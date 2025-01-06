University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

Bob Scott
Published: 13:29, 06 January 2025
Picture of Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong courtesy of The Standard

Rangsit University’s College of Oriental Medicine dean reignited interest in the renowned case of late actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong with plans for a groundbreaking re-enactment. Despite numerous media simulations and government efforts, doubts persist about the accuracy of previous attempts to mimic the actress’s tragic fall from a speedboat.

To unlock the truth, the dean, Panthep Puapongpan, is calling for volunteers who closely match the height and weight of Tangmo and her companion, San Wisapat, for a more exacting reconstruction of the events. Volunteers must be strong swimmers, as a real-life water fall test will be supervised to ensure safety.

News of the re-enactment, scheduled for January 16 and backed by Crime Victim Assistance Association President Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, promises to cover all angles, from boat speed to clothing conditions on that fateful day. The team believes that this hands-on approach could reveal critical new insights, reported Amarin TV.

Panthep also urged the media to delve into the mystery surrounding Tangmo’s mobile phone. An intriguing discovery arose from GPS data comparisons, suggesting her phone was active on land, casting doubt on the timeline of her disappearance over the Chao Phraya River. Contradictory claims by friend Kratik about the phone’s whereabouts only deepen the mystery.

Furthermore, new questions have emerged around the night of the incident concerning the boat’s movements, which appear inconsistent with efforts to rescue Tangmo. Allegations of data deletion from Tangmo’s mobile signal misconduct add another layer to this convoluted case.

The Justice Minister has escalated the investigation to the Department of Special Investigation, leaving many eager to see if these fresh efforts will finally uncover the real story behind the Tangmo tragedy. Stay tuned as we continue to probe this puzzling case that has captured the nation’s attention.

Rangsit University’s College of Oriental Medicine Dean Panthep Puapongpan

In related news, four suspects in the death of Tangmo visited Nonthaburi Provincial Court on November 7, to plead their innocence for the last time before the court delivers its verdict.

The lifeless body of the famous Thai actress, Tangmo, was found on February 26, 2022, at Phibun Songkhram Pier along the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. Tangmo died after going on a boat trip with six friends and her manager on February 24 including:

  • Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat (Tangmo’s friend and primary manager)
  • Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat (transwoman manager)
  • Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit (boat owner)
  • Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun (unlicensed boat driver)
  • Nitas “Job” Kiratisoonthisathorn (mutual friend)

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

