Connect with us

Food

Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world

Published

 on 

Cambodia’s version of jasmine rice has been crowned the world’s best for the fifth time at The Rice Trader World Conference in Phuket, Thailand. According to Phom Penh Post, the Phka Rumduol jasmine rice is a type of long-grain rice that has topped international buyers’ lists. It is also one of the varieties that is exported under the country’s “Angkor Malys” certification mark. It was released back in 1999 by the Cambodian Agricultural Research and Development Institute for farmers’ usage after being developed and tested for 10 years.

Cambodian Rice Federation president Song Saran said it was a “great honour” for the local rice sector.

“We’d like to thank the CRF team, the farmers, rice mill members, the agricultural community, and the agriculture and commerce ministries for supporting the production of the ‘best rice’, allowing us to participate in the competition and bring home the award to Cambodia.”

Phka Rumduol had won the award four other times. The first win was back in 2012, with the rice variety taking the title for the next three years. Then, in 2018, it won again in Hanoi. From 2015-2017, it took second place on the world stage.

CRF vice-president and CEO of City Rice Import Export Co Ltd, “Andy” Lay Chhun Hour, says the variety’s reputation will further help promote the quality of Cambodian rice as the locally-grown grain must pass inspections for texture, smell, taste, and shape to clinch such an award.

In 2020, Thailand’s jasmine 105 variety was named the world’s best by the World Rice Conference for its taste. After the Thai Rice Exporters’ Association added the 105 jasmine to the competition line-up, it was judged the world’s best after scoring top marks in all criteria, including taste, smell, texture, and shape. The judges chose jasmine 105 following a blind test. In Thai, jasmine 105 is known as “hom mali”, or by the agricultural name, Khao Dawk Mali 105.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hua Hin1 min ago

Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Media5 mins ago

“Joyland” cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Food14 mins ago

Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Sponsored1 hour ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Hot News40 mins ago

Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Thailand50 mins ago

Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Technology54 mins ago

Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment1 hour ago

A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What you get for $X1 hour ago

What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
Hot News1 hour ago

China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Lifestyle1 hour ago

Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list
World2 hours ago

BOGOF Tesla+house offer fails to excite New Zealand homebuyers
Sporting Activities2 hours ago

Thailand’s World Cup fans won’t miss any matches after broadcast deal sorted
Lifestyle3 hours ago

The three best things about staying in Khanom
World17 hours ago

UK bird flu epidemic threatens to cancel Christmas
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending