Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine

Thailand’s public health officials have been told to recall a herbal medicine after it was found to contain Tadalafil – a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted tests on a batch of Jiu Jeng Pushen Jiao Nang manufactured by Jong-Thai Jianming Eiw Ea Group Ltd. and found it to contain much stronger substances that could fairly be described as herbal.

Jiu Jeng Pushen Jiao Nang capsules are sold as a herbal supplement with many claimed health benefits, including balancing hormones and improving blood circulation in both men and women.

Despite the manufacturers asserting that the preparation is 100% herbal, government scientists found it to contain Tadalafil – a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Marketed under the brand name Cialis, among others, capsules are widely encountered on sale in entertainment districts across the country. Cialis is openly on display in street stalls along Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road.

Tadalafil has some common side effects such as headaches and nausea and can be genuinely harmful to those with cardiovascular disease. The drug is known to Thailand’s public health officials to occasionally cause prolonged erections, leading to damage to the penis.

The FDA ordered all Jiu Jeng Pushen Jiao Nang capsules to be withdrawn from sale because they pose a danger to consumers, and has instructed public health officials to track down anyone who has bought the preparation.

Thailand’s public health officials plan to take legal action against Jong-Thai Jianming Eiw Ea Group Ltd.