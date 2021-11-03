Connect with us

Bangkok's most interesting museums

Stock photo via designLAB

Bangkok has many places that are quite interesting, and for those who like a bit of history, its museums don’t disappoint. From outdoor wonderlands with rich, cultural finds, to indoor adventures into Thailand’s past, we have selected some of the city’s top museums in which to see.

1. National Museum

King Rama V founded the National Museum back in 1887, and it is now Southeast Asia’s largest. Housed in a former palace and full of artefacts that display Thailand’s historical roots, it is definitely a place in which to discover many lesser known facts about the country formerly known as Siam. From Ayutthaya and Sukhothai periods to the modern age, the largest collection of Thai artefacts can be found here. And, for an easier browsing experience, the museum is divided by subject matter.

National Museum

2. Muang Boran

This sprawling, outdoor museum is great way to spend the day among the 240 acres of pristine grounds. Here, you can see the greenery sculpted to resemble the country, with over 100 mini replicas of famous Thai temples or sites. What’s even more intriguing, is that the replicas are placed in geographic preciseness to their real counterparts. Thus, if you don’t have time to check out the real ancient cities, you can definitely get a feel for them here.

Muang Boran

Muang Boran

3. Museum of Counterfeit Goods

Set inside of a law firm, this museum features over 4,000 items that have been found to infringe on trademarks, copyrights, and patents. As Bangkok is infamous for its fake or pirated items, the museum tries to send the message that committing such fraudulent acts don’t go without consequences. To see the museum, you have to contact the Tilleke & Gibbins law firm.

Museum of Counterfeit Goods

Museum of Counterfeit Goods

4. Erawan Museum

Just entering this museum will surely transcend visitors into Thai culture. The decorative arts and sculpture-filled gardens, along with intricate designs make this museum a great place to see how Thailand’s style has survived throughout many years. A massive, 44 metre and 150 tonne 3-headed copper elephant marks the entrance, yielding a bit of what to expect next. The psychedelic feeling visitors get upon visiting will undoubtedly serve as a memorable experience.

Erawan Museum

5. Museum of Siam

This museum, which is also known as Discovery Museum, features many digital exhibits that serve as interesting, interactive learning sites. Great for families, kids will also take delight in the entrance sign that says ‘please touch everything.’ From skeletal remains of many animals and humans, the museum is a fun and educational experience for kids and adults alike. The museum also focuses on the question of what it means to be Thai, as it traces the country’s history and ethnography.

Museum of Siam

Museum of Siam

Bangkok certainly has something for everyone when it comes to its unique museums. From a taste of ancient Thai culture, to modern displays of illegal activities, museums hold the key to understanding a country’s past, present, and even future.

 

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Trending