Discover exciting year end car launches in Thailand 2024

As 2024 approaches, the automotive industry in Thailand is gearing up for an exciting lineup of new car launches. With a focus on innovation, technology, and sustainability, manufacturers are set to unveil a variety of models that cater to the diverse needs of Thai consumers. This article highlights some of the most anticipated car launches for the year, detailing their features, specifications, and expected price ranges.

Top exciting year-end car launches in Thailand

Aion Hyptec HT

The Aion Hyptec HT is set to make a significant impact in the Thai automotive market as a premium electric SUV. Officially unveiled in Bangkok, this model combines sophisticated design with cutting-edge technology, making it an attractive option for eco-conscious consumers. The Hyptec HT features a spacious interior that prioritizes comfort, along with advanced smart technology, including a four-zone independent voice interaction system that enhances the driving experience for all passengers. GAC AION has established a growing network of dealerships across Thailand to support the launch, aiming to provide excellent sales and service experiences. With its emphasis on energy efficiency and modern design, the Aion Hyptec HT is poised to capture the interest of those looking for a luxurious yet sustainable vehicle option in Thailand.

Exciting features and innovations

Performance: Available with two power outputs—245 PS and 340 PS—offering impressive acceleration.

Available with two power outputs—245 PS and 340 PS—offering impressive acceleration. Battery Options: Equipped with battery sizes ranging from 70 kWh to 99.5 kWh, providing a range of up to 825 km on a full charge.

Equipped with battery sizes ranging from 70 kWh to 99.5 kWh, providing a range of up to 825 km on a full charge. Fast Charging: Utilizes an 800-volt architecture for rapid DC charging capabilities.

Utilizes an 800-volt architecture for rapid DC charging capabilities. Interior Technology: Features a minimalist cabin with a massive 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip.

Expected Price Range: The expected price range for the Aion Hyptec HT is approximately 1,800,000 to 2,200,000 THB.

AVATR 11

Recently unveiled in Bangkok, this stylish vehicle combines modern aesthetics with innovative technology, making it an attractive option for eco-conscious consumers. The AVATR 11 will be available in two variants—Standard Range and Long Range—catering to different preferences and needs. With a focus on luxury and comfort, the interior features advanced displays and high-quality materials, ensuring a sophisticated driving experience. AVATR aims to establish a strong presence in Thailand, promoting its commitment to providing tailored solutions for local customers while expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia.

Exciting features and innovations

Powertrain : Dual-motor setup providing all-wheel drive with a total output of about 400 PS.

Range : Offers an impressive range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

Smart Technology : Features an advanced AI-driven infotainment system that learns user preferences.

Safety Systems: Equipped with multiple sensors and cameras for comprehensive driver assistance features.

Expected Price Range: The expected price range for the AVATR 11 is around 2,000,000 to 2,500,000 THB.

BYD Sealion 7

This electric SUV, based on the popular Seal sedan, combines sleek design with practicality, making it an appealing choice for families and urban drivers alike. The Sealion 7 features a spacious interior with flexible seating arrangements, ensuring comfort for all passengers. It will also come equipped with advanced technology, including a modern infotainment system and a suite of safety features. As BYD expands its presence in Thailand, Sealion 7 aims to capture the attention of eco-conscious consumers looking for a stylish and functional electric vehicle.

Exciting features and innovations

Seating Capacity : Configurable seating for up to seven passengers.

Battery Technology : Features BYD’s Blade Battery technology for enhanced safety and longevity.

Infotainment System : A large touchscreen interface with connectivity options including wireless Apple CarPlay.

Safety Features: Comprehensive suite of safety technologies including automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.

Expected Price Range: The expected price range for the BYD Sealion 7 is approximately 1,400,000 to 1,600,000 THB.

Denza D9

The upcoming Denza D9 is poised to make a strong entry into the Thai market as a luxury electric MPV, appealing to families and those seeking spaciousness and comfort. With its striking design featuring a prominent grille and sleek lines, the D9 exudes an air of sophistication. Inside, it boasts a high-quality interior adorned with premium materials such as Nappa leather and real wood accents, ensuring a first-class experience for passengers.

Exciting features and innovations

Performance Specs : Equipped with a powerful electric motor providing smooth acceleration.

Interior Comfort : Spacious interior with premium materials and configurable seating arrangements.

Advanced Tech : Features an intuitive infotainment system with multiple connectivity options.

Safety Ratings: High safety ratings due to robust construction and advanced driver assistance systems.

Expected Price Range: The expected price range for the Denza D9 is around 1,600,000 to 2,000,000 THB.

Honda HR-V e: HEV

This hybrid SUV will showcase a refreshed look, featuring a redesigned front grille and sleek LED headlights. Inside, the HR-V offers a spacious cabin equipped with an advanced 8-inch touchscreen that supports wireless smartphone connectivity. With a focus on safety, it includes the Honda Sensing Suite, which provides various driver assistance technologies.

