Sunset bars are among the best places to watch Phuket’s jaw-dropping sunset. Picture yourself gazing at the beautiful views of the sky turning red, pink, and gold while sipping a glass or two of refreshing cocktails with good tunes and great company – what more could you possibly want. Fortunately, Phuket boasts a great collection of bars that make good use of unique settings, combining sweeping views of magical sunsets with skillfully prepared signature cocktails.

So, whether you’re looking for a place to relax with your friends and family or you’re planning a romantic dinner with your loved one, here are the best sunset bars in Phuket you can’t miss.

Top 5 Sunset Bars in Phuket

1. Baba Nest

Located on the southeastern coast of Phuket at Sri Panwa Hotel, Baba Nest is arguably the best place in Phuket to watch the sunset. It’s far and hard to find, but it’s totally worth it. The bar offers almost 360° panoramic views, including incredible ocean views. It overlooks the fantastic Panwa bay, all the way to Phuket hills on the west side and Phang Nga Bay on the east. You can enjoy cocktails, wines, Champagne, or Mexican tapas while gazing at the majestic sunset against the ocean. Spending your time at Baba Nest around sunset time is an experience you won’t forget.

Opening hours: Open daily from 17:00 – 21:00.

Address: Sri Panwa Phuket, 88/5 Sakdidej Rd, Tambon Wichit, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000.

2. The Kata Rocks Clubhouse

The Kata Rocks Clubhouse is part of one of Phuket’s top beach resorts, Kata Rocks. It’s a modern and chic sunset bar with a white-on-white minimalist design and an iconic infinity pool over the Andaman Sea. Thanks to its location near Kata Noi and Kata Yai beaches, you can enjoy legendary sunset views from here. It specialises in Mediterranean and seafood cuisine, and they offer an extensive list of cocktails and over 300 wines. It’s pricey, but it’s an excellent place for a special dinner with your family or friends. It’s also a perfect spot for a romantic dinner with your special someone.

Opening hours: Open daily from 7:00 – 22:00.

Address: Kata Rocks, 186/22 Kok Tanode Road Kata, Kata Beach, Phuket 83100.

3. 360° Bar

360° Bar sits at the highest point of The Pavilions Phuket Resort, which is located near Layan Beach. As its name suggests, the bar offers a spectacular 360° panoramic view. From Phuket’s lush greenery to the beautiful Andaman Sea, get ready to be blown away by the remarkable views. It’s one of the best places in Phuket to relax and watch a stunning sunset vista with a well-crafted cocktail in hand. In terms of food, 360° Bar serves delicious Asian- and western-inspired tapas, such as sun-dried Wagyu beef and freshly shucked oysters. Thanks to its combination of unbeatable views, mouth-watering food, and stylish décor, 360° Bar is a popular spot for celebrations and romantic dinners.

Opening hours: Open daily from 17:30 – 23:30.

Address: 31/, 232/1 Moo 6 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.

4. The Sundeck Phuket

Thanks to its fantastic location high above the stunning Kata Noi Beach, the Sundeck Phuket boasts bedazzling panoramic views of the ocean. While the view is fantastic at any time of day, the sunset from this trendy lounge is especially magical. In addition, the bar offers a relaxing yet sophisticated atmosphere, with a great choice of music, as well as unique cocktails and wines. The bar also offers great Mediterranean inspired cuisine, such as truffle parmesan potato fries and salmon tartare.

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 – 21:00.

Address: 228 Pasak Road, Tambon Karon, Amphoe Mueang, Chang Wat Phuket 83000.

5. After Beach Sunset Bar

After Beach Sunset Bar is a casual sunset bar that sits above the beautiful Kata Noi Beach. The bar looks rather modest and has an old-fashioned reggae atmosphere. However, it does offer some of the most remarkable panoramas in Phuket. The main highlight of this sunset bar is its large terrace overlooking Kata Noi Beach, the glimmering Andaman Sea, and magnificent sunsets. The menu is extensive, and the prices are relatively affordable considering the great location. You can enjoy a coconut or chilled beer in hand and watch the sun sinking into the ocean without breaking the bank.

Opening hours: Open daily from 9:00 – 22:00.

Address: 44 Thanon Kata, Tambon Karon, Phuket 83100.

These sunset bars are definitely Phuket’s finest sunset seats to witness a glowing golden hour. No matter which sunset bar you end up visiting, you’re guaranteed to have an unforgettable experience.

If you want to explore more great locations to watch the sun sink into the sea with a drink in hand, check out our article on the best beach clubs in Phuket.