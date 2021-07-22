Best of
Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket
Phuket is home to gorgeous stretches of white-sand beaches and turquoise water. There’s no better way to enjoy the island’s beauty than to stay in a true beachfront hotel. Fortunately, beachfront hotels abound in Phuket. Whether you are on a romantic escape, on a family holiday with the kids, or you want to enjoy a secluded staycation by yourself, there are plenty of places to meet your needs.
With so many hotels to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we have compiled 5 of the best beachfront hotels in Phuket to make your holiday planning a bit easier.
Top 5 Beachfront Hotels in Phuket
1. The Shore at Katathani Resort
Situated at the stunning beach of Kata Noi, The Shore at Katathani is a perfect beachfront hotel for a romantic getaway. It’s far enough from the shopping and restaurant haven of Kata Beach, but close enough for you to get there on foot – giving you the best of both worlds. Each private villa features a infinity pool and is tastefully designed to make you feel relaxed. You can admire the jaw-dropping views of the ocean or lush gardens from your bed or the pool. Besides the beautiful rooms, you can also enjoy the hotel’s seafront restaurant, an inviting large main pool, and an incredible spa.
Pricing: Start from approx. 8,214 Baht to 47,944 Baht per night.
Address: 14 Kata Noi Road, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
2. The Vijitt Resort
The Vijitt Resort is a tranquil beachfront hotel with beautifully designed private villas, landscaped gardens, playgrounds, an enormous infinity pool facing the beach, and a virtually private beach. It’s the perfect beachfront hotel for a family holiday or to simply escape from your busy life. Children can enjoy the kids’ club, games room, and playground, while adults can participate in Thai yoga and botanical walks. During sunset time, you can soak up the magnificent views of the ocean from the Beach Bar.
Pricing: Start from approx. 1,705 Baht to 14,015 Baht per night.
Address: 16 Moo 2, Viset Road, Amphur Muang, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
3. Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort
Le Méridien is a vast beachfront hotel on Karon Noi, a scenic private beach between Patong and Karon Beach. It boasts one of the largest swimming pools in Phuket, 10 restaurants, as well as on-site facilities galore from tennis courts and mini-golf to children’s park and trampolines. With everything that it has to offer, you might never want to leave this hotel. However, the hotel provides taxi or shuttle services for guests who want to go to Patong and Karon beaches’ shopping and party areas.
Pricing: Start from approx. 3,000 Baht to 10,300 Baht per night.
Address: 29 Soi Karon Nui, Tambon Karon, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
4. The Surin
Located along the coast of Pansea Beach, The Surin Phuket is a tropical sanctuary for discerning travelers, couples, and families who seek relaxation in a tranquil beachfront hotel. It’s one of the first luxury beachfront hotels on the island and is well-known in offering exceptional service. The cottages and villas are designed to blend in with the green tropical forest, each with a modern and elegant Thai design. The beach is perfect with soft sand and clear blue water. On top of that, it’s mostly private as only guests of the Surin and Amanpuri Resort can access it.
Pricing: Start from approx. 4,416 Baht to 17,301 Baht per night.
Address: 118 Moo 3, Choeng Talay, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
5. The Nai Harn
Nestled in a tropical hillside overlooking the beautiful Nai Harn Beach, the Nai Harn was once (and still is) one of the most exclusive beachfront hotels in Phuket. Some of the rooms offer a large balcony with remarkable sea views and are well-equipped to ensure you have a fantastic stay. The hotel also has a large rooftop bar overlooking the sea, with lots of loungers, bean bags, and cushions. You can also pamper yourself with the most beautiful sumptuous spa indulgence on the island.
Pricing: Start from approx. 3,110 Baht to 12,511 Baht per night.
Address: 23/3 Moo 1, Vises Road, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
Want to expand your search to include all of the best beachfront hotels in Thailand? Check out our article on the Top 8 Beach Hotels in Thailand.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
