Best of
Best Hua Hin hotel deals
The seaside resort town of Hua Hin is definitely quite popular with locals and expats alike. As the area is located along the Gulf of Thailand, it is the perfect getaway for those working and living in Bangkok. Furthermore, the area is known for its beautiful landscapes as well as interesting activities for everyone to do. Kids will especially like the water parks and ocean activities that can turn a few hours into a whole day.
Hotels here offer great prices for all kinds of travellers’ budgets. What is most amazing about these hotels, is that almost all feature a pool and beachfront location, making it easy to be a beach bum while getting a good night’s sleep. With spas and delicious cuisines, each hotel makes it possible for visitors to enjoy a slice of paradise in the Gulf of Thailand.
5 Top Hua Hin Hotel Deals
1. Anantasila Villa
A beautiful beachfront property just outside Hua Hin Town, this villa offers relaxing views from its outdoor pool and ocean-front restaurant. Decorated with Thai-style furnishings and bedding, Anantasila’s rooms feature floor to ceiling windows offering majestic garden views. And, guests can further wind down in their room’s bathtubs.
The restaurant features Thai, Western and Italian cuisines with cocktails available at the beach bar. Guests can take part in different activities at the resort, such as mini golf or a tranquil massage. Anantasila is definitely a place to unwind and enjoy the scenery while being located just 15 minutes to Hua Hin’s town centre. Here, guests can take advantage of the free shuttle bus that takes them to the town centre where they can find many more things to do on their holiday.
Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, fitness centre, family rooms, beachfront, free parking, bar, fabulous breakfast
Pricing: 3,070 baht-16,929 baht
Address: 33/17 Soi Mooban Huadon, Petchkasem Road, Prachuabkirikhan, Khao Takiab, 77110 Hua Hin, Thailand
2. Avani+ Hua Hin Resort
Boasting a colourful beachfront location, AVANI+ Hua Hin offers lively accommodations at a great price. Here, guests can enjoy access to The Venezia shopping village, where they can find some unique bargains to take back home with them. Once back at the hotel, guests will find themselves among an artsy decor with marble and wooden floors.
Visitors can access the fitness centre, premium spa, bar and restaurants at the hotel. Furthermore, guests that stay in a private villa here can enjoy a private plunge pool with an amazing sea view. However, no matter what room visitors choose to stay, all of them feature a bathtub and other relaxing amenities. And, Avani+ Hua Hin Resort’s location is just a 15 minute drive to the Hua Hin Night Market.
Facilities: 3 swimming pools, spa and wellness centre, very good fitness centre, beachfront, WiFi, free parking, room service, bar, superb breakfast
Pricing: 2,013 baht-35,512 baht
Address: 1499 Petchkasem Rd., Cha-am, 76120 Cha Am, Thailand
3. Amari Hua Hin
Truly a beachfront hotel, Amari Hua Hin is just 400 metres away from white sands and turquoise waters. Great for families, the hotel features a children’s club and fitness centre as well as the Breeze Spa where guests can be pampered. Each room features a private balcony to compliment the contemporary decor. Moreover, guests can enjoy free satellite TV channels for nights where they want to relax inside.
Outside, the hotel definitely has amazing places to swim, as it features 2 swimming pools. Additionally, visitors can eat at any of the hotel’s restaurants. Such restaurants include the Mosaic, Coral Lounge and the beachfront Shoreline Beach Club, which offers fresh seafood cuisines.
Facilities: 2 swimming pools, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, good fitness centre, restaurant, WiFi, fabulous breakfasts
Pricing: 2,766 baht- 9,357 baht
Address: 117/74 Takiab Road, Nongkae, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khirikhan, Khao Takiab, 77110 Hua Hin, Thailand
4. Dusit Thani Hua Hin
Overlooking the Gulf of Thailand’s aqua waters, the Dusit Thani hotel is nestled on the western coast. Boasting a private beach, outdoor pool, spa and fitness facilities, it’s easy to see why this hotel is a steal. Rooms are decorated with classic cane and wood furnishings, offering a tropical vibe. Moreover, guests will surely enjoy separate bath and shower areas, perfect for washing off a day in the sand.
