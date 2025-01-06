A taste of Italy: Bella Sera lunch experience

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: 13:22, 06 January 2025| Updated: 13:22, 06 January 2025
A taste of Italy: Bella Sera lunch experience
Bella Sera Italian restaurant at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Bella Sera, the renowned Italian restaurant located on the second floor of Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, is excited to announce that it is now open for lunch, offering guests the unique opportunity to enjoy the essence of Italian cuisine during the day.

Previously available only for dinner, Bella Sera now welcomes guests to sample its set lunch menus and à la carte offerings, available daily from 12pm to 3pm.

A taste of Italy: Bella Sera lunch experience | News by Thaiger

Choose between a two-course menu (starting at 490 baht) or a three-course menu (starting at 590 baht), featuring Chef Fabio’s highlight dishes, a homage to his expertise and heritage.

Menu highlights include the creamy Burrata with cherry tomatoes and balsamic, hearty Tagliatelle with Mamma-style braised Bolognese, and flavorful Pizza Diavola topped with spicy Italian salami and rucola.

A taste of Italy: Bella Sera lunch experience | News by Thaiger

End your meal on a sweet note with the classic Tiramisu with Amaretto liqueur or the refreshing Lemon Cheesecake with strawberry sorbet.

Bella Sera offers a dining setting that celebrates Italian tradition. As one of the most family-friendly restaurants in Bangkok, Bella Sera is more than just a place to dine—it’s a space to create cherished memories with loved ones.

Inspired by the concept of Cucina Di Mamma Mia, Bella Sera pays homage to Chef Fabio’s mother, capturing the warmth of home-cooked recipes infused with authentic Italian flavours.

At the helm of the restaurant is Chef Fabio, a culinary master with over four decades of experience. Born in Udine, Italy, Chef Fabio has dedicated his career to preserving and innovating Italian cuisine. Chef Fabio sees cooking as an art, a passion, and a journey of learning.

His leadership not only ensures Bella Sera is one of the best Italian dining spots on Sukhumvit but also a family-family place, welcoming to everyone.

A taste of Italy: Bella Sera lunch experience | News by Thaiger
Chef Fabio | Photo via Bella Sera

Join us at Bella Sera for an unforgettable lunch experience—combining authentic Italian flavours, tradition, and a welcoming ambience for the perfect midday break.

