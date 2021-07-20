Best Hua Hin hotel deals

The seaside resort town of Hua Hin is definitely quite popular with locals and expats alike. As the area is located along the Gulf of Thailand, it is the perfect getaway for those working and living in Bangkok. Furthermore, the area is known for its beautiful landscapes as well as interesting activities for everyone to do. Kids will especially like the water parks and ocean activities that can turn a few hours into a whole day.

Hotels here offer great prices for all kinds of travellers’ budgets. What is most amazing about these hotels, is that almost all feature a pool and beachfront location, making it easy to be a beach bum while getting a good night’s sleep. With spas and delicious cuisines, each hotel makes it possible for visitors to enjoy a slice of paradise in the Gulf of Thailand.

5 Top Hua Hin Hotel Deals

1. Anantasila Villa

A beautiful beachfront property just outside Hua Hin Town, this villa offers relaxing views from its outdoor pool and ocean-front restaurant. Decorated with Thai-style furnishings and bedding, Anantasila’s rooms feature floor to ceiling windows offering majestic garden views. And, guests can further wind down in their room’s bathtubs.

The restaurant features Thai, Western and Italian cuisines with cocktails available at the beach bar. Guests can take part in different activities at the resort, such as mini golf or a tranquil massage. Anantasila is definitely a place to unwind and enjoy the scenery while being located just 15 minutes to Hua Hin’s town centre. Here, guests can take advantage of the free shuttle bus that takes them to the town centre where they can find many more things to do on their holiday.

Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, fitness centre, family rooms, beachfront, free parking, bar, fabulous breakfast

Pricing: 3,070 baht-16,929 baht

Address: 33/17 Soi Mooban Huadon, Petchkasem Road, Prachuabkirikhan, Khao Takiab, 77110 Hua Hin, Thailand

2. Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

Boasting a colourful beachfront location, AVANI+ Hua Hin offers lively accommodations at a great price. Here, guests can enjoy access to The Venezia shopping village, where they can find some unique bargains to take back home with them. Once back at the hotel, guests will find themselves among an artsy decor with marble and wooden floors.

Visitors can access the fitness centre, premium spa, bar and restaurants at the hotel. Furthermore, guests that stay in a private villa here can enjoy a private plunge pool with an amazing sea view. However, no matter what room visitors choose to stay, all of them feature a bathtub and other relaxing amenities. And, Avani+ Hua Hin Resort’s location is just a 15 minute drive to the Hua Hin Night Market.

Facilities: 3 swimming pools, spa and wellness centre, very good fitness centre, beachfront, WiFi, free parking, room service, bar, superb breakfast

Pricing: 2,013 baht-35,512 baht

Address: 1499 Petchkasem Rd., Cha-am, 76120 Cha Am, Thailand

3. Amari Hua Hin

Truly a beachfront hotel, Amari Hua Hin is just 400 metres away from white sands and turquoise waters. Great for families, the hotel features a children’s club and fitness centre as well as the Breeze Spa where guests can be pampered. Each room features a private balcony to compliment the contemporary decor. Moreover, guests can enjoy free satellite TV channels for nights where they want to relax inside.

Outside, the hotel definitely has amazing places to swim, as it features 2 swimming pools. Additionally, visitors can eat at any of the hotel’s restaurants. Such restaurants include the Mosaic, Coral Lounge and the beachfront Shoreline Beach Club, which offers fresh seafood cuisines.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, good fitness centre, restaurant, WiFi, fabulous breakfasts

Pricing: 2,766 baht- 9,357 baht

Address: 117/74 Takiab Road, Nongkae, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khirikhan, Khao Takiab, 77110 Hua Hin, Thailand

4. Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Overlooking the Gulf of Thailand’s aqua waters, the Dusit Thani hotel is nestled on the western coast. Boasting a private beach, outdoor pool, spa and fitness facilities, it’s easy to see why this hotel is a steal. Rooms are decorated with classic cane and wood furnishings, offering a tropical vibe. Moreover, guests will surely enjoy separate bath and shower areas, perfect for washing off a day in the sand.

The hotel’s Devarana Spa offers amazing massages that can be had after a long day of relaxing or sightseeing. Guests who want a bit of exercise can use the on-site tennis and squash courts or the fitness centre. And, for some seriously good eating, the hotel offers 7 different dining options. Just 10 kms to Hua Hin’s town centre, this is a great deal for those wanting access and luxury all in 1.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, good fitness centre, beachfront, restaurants, bar, fabulous breakfast

Pricing: 2,199 baht-11,795 baht

Address: 1349 Petchkasem Road, Petchburi, 76120 Cha Am, Thailand

5. Baan Laksasubha Resort

Baan Laksasubha Resort is pristinely nestled on a private beachfront property, surely amazing its guests. The 4 star resort features a free-form outdoor pool with sun loungers that are perfect for enjoying the majestic sunset. Perhaps the most beautiful part of the resort is found in each guest room as it is decorated in all-white decor. Each room also features private outdoor balconies, high quality bedding and a minibar.

The hotel’s Zaanti Spa is nearby in a Balinese-style villa, offering flower baths, Thai massages, and herbal therapies. Guests can also take a Thai cooking class if they, indeed, fall in love with Thai cuisine. Moreover, horseback riding by the beach is offered, making any holiday quite memorable. And, for some delicious on-site food, the hotel’s Oceanfront Restaurant serves Italian, Thai-fusion, and Mediterranean cuisine as well as a daily breakfast buffet. Clearly, this hotel is a great choice for those wanting convenient beach access with all the luxurious amenities at a great price!

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, good fitness centre, beachfront, restaurant, bar, good breakfast buffet

Pricing: 1,911 baht-5,599 baht

Address: 53/7 Naresdamri Road, Hua Hin, Prachuab Khirikhan, 77110 Hua Hin, Thailand

In Hua Hin, shopping is plentiful, with many new and modern ‘villages’ offering a themed escape from reality. Santorini Park, for example, is definitely a cool place to visit as its surroundings and decor transcend visitors to Greece. Visiting the temples also provides a bit of cultural education and aesthetically pleasing architectural visuals.

Additionally, Hua Hin’s hotels are at great prices with all of the expected amenities. Here, guests can choose from beachfront hotels to garden villas where they can surely find a tranquil place to stay. Each hotel definitely offers something unique, making wonderful memories for the entire family.

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 to discuss advertising solutions.

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on