Exciting features and innovations

Hybrid Powertrain : Combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor for improved fuel efficiency.

Spacious Interior : Flexible seating configurations that maximize cargo space.

Infotainment System : Updated touchscreen display featuring smartphone integration capabilities.

Safety Technologies: The Honda Sensing suite includes adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation braking.

Expected Price Range: The expected price range for the Honda HR-V e: HEV is approximately 1,200,000 to 1,400,000 THB.

MG ZS Hybrid+

Featuring a sleek design and a spacious cabin, the ZS Hybrid+ offers a user-friendly infotainment system and advanced safety technologies, making it an attractive option for families and urban commuters alike. MG’s commitment to providing eco-friendly and feature-packed vehicles is evident in the ZS Hybrid+, which aims to redefine the hybrid SUV segment in Thailand.

Exciting features and innovations

Hybrid Engine : Efficient hybrid system that balances performance with fuel economy.

Tech Features : Comes equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety Features : Includes advanced safety technologies such as electronic stability control and multiple airbags.

Spacious Cabin: Comfortable seating arrangements suitable for families or individuals needing extra space.

Expected Price Range: The expected price range for the MG ZS Hybrid+ is around 950,000 to 1,100,000 THB.

NETA GT

The NETA GT is an all-electric sedan that aims to provide an affordable yet stylish alternative in the EV market. With its sleek design and modern features, it targets younger consumers looking for eco-friendly transportation options.

Exciting features and innovations

Performance Specs : Offers impressive acceleration capabilities thanks to its electric powertrain.

Range Options : Provides various battery configurations allowing ranges between 400 km to over 500 km.

Smart Interior Tech : Equipped with an advanced infotainment system featuring voice recognition capabilities.

Safety Ratings: High safety ratings due to robust engineering and multiple safety features.

Expected Price Range: The expected price range for the NETA GT is approximately 1,200,000 to 1,500,000 THB.

Riddara RD6

Scheduled for launch at the Thailand International Automobile Expo in November, the RD6 features a sleek design with a monocoque chassis, differentiating it from traditional body-on-frame pickups. This lifestyle-oriented vehicle is designed for urban use while still offering practical capabilities for work and leisure. Inside, the RD6 boasts a spacious cabin with advanced connectivity options, making it suitable for both everyday driving and outdoor adventures. As Riddara enters the Thai market, it aims to capture the growing interest in electric vehicles among pickup enthusiasts.

Exciting features and innovations

Powerful Electric Motor : Delivers robust torque suitable for heavy-duty tasks.

Versatile Bed Design : Offers a flexible bed configuration catering to various cargo needs.

Advanced Tech Integration : Comes equipped with smart connectivity options including remote vehicle management through mobile apps.

Safety Systems: Advanced driver-assistance systems ensure safe driving experiences in various conditions.

Expected Price Range: The expected price range for the Riddara RD6 is around 1,500,000 to 1,800,000 THB.

Toyota Camry 2025

The Toyota Camry has long been synonymous with reliability and comfort in the sedan segment. The upcoming model for 2025 promises enhancements in style and technology while maintaining its reputation as a family-friendly vehicle.

Exciting features and innovations

Engine Options : Available in both gasoline engines and hybrid variants offering improved efficiency.

Interior Upgrades : Luxurious interior materials combined with advanced infotainment systems featuring larger displays.

Safety Enhancements : Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense technologies including pre-collision systems and adaptive cruise control.

Comfort Features: Enhanced seating comfort with available ventilated front seats.

Expected Price Range: The expected price range for the Toyota Camry 2025 is approximately 1,600,000 to 2,100,000 THB, depending on the variant selected.

Volvo EX90

This all-electric SUV boasts a sleek Scandinavian design and a spacious interior crafted with premium materials. The EX90 is equipped with advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology, including a Google-powered infotainment system. As Volvo continues its commitment to electrification, the EX90 aims to attract eco-conscious consumers in Thailand who desire a combination of luxury, safety, and innovation in their next vehicle.

Exciting features and innovations

All-Electric Powertrain : Dual-motor setup providing all-wheel drive capability along with impressive performance metrics.

Range Capabilities : Estimated range of up to 600 km on a single charge thanks to its high-capacity battery pack.

Advanced Safety Systems : Equipped with multiple sensors ensuring top-tier safety standards typical of Volvo vehicles.

Luxurious Interior Design: Premium materials throughout the cabin along with state-of-the-art infotainment systems powered by Google integration.

Expected Price Range: The expected price range for the Volvo EX90 is around 3,500,000 to 4,200,000 THB, reflecting its position as a luxury offering in the market.

