and rubber plantations, visitors can also witness how locals live.

3. InterContinental Phuket Resort

PHOTO: InterContinental Phuket Resort

Facilities: Spa, swimming pools, restaurants, tennis court, bar, private beach, hot tub, snorkelling, yoga room, tours, coffee shop.

Pricing: From 6,440 Baht.

Address: 333, 333 Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand.

Sitting on the powder-soft sands of Kamala Beach, InterContinental Phuket Resort is the epitome of luxury. Cocooned by jungle-covered hills, this beach resort offers serenity while still within close proximity to Phuket’s entertainment areas and major tourist attractions. It also boasts stunning Thai-inspired architecture, finished with a modern touch. 

In addition, you can enjoy direct beach access, heavenly views of the Andaman Sea, world-class dining, sparkling swimming pools, luxury gardens with a private lagoon, and a wide range of other swoon-worthy facilities. Want to enjoy ultimate pampering with your love? Head to the Sati Spa and Wellness, an elegant spa that’ll take your mind, body, and soul with rejuvenating treatments.

4. SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort

PHOTO: SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, library, horseback riding, steam room, hot tub, canoeing, restaurants, shops, pool and free breakfast.

Pricing: From 3,833 Baht.

Address: 333 Mai Khao, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.

SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, located in a quiet area of Mai Khao Beach, offers a world-class honeymoon experience. Tucked away from Patong’s bustling streets, it has a tranquil environment that allows you to enjoy the utmost seclusion. The rooms boast soaking tubs outside and outdoor bathrooms for a romantic evening, making it perfect for couples.

Each room has a distinctive Sino-Portuguese design. There are 3 additional swimming pools on the resort’s grounds in addition to the private plunge pool in each room. You can also enjoy breathtaking, unrivalled seaside views from the SALA rooftop restaurant. In addition, the resort provides a spa, a fitness centre, and even horseback riding for those looking to engage in some light exercise. Along with eating a free breakfast, guests can also visit various stores and restaurants for additional amusement.

5. Rosewood Phuket

PHOTO: Rosewood Phuket

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, library, horseback riding, steam room, hot tub, canoeing, restaurants, shops, pool and free breakfast.

Pricing: From 20,734 Baht.

Address: 88/28 Muen-Ngern Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand.

Rosewood elevates romance to another level. For starters, the hotel is enclosed by lush jungle and the beautiful Emerald Bay, making it a magical sanctuary for newlyweds. The smartly designed suites and villas are all embedded into the jungle landscape, allowing you to truly immerse in nature. Whether you want to stay in hillside pavilion suites with plunge pools or villas with direct access to the beach, you’ll enjoy the most intimate and tranquil honeymoon here. 

From spa pampering to adventurous outdoor activities to steamy cocktail-fuelled nights, you’re guaranteed a wow-worthy honeymoon in Rosewood Phuket. One of the resort’s highlights is possibly the organic free-form infinity swimming pool. The pool area is split into three distinct sections by wooden walkways: an adult-only designated lap pool, an activity pool, and a children’s pool area. In addition, there are a number of excellent dining venues if you want to enjoy a romantic dinner. 

After saying “I do,” experience magical moments with your love in these amazing resorts. Happy honeymoon!

 

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

