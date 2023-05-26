5 Spanish restaurants in Bangkok you should not miss

Photo by dashu83 freepik

Experience the vibrant flavours of Spain and these Spanish restaurants in the heart of Bangkok. From traditional tapas to mouthwatering paella, these establishments offer an authentic taste of Spanish cuisine coupled with a lively atmosphere. Whether you’re a fan of classic dishes like patatas bravas and croquetas or eager to explore the world of Spanish wines, these restaurants have something to satisfy every palate.

5 best Spanish restaurants in Bangkok

1. Uno Mas

Uno Mas is a well-known Spanish restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand. It offers authentic Spanish cuisine and a vibrant atmosphere. Uno Mas translates to “one more” in Spanish, reflecting the restaurant’s aim to create a memorable dining experience that keeps customers coming back for more. Uno Mas specialises in traditional Spanish dishes prepared with high-quality ingredients. The menu features tapas like patatas bravas, albondigas, croquetas, and gambas al ajillo. They also serve cured meats, cheeses, and main courses such as paella, grilled octopus, roasted suckling pig, and grilled Iberian pork. The restaurant has an extensive wine list and live music performances, making it a popular choice for locals and tourists seeking a taste of Spain in Bangkok.

Location: Centara Grand at CentralWorld 999/99 Rama I rd. Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Opening Hours: 12.00 PM – 11.00 PM

2.Taberna JAMON JAMON

Taberna JAMON JAMON is a Spanish tapas bar located in Bangkok, Thailand. It offers a vibrant and authentic Spanish dining experience, specializing in a variety of delicious tapas dishes and a selection of wines. The menu at Taberna JAMON JAMON features a wide range of traditional Spanish tapas, including popular dishes such as patatas bravas (fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce), gambas al ajillo (garlic shrimp), croquetas (croquettes), tortilla española (Spanish omelette), and of course, a variety of jamón (cured ham) options. In addition, this restaurant also offers a carefully curated wine list, showcasing some of the finest Spanish wines. You can expect to find a diverse selection of reds, whites, and sparkling wines from various regions of Spain. Whether you’re a fan of Spanish cuisine or simply looking to try something new, Taberna JAMON JAMON offers a delightful culinary experience in center of Bangkok.

Location: 9 Sukhumvit 20 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110

Opening Hours: 11 .00AM–10.00PM

3. El Tapeo

El Tapeo seeks to bring the lively and authentic atmosphere of Spanish bars and restaurants to the heart of Bangkok. Taking inspiration from our sister restaurant in Madrid, El Rinconcito de Juan, our establishment offers an unpretentious and genuine experience of Spanish dining culture. Similar to Japanese “Izakayas,” Spanish tabernas combine the qualities of a bar and a restaurant, making them ideal for enjoying drinks and traditional snacks at the bar counter or for those who prefer a more traditional sit-down dining experience. At El Tapeo, you can savour a variety of outstanding Spanish dishes and snacks, accompanied by a diverse selection of wines (both by the glass and bottle), draft and bottled beers, as well as other Spanish-inspired beverages and cocktails.

Location: 24 Soi Sukhumvit 61 Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Thailand.

Opening Hours: 11:30AM – 11.00PM

4. ARROZ

Arroz, the Spanish Rice House, offers an enchanting Spanish culinary experience in Bangkok. This charming restaurant provides a taste of Spain with its top-quality Spanish products. At Arroz, the menu is centred around various types of paella and other rice dishes, each showcasing the authentic flavours of Spain. Additionally, they offer a wide selection of tapas and a carefully curated collection of well-known Spanish wines. The team at Arroz is passionate about cooking and conducts extensive research to ensure the authenticity of their ingredients, most of which are sourced directly from Spain. If you visit Arroz, be sure to try their must-try dishes: paella or one of their other delectable rice creations. They serve a diverse range of palates, offering a variety of flavours from traditional to innovative. Arroz warmly welcomes everyone and strives to provide exceptional service, making guests feel at home in the hopes of fostering repeat visits.

Location: 112 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110

Opening Hours: 11:30AM–10.00PM

5. Barcelona Gaudi

This Spanish restaurant serves some of Bangkok’s best food, particularly its world-famous paella and Spanish fried rice. There are numerous flavours to choose from here. The highlight menus include homemade croquettes, garlic shrimp, Iberico ham, and a Spanish omelette. Don’t miss out on delectable Spanish desserts such as Crema Catalana or Xurros, which are piping hot churros served with rich hot chocolate. If you prefer something cold, try the Macedonian fruit salad with refreshing ice cream. There is also a decorated shop inspired by the famous Spanish artist Antoni Gaudi, with columns shaped like caves. It is similar to the original building in Spain. If anyone wants to try to open their hearts to eat Spanish food, you can be certain that this restaurant will provide you with delicious and authentic Spanish flavours.

Location: 13 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening Hours: 11.00AM–11.00PM

