GrabFood No.1* Food Delivery App is now available in English!

Living in a foreign country can be a thrilling adventure, but it can also pose its fair share of challenges. One of the biggest hurdles for many expats is navigating unfamiliar dining options. With language barriers and an overwhelming array of unfamiliar dishes, finding a satisfying meal can be a daunting task. Fortunately, in Thailand, there’s an app that stands out from the rest, making your life a little easier: GrabFood.

With its dual-language menu and extensive selection of restaurants, GrabFood has become the go-to food delivery app in Thailand. Whether you’re in Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, or Pattaya, you can have your favorite food delivered to your doorstep in no time, no matter where you are in Thailand.

Did you know that GrabFood is the most popular food delivery app in Thailand? That’s right, and GrabFood No.1* status among food delivery apps is not just a matter of opinion. According to surveys conducted by Kantar, Marketeer, and BrandAge, GrabFood is the most popular food delivery app in Thailand for 2022. In fact, the same surveys also show that GrabFood is the most often used brand in the country. And with its user-friendly app interface, fast delivery times, and exceptional customer support, it’s no surprise that GrabFood has won over the hearts of countless customers throughout the country.

GrabFood’s English menu is here; say goodbye to the language barrier!

One of the biggest challenges expats might face when ordering food in Thailand is the language barrier. That’s why the availability of an English-language menu in GrabFood is a game-changer. No longer do you have to struggle with Thai-language menus, or guess what you’re ordering!

You can easily switch to the English menu on GrabFood with just a few taps on your smartphone. Here’s how:

Open the GrabFood app and tap on the three horizontal lines in the top left corner of the screen. Tap on “Language” in the menu that appears. Select “English” from the list of available languages. That’s it! You can now browse through the app in English.

Once you switch the language, a world of culinary possibilities opens up to you. Whether you’re in the mood for your go-to dishes or feel like stepping out of your comfort zone and trying something new, the English menu provides clear descriptions and mouth-watering pictures to help you make informed decisions.

Ordering food through GrabFood is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps:

Browse through GrabFood’s listed restaurants and food spots near you by entering your address on the home page. Select your favorite restaurant and dish from the menu and click “ORDER NOW.” Enter your final food delivery address and choose your preferred payment method at checkout. Wait for an instant email and SMS from GrabFood confirming your order and expected delivery time. Sit back and wait for your food to be delivered right to your doorstep!

Wide selection of restaurants to satisfy any cravings

What sets GrabFood apart from other food delivery apps is its extensive selection of restaurants. With thousands of options ranging from street vendors to high-end establishments, you’ll never run out of delicious choices. From juicy burgers and fries to spicy Pad Thai, you can indulge in your favourite dishes or try something new and exciting.

If you’re living in Bangkok, you’re in luck, as there are plenty of great options available on GrabFood. Popular merchants among expats include Roots, Bowlito, Meet Mala Noodles, and Pimp My Salad. If you’re in the mood for pizza, Pizza Massilia is a must-try, while those who prefer German cuisine can enjoy Alexander’s German Eatery. Health-conscious eaters will love Broccoli Revolution’s vegetarian options.

GrabFood in Phuket offers a variety of Thai and international cuisine. For an authentic Thai food experience, try Thai Food by Tookky in Rawai Subdistrict. If you’re looking for a delicious brunch menu and tasty poke bowls, Unni’s Restaurant at Nai Harn Beach is a popular spot. Additionally, you can enjoy reliable comfort food options like McDonald’s, which also offers gluten-free choices. Other popular eateries include Prime Burger and Ali’s BBQ.

Chiang Mai’s food scene is a mix of healthy options and international cuisine. Vegan Heaven, Lanzhou Lamian, and Blue Diamond The Breakfast Club Cm are among the most popular restaurants. If you’re looking for something hearty and filling, El Diablo’s Burritos and Lucky Tree Kafe won’t disappoint.

Enjoy free delivery with promo code

No matter where you’re living in Thailand, using GrabFood is an excellent way to make sure you’re always well-fed and satisfied. And to sweeten the deal, GrabFood is offering a special promotion for selected users. Use the code “GRABNOW” to enjoy free delivery for orders over ฿200 (up to ฿30 delivery fee discount). Terms and conditions apply. So, download GrabFood now and start exploring the wide selection of delicious food options available at your fingertips.