The hotel’s Devarana Spa offers amazing massages that can be had after a long day of relaxing or sightseeing. Guests who want a bit of exercise can use the on-site tennis and squash courts or the fitness centre. And, for some seriously good eating, the hotel offers 7 different dining options. Just 10 kms to Hua Hin’s town centre, this is a great deal for those wanting access and luxury all in 1.
Facilities: 2 swimming pools, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, good fitness centre, beachfront, restaurants, bar, fabulous breakfast
Pricing: 2,199 baht-11,795 baht
Address: 1349 Petchkasem Road, Petchburi, 76120 Cha Am, Thailand
5. Baan Laksasubha Resort
Baan Laksasubha Resort is pristinely nestled on a private beachfront property, surely amazing its guests. The 4 star resort features a free-form outdoor pool with sun loungers that are perfect for enjoying the majestic sunset. Perhaps the most beautiful part of the resort is found in each guest room as it is decorated in all-white decor. Each room also features private outdoor balconies, high quality bedding and a minibar.
The hotel’s Zaanti Spa is nearby in a Balinese-style villa, offering flower baths, Thai massages, and herbal therapies. Guests can also take a Thai cooking class if they, indeed, fall in love with Thai cuisine. Moreover, horseback riding by the beach is offered, making any holiday quite memorable. And, for some delicious on-site food, the hotel’s Oceanfront Restaurant serves Italian, Thai-fusion, and Mediterranean cuisine as well as a daily breakfast buffet. Clearly, this hotel is a great choice for those wanting convenient beach access with all the luxurious amenities at a great price!
Facilities: 2 swimming pools, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, good fitness centre, beachfront, restaurant, bar, good breakfast buffet
Pricing: 1,911 baht-5,599 baht
Address: 53/7 Naresdamri Road, Hua Hin, Prachuab Khirikhan, 77110 Hua Hin, Thailand
In Hua Hin, shopping is plentiful, with many new and modern ‘villages’ offering a themed escape from reality. Santorini Park, for example, is definitely a cool place to visit as its surroundings and decor transcend visitors to Greece. Visiting the temples also provides a bit of cultural education and aesthetically pleasing architectural visuals.
Additionally, Hua Hin’s hotels are at great prices with all of the expected amenities. Here, guests can choose from beachfront hotels to garden villas where they can surely find a tranquil place to stay. Each hotel definitely offers something unique, making wonderful memories for the entire family.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Best Hua Hin hotel deals
Korat governor Kobchai Boon-Orana urges residents to self-quarantine
Police open murder investigation after worker’s body found underneath home
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Motorbike taxis allegedly hiking up fares at Bangkok’s Bang Sue station
Railay Beach’s Most Exotic Hotels
Tuesday Covid Update: 11,305 new cases; provincial totals
Thai start up’s “Subunit” vaccine almost ready for production/use in mid 2022
Police detain all 4 inmates who escaped from Phetchabun prison
Foodpanda rider arrested on lèse majesté charges
Unused Thai schools to be transformed into field hospitals as infections surge
Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox report card, Flightus Interruptus, poll results
Thailand’s airlines feeling the pinch with no government support
Worst case scenario? 32,000 cases a day, says research
Thailand in talks with manufacturers of second-generation vaccines
European nations accelerating vaccination, mandatory inoculation considered for some
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7
Thailand monitoring Myanmar situation, will work to end conflict
42-billion-baht aid package to cushion the financial impact of Covid restrictions
Vietnam considers strict regulations for social media live streaming
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business1 day ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Crime2 days ago
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 10,082 new infections, provincial numbers
- Bangkok3 days ago
Gatherings prohibited due to Covid-19 before planned protests