U-turn tragedy: High-speed chase ends in fatal crash as taxi driver takes a deadly detour

Photo via Facebook/ ดาวแปดแฉก

An officer died during a high-speed chase with suspects after a taxi driver made a u-turn causing the police officer’s motorcycle to crash into the cab.

The superintendent of Samre Police Station, Chattakit Phadungchanthabai, told Channel 3 that the fatal accident occurred on Southern Sathon Road in Bangkok at 2.30am on Monday, June 5. Two officers from Yannawa Police Station came across some suspicious teenagers on three motorcycles while conducting a patrol of the area. The officers asked the teens to stop for a chat but they immediately fled the scene.

The two officers set off on their motorcycle in pursuit at high speed and collided with a pink taxi driver in the left lane as he quickly moved into the right lane to make a U-turn.

The rider of the motorcycle managed to survive the accident with mild injuries. Tragically, the passenger, Police Sergeant Anawat Phonkird, sustained severe head injuries. Anawat was hospitalised for seven days before succumbing to his injuries yesterday, June 12.

According to the superintendent, the taxi driver remained at the scene and surrendered himself to the police. He admitted that his reckless driving had caused the officer’s death. The driver also sustained injuries in the accident and was subsequently admitted to the hospital for treatment. Tests conducted confirmed that he had not consumed drugs or alcohol.

The taxi driver was initially charged with driving recklessly causing the death of another person. He will face imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 200,000 baht according to the penalty stated in Section 291 of the Criminal Law.

The relatives of the deceased police officer transferred his body to a temple in the northern province of Phitsanuloak for the funeral. Anawat will be promoted to a higher rank as he passed away in the line of duty, but the details of the promotion have not been revealed.

The whereabouts of the suspicious teenagers have not been updated.

Follow us on :











