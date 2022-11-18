Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world

Cambodia’s version of jasmine rice has been crowned the world’s best for the fifth time at The Rice Trader World Conference in Phuket, Thailand. According to Phom Penh Post, the Phka Rumduol jasmine rice is a type of long-grain rice that has topped international buyers’ lists. It is also one of the varieties that is exported under the country’s “Angkor Malys” certification mark. It was released back in 1999 by the Cambodian Agricultural Research and Development Institute for farmers’ usage after being developed and tested for 10 years.

Cambodian Rice Federation president Song Saran said it was a “great honour” for the local rice sector.

“We’d like to thank the CRF team, the farmers, rice mill members, the agricultural community, and the agriculture and commerce ministries for supporting the production of the ‘best rice’, allowing us to participate in the competition and bring home the award to Cambodia.”

Phka Rumduol had won the award four other times. The first win was back in 2012, with the rice variety taking the title for the next three years. Then, in 2018, it won again in Hanoi. From 2015-2017, it took second place on the world stage.

CRF vice-president and CEO of City Rice Import Export Co Ltd, “Andy” Lay Chhun Hour, says the variety’s reputation will further help promote the quality of Cambodian rice as the locally-grown grain must pass inspections for texture, smell, taste, and shape to clinch such an award.

In 2020, Thailand’s jasmine 105 variety was named the world’s best by the World Rice Conference for its taste. After the Thai Rice Exporters’ Association added the 105 jasmine to the competition line-up, it was judged the world’s best after scoring top marks in all criteria, including taste, smell, texture, and shape. The judges chose jasmine 105 following a blind test. In Thai, jasmine 105 is known as “hom mali”, or by the agricultural name, Khao Dawk Mali 105.