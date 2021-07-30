Best Premium Hotel Buffets in Bangkok

Bangkok has a wide range of high-end buffets served by luxury hotels. From international to Thai cuisine, fresh seafood to delicious sweet treats, there’s something for everyone. As such, they’re popular with locals and expats alike – but which one is the best? We’ve rounded up the top 5 hotel buffets in the city, with bottomless brunches, Sunday lunch spreads and all you can eat dessert options. So, whatever you’re craving, we’ve got you covered. hotel buffet

Top 5 Hotel Buffets in Bangkok

1. Feast at Royal Orchid Sheraton Bangkok hotel buffet

Feast is a buffet restaurant in the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel. In a contemporary venue with chic decor, they serve international cuisine. This includes Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Western and Thai specialities. Furthermore, personalised pizzas and pasta are also available. Most of their meals are made at interactive cooking stations where chefs handcraft made-to-order dishes to suit your tastes.

Aside from this, their Sunday brunch is another popular choice for their Seafood and BBQ Buffet. This option offers an appetising array of culinary seafood dishes; grilled, smoked, or barbecued, at Feast the options are boundless. After relishing in the iced fresh cuts, finish your meal with their set of desserts. Alternatively, they have an à la carte menu as well.

The atmosphere here is comfortable, with dark wood flooring, hints of orange and woven seats. Best of all, diners can enjoy their meal with scenic views of the Chao Phraya River with top-notch service. Overall, this hotel buffet and its broad menu are sure to please customers of all ages and appetites.

Opening hours: Daily, 6:00 – 22:30.

Pricing:

International Dinner Buffett (Sun – Thu): 1,471 Baht/Person.

Seafood & BBQ Dinner Buffet (Fri – Sat): 1,647 Baht/Person.

Easy Breezy Saturday Lunch Buffet: 1,177 Baht/Person.

International Lunch Buffet (Mon – Fri): 930 Baht/Person.

Address: 2 Charoen Krung Rd Soi 30, Siphya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

2. Riverside Terrace at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Another relaxed place to enjoy world cuisine is at the Riverside Terrace. This hotel buffet continues the elegant Thai decor of where it resides, the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort. Moreover, they promise dinner with a view due to its location overlooking the Chao Phraya. Not only can you take in the sights, but guests can also watch Thai traditional dancers as they dine.

In terms of the cuisine, this buffet restaurant covers everything you could hope for. Besides the fresh seafood on ice and sushi, there are stations serving up steak, pasta, Thai and Mediterranean fare. In addition, meals are all freshly prepared at their live cooking stations. For sides, head to their ‘farm to table’ salad bar, featuring organic vegetables from their hydroponic farm. Finally, end your meal with their sweet offerings of Thai and global desserts.

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 -22:00.

Pricing: From 1,499 Baht/Adult.

Address: 257/1-3 Charoennakorn Road, Thonburi, Bangkok 10600.

3. Red Oven at So Sofitel Hotel

At the Red Oven, they offer a extensive international buffet and an à la carte menu. However, their Saturday From the Bay buffet is arguably the most popular. This weekend brunch has a line-up of premium and fresh seafood sourced worldwide. Start your meal with an appetiser – we recommend their Prawn Cocktail and Spicy Salmon Salad. Next, sample their range of crabs, shrimp, crayfish, lobsters and oysters which can all be grilled to your liking. Similar to others, they have a confectionary station and a range of wines from Wine Connection, soft drinks and hot coffee.

Make sure to reserve a table by the window which overlooks Lumpini Park and most importantly, come with an empty stomach!

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 14:30, 18:00 – 22:30.

Pricing:

Seafood & Dessert Buffet: 1,800 Baht/Person.

Seafood & Dessert Buffet Served with drinks: 2,500 Baht/Person.

Address: 7th floor, Red Oven restaurant, SO Sofitel Bangkok, Bangrak, Bangkok.

4. Riverside Terrace at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

The outdoor dining place at Riverside Terrace is just as luxe as the Mandarin Oriental itself. The space comprises of Thai, Indian and Japanese food stations spread out across the venue. Whilst they provide the usual international cuisine, they are unique in that they serve Lebanese Mezzes as well. Thus, diners can enjoy authentic appetisers from the Middle East, North Africa and Greece such as Hummus, Kibbeh and Kafta.

Their vast offerings span seafood, sashimi, BBQ and meats. On top of that, you’ll find a wide selection of cheese, fruits and desserts. Lastly, for the best riverscapes, we suggest booking in advance and they also have a smart casual dress code.

Opening hours: Daily, 19:00 – 22:30.

Pricing: From 950 – 2,250 Baht.

Address: 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

5. Lobby Salon Chocolate Hotel Buffet at Sukhothai Hotel

The Lobby Salon Chocolate Buffet is a chocolate lovers dream. Located in The Sukhothai Hotel in a tranquil 5-star venue, it has intimate seating and soft music played by a live performer. Thus, it’s the ideal setting for guests to unwind with their loved ones over a coffee and nibbles.

There are around 31 types of chocolates to choose from – we like the Sukhothai Pralines in Macadamia, Guava and Pistachio. However, if you can’t decide, chocolate expert Laurent Ganguillet is ready to offer suggestions at the dessert bar. Guests can also make their own customised hot chocolate with flavours from Lindt white, nutty almond to fruity strawberry. Moreover, chocolates vary in richness from 100% Cocoa to 68% (from Ghana), 64% (Vietnam) and 70% (Thai, Chantaburi). One standout is their signature Liquid Chocolate Trolley, a creamy chocolate drink served hot or cold. Or, try their Chocolate Fondue where you can dip crispy churros into foundations of different flavoured chocolates.

Opening hours: Friday to Sunday: 14:00 – 17:00.

Pricing: From 990 Baht/Person.

Address: 13/3, The Sukhothai Bangkok, 1st Floor, Sathon Tai Road, Thung Mahamek, Khet Sathon, Bangkok, 10120.

With these all you can eat hotel buffets, you’re sure to leave satisfied and with a belly full of delicious food. However, if you’re curious to try more food in Bangkok, check out are article on the top 5 Thai restaurants in the city.

