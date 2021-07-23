Best of
The 5 Best Sunset Bars in Phuket
Sunset bars are among the best places to watch Phuket’s jaw-dropping sunset. Picture yourself gazing at the beautiful views of the sky turning red, pink, and gold while sipping a glass or two of refreshing cocktails with good tunes and great company – what more could you possibly want. Fortunately, Phuket boasts a great collection of bars that make good use of unique settings, combining sweeping views of magical sunsets with skillfully prepared signature cocktails.
So, whether you’re looking for a place to relax with your friends and family or you’re planning a romantic dinner with your loved one, here are the best sunset bars in Phuket you can’t miss.
Top 5 Sunset Bars in Phuket
1. Baba Nest
Located on the southeastern coast of Phuket at Sri Panwa Hotel, Baba Nest is arguably the best place in Phuket to watch the sunset. It’s far and hard to find, but it’s totally worth it. The bar offers almost 360° panoramic views, including incredible ocean views. It overlooks the fantastic Panwa bay, all the way to Phuket hills on the west side and Phang Nga Bay on the east. You can enjoy cocktails, wines, Champagne, or Mexican tapas while gazing at the majestic sunset against the ocean. Spending your time at Baba Nest around sunset time is an experience you won’t forget.
Opening hours: Open daily from 17:00 – 21:00.
Address: Sri Panwa Phuket, 88/5 Sakdidej Rd, Tambon Wichit, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000.
2. The Kata Rocks Clubhouse
The Kata Rocks Clubhouse is part of one of Phuket’s top beach resorts, Kata Rocks. It’s a modern and chic sunset bar with a white-on-white minimalist design and an iconic infinity pool over the Andaman Sea. Thanks to its location near Kata Noi and Kata Yai beaches, you can enjoy legendary sunset views from here. It specialises in Mediterranean and seafood cuisine, and they offer an extensive list of cocktails and over 300 wines. It’s pricey, but it’s an excellent place for a special dinner with your family or friends. It’s also a perfect spot for a romantic dinner with your special someone.
Opening hours: Open daily from 7:00 – 22:00.
Address: Kata Rocks, 186/22 Kok Tanode Road Kata, Kata Beach, Phuket 83100.
3. 360° Bar
360° Bar sits at the highest point of The Pavilions Phuket Resort, which is located near Layan Beach. As its name suggests, the bar offers a spectacular 360° panoramic view. From Phuket’s lush greenery to the beautiful Andaman Sea, get ready to be blown away by the remarkable views. It’s one of the best places in Phuket to relax and watch a stunning sunset vista with a well-crafted cocktail in hand. In terms of food, 360° Bar serves delicious Asian- and western-inspired tapas, such as sun-dried Wagyu beef and freshly shucked oysters. Thanks to its combination of unbeatable views, mouth-watering food, and stylish décor, 360° Bar is a popular spot for celebrations and romantic dinners.
Opening hours: Open daily from 17:30 – 23:30.
Address: 31/, 232/1 Moo 6 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.
4. The Sundeck Phuket
Thanks to its fantastic location high above the stunning Kata Noi Beach, the Sundeck Phuket boasts bedazzling panoramic views of the ocean. While the view is fantastic at any time of day, the sunset from this trendy lounge is especially magical. In addition, the bar offers a relaxing yet sophisticated atmosphere, with a great choice of music, as well as unique cocktails and wines. The bar also offers great Mediterranean inspired cuisine, such as truffle parmesan potato fries and salmon tartare.
Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 – 21:00.
Address: 228 Pasak Road, Tambon Karon, Amphoe Mueang, Chang Wat Phuket 83000.
5. After Beach Sunset Bar
After Beach Sunset Bar is a casual sunset bar that sits above the beautiful Kata Noi Beach. The bar looks rather modest and has an old-fashioned reggae atmosphere. However, it does offer some of the most remarkable panoramas in Phuket. The main highlight of this sunset bar is its large terrace overlooking Kata Noi Beach, the glimmering Andaman Sea, and magnificent sunsets. The menu is extensive, and the prices are relatively affordable considering the great location. You can enjoy a coconut or chilled beer in hand and watch the sun sinking into the ocean without breaking the bank.
Opening hours: Open daily from 9:00 – 22:00.
Address: 44 Thanon Kata, Tambon Karon, Phuket 83100.
These sunset bars are definitely Phuket’s finest sunset seats to witness a glowing golden hour. No matter which sunset bar you end up visiting, you’re guaranteed to have an unforgettable experience.
If you want to explore more great locations to watch the sun sink into the sea with a drink in hand, check out our article on the best beach clubs in Phuket.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
The 5 Best Sunset Bars in Phuket
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Former Phuket tour guide suspected of drowning in Phuket
Pattaya’s Best Hotels for your Money’s Worth
Pro-choice women struggle against spiritual detractors
Man pilfers tip box from Bangkok cafe run by people with disabilities
“Sandboxers” can travel to specified islands and beaches after 7 days in Phuket
Anonymous Thai artist creating works of satire from current events
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
Survey shows travellers accept Covid safety measures but don’t want them forever
5 Best Phuket Beach Clubs
Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government
Bangkok vaccine timetable adjusted due to crowds, lack of social distancing
Samut Sakhon governor orders officials to break isolation regulations if it saves lives
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Thailand12 hours ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones