Ascott Bangkok, a stylish addition to Bangkok’s luxury hotel scene

PHOTO: Ascott Thonglor Bangkok

Tucked in the heart of Thonglor, Bangkok’s premier neighbourhood is Ascott Thonglor Bangkok. Boasting 451 well-appointed apartments, it’s one of the best hotels in Bangkok for both short visits and long-term stays. The rooms are all meticulously designed with a blend of elegance and comfort, offering a sanctuary to retreat after a day of exploration. Plus, you’ll get to enjoy a plethora of premium amenities to ensure your utmost satisfaction during your stay.

Incredible location right in the pulse of Bangkok’s heart

Thonglor, or Sukhumvit 55, is a vibrant and energetic neighbourhood in downtown Bangkok. Located just a 45-minute ride from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, this neighbourhood has something for everyone. Therefore, staying in Ascott Thonglor Bangkok means you’re surrounded by the best that Bangkok has to offer. From trendy bars and upscale restaurants to boutique shops and creative spaces, you’ll have it all right at your doorstep. The neighbourhood buzzes with excitement and promises a memorable experience for visitors. With its convenient location and diverse range of attractions, Thonglor is the perfect base for exploring all that Bangkok has to offer.

Sophisticated design with an atmosphere of elegance

As soon as you arrive at Ascott Thonglor Bangkok, you’ll be captivated by a majestic facade that seamlessly blends with the towering skyscrapers of Thonglor. The service at Ascott Thonglor Bangkok is authentically Thai: warm, genuine, and always ready to assist. Step inside the lobby, and their friendly staff will greet you with a warm welcome and refreshing drinks to start your stay on the right foot. Moreover, the check-in process is smooth and hassle-free, giving you more time to soak in the welcoming ambience.

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok has a total of 451 fully furnished apartments to cater to your every need. These range from Deluxe hotel rooms and Executive Studios to Three-Bedroom Premiers. Each one has some features in common, such as a selection of contemporary furniture and a sleek ensuite bathroom, as well as a cosy living and dining space for relaxation. The rooms at the hotel feature floor-to-ceiling windows, too, which allow natural light to flood in and offer breathtaking views of the Bangkok’s cityscape. As you settle into your room, you’ll find that every detail has been thoughtfully curated to provide comfort and elegance. From plush linens to thoughtful details, every aspect of your stay is designed with luxury and attention to detail in mind.

A range of facilities that makes Ascott Thonglor Bangkok a destination in itself

Of course, Ascott Thonglor Bangkok’s incredible location calls for exploration. But if you just want to laze around and stay at the hotel, they have everything to keep you entertained (or to make you feel relaxed if you decide to venture out). Take a dip in the refreshing pool or enjoy a leisurely time at the poolside bar with complimentary drinks exclusively for ASR members. Then, head to the steam room or sauna for a soothing session.

In the morning, start your day with a yoga class or a workout in the fully-equipped gym. You can also unwind in the Residents’ Lounge while your kids can have a blast in the Children’s Playroom. However, if you just want to take it slow, find solace in the green spaces and read your favourite book under the trees.

For those who want to make the most out of their stay in Bangkok, the hotel also offers a shuttle service that will drop you off at the city’s renowned tourist attractions, shopping malls, and even supermarkets. Moreover, if you time your visit just right, you could join in exciting celebrations like Chinese New Year or Australia Day.

Innovative dining experience at Kinki Japanese Progressive Dining and Bar

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok is home to Kinki Japanese Progressive Dining and Bar, a Japanese restaurant with a new-style Izakaya flavour. Offering all-day dining with a buffet breakfast, lunch set menu, and dinner by Japanese favourites, the flavours at this restaurant are as vibrant as the atmosphere.

Kinki combines Japanese ingredients and dishes with modern cooking techniques. The chefs create each dish on the menu with top-notch ingredients that guarantee freshness and quality. From the Unagi and Avocado Roll to the Sashimi Moriawase, every bite is a burst of impeccable taste. But aside from maintaining high standards in their ingredients, Kinki also pays homage to Japanese heritage through their meticulous presentation, interior design, and even the warm ambience. This progressive restaurant basically infuses the essence of Japanese culture to every aspect of dining.

With its incredible location, warm hospitality, premium facilities, and contemporary comforts, Ascott Thonglor Bangkok is your gateway to the best of the city. Book your stay now and elevate your Bangkok experience.

Sponsored