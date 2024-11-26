Why expats trust Dan About Thailand for honest advice

Dan Cheeseman, the man behind Dan About Thailand, with his family. Image via Dan About Thailand Facebook page

If you’ve ever considered living and working in Thailand, you’ve probably scoured the internet for insights. More often than not, you end up finding the same tired ‘Top 10’ lists and generic ‘how-to’ guides. While these can be useful, they often lack depth, coming from influencers and publishers who repeat the same recycled information. What sets Dan About Thailand apart is the refusal to resort to clickbait—offering real, experienced advice from someone who’s spent nearly 20 years in Thailand, working across multiple industries, raising a family, and truly living the expat life.

Known to his followers as Dan About Thailand, Dan brings substance to his content. And with over 2 million people tuning in across his social platforms each month, he’s someone people genuinely trust for advice and no-nonsense takes on life in Thailand.

The man behind Dan About Thailand

Dan Cheeseman has lived and worked in Thailand for nearly 20 years, building a successful career while raising a family in a country he’s grown to genuinely love. Originally from the UK, Dan started his career in sales and marketing at Coca-Cola Enterprises. However, feeling disillusioned with the conventional career path and lifestyle, he made the bold decision to move to Thailand at just 29 years old. Once there, he quickly immersed himself in media—working with hotel and regional TV channels for tourists and expats, and online platforms like Thaivisa.com. Eventually, he transitioned into property and hospitality, and today, he’s the CEO of a company in the sector, leading a team of over 100 staff.

Dan is also involved in several exciting ventures, including BoostedbyPeople.com—a social platform designed to help businesses get their posts shared by relevant social users—and event management. Last year, he made headlines by bringing boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to Thailand for a spectacular gala dinner in Bangkok. Dan’s diverse experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and extensive network in Thailand give him a unique perspective on what it takes to succeed in the country—a level of insight that few other expat influencers can offer.

Dan’s wealth of experience and knack for storytelling make Dan About Thailand a must-watch channel. Whether you’re an established expat seeking fresh ideas or someone dreaming of a future in Thailand, Dan offers daily video content on a wide range of topics. From finding employment, navigating visas, and choosing schools to make the most of life in Thailand through travel, attractions, and dining, his insights are both practical and inspiring.

A voice for expats beyond the highlights

It’s easy to find travel influencers showing you where to catch the best sunsets or which beach to visit. Dan About Thailand does some of that, but he also speaks directly to people who want to build a real life in Thailand.

Curious about working in Thailand’s property market, navigating cultural etiquette in a Thai workplace, exploring healthcare options, or bringing your family to Thailand? Dan About Thailand provides the kind of honest, no-nonsense advice you wish you’d had from day one – straightforward insights without the preaching.

In addition to the useful insights, Dan also keeps you in the know about the best local restaurants, upcoming events, and hidden gems. His goal is to make it easier for you to settle in and fully enjoy everything Thailand has to offer, and it’s fair to say he’s pretty successful at that.

And he’s anything but dull. Dan delivers his content in a refreshing, relatable way, free from the usual ‘Instagram gloss.’ That’s why he resonates with people from all walks of life. He knows it’s a big leap to settle down in a new country, so he puts a ton of effort into breaking down the nitty-gritty.

Building a community with a multi-platform approach

Dan About Thailand’s reach is impressive. According to his advertising page, his influence goes far beyond a few popular posts. His channels reach over 2 million people every month, with engagement and followers growing daily.

On Facebook alone, he amasses over a million views per month, his TikTok reels capture the short attention spans of a younger crowd, and his YouTube channel serves up longer, more in-depth looks at expat life and Thai culture.

If you prefer to stay off social media, the Dan About Thailand website is a hub of insights. Plus, Dan also publishes a weekly newsletter for those who want regular, direct insights delivered to their inboxes. It’s a great way to keep up with his latest advice on expat life, especially if you’re considering a move.

But it’s the Dan About Thailand app that brings it all together. It’s a central hub for expats with features that make living in Thailand simpler, cheaper, and more connected. The app boasts features like ‘Share Your Experience,’ which lets users post their own stories, tips, and recommendations.

Another highly useful feature of the app is ‘Digital Dan.’ Thanks to this feature, you can get personalised guidance whenever you want. And for the savvy saver, the ‘Deals and Offers’ section helps everyone save a bit while enjoying the best the country has to offer.

Where to find Dan About Thailand

Dan has made his insights accessible across a variety of platforms – do check them out and give them a follow:

It’s rare to find an influencer who combines the credibility of experience with the accessibility of a regular expat – but that’s Dan About Thailand in a nutshell.

