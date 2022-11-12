Connect with us

Cannabis News

Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Cannabis will now be more strictly controlled including where and how it can be sold. (via MyDr.com.au)

The walk-backs have begun for the unrestricted cannabis swell in Thailand. In a new edict coming into effect today, the Ministry of Public Health has tightened the rules on who can grow and sell cannabis, and where. The new edict, already published in the Royal Gazette making it official, now supersedes the original announcement legalising and decriminalising cannabis on June 16.

When cannabis was decriminalised, it was done without any regulation or structure, aside from website signup to license over a million people to grow, distribute and sell, causing prices to plummet. Over time, small rules were put into place to bar it from government property and officials, and prevent children and pregnant women from using it.

The new edict reinforces some of those regulations, making it illegal to sell any form of cannabis to pregnant or breastfeeding women, people under 20 years old, and students. But it also limits where it can be sold and smoked.

According to Thai PBS World, smoking cannabis at any business location is now strictly forbidden as is advertising the plant in any form for commercial use.

Cannabis can not be sold in any business to be consumed in that business. The only exception is for medical usage, and that must be sold and administered by a medical practitioner, certified rural medic, or traditional medical practitioner. The Bhumjaithai Party that pushed so hard for the legalisation of the herb has since backtracked on their support and claimed that they only ever intended legal cannabis to be used for medicinal purposes.

Other places now forbidden for the sale of cannabis include temples or other places of worship, public parks, and amusement parks. Hostels were also particularly singled out, though it is unclear if the ganja ban also applies to hotels. In popular tourist areas, hostels and hotels named and themed entirely based on cannabis have cropped up, in the last six months. Now it seems those places may be in legal peril.

The new regulations will now classify the cannabis flower bud (but not other parts of the plant) as a controlled herb. Rules will apply and an official permit must be applied for and received before it can be used for any commercial purpose. Permitting will also be required for exporting, processing, studying or researching cannabis.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Video1 hour ago

Discounts & Privileges for Tourists in Thailand at ICONSIAM
Health1 hour ago

Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Cannabis News2 hours ago

Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

China eases Covid-19 rules, maintains propaganda onslaught
Crime4 hours ago

Ayutthaya gold robbery suspect is former local politician
Road deaths5 hours ago

4am curfew proposal protested by drunk driver victims
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Patong6 hours ago

Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Drugs6 hours ago

More civil servants fall victim to Thailand’s drug ‘war’
Lifestyle6 hours ago

The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

The Journey to Legalizing Cryptocurrency in Thailand ft.Topp Jirayut | Thaiger Podcast
Thailand6 hours ago

Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
Thailand23 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Paypal shuts out foreigners in Thailand
Thailand24 hours ago

Thai Airways considers reviving stored A380s to meet rising demand
China1 day ago

Xi confirms he’s coming to APEC summit
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending