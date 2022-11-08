6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok

Bangkok isn’t famous for being a pet-friendly city because the majority of the city’s parks and public spaces don’t allow animals. Bangkok does, however, have plenty of places and cafes that welcome your four-legged pals. The top 6 pet-friendly locations in Bangkok include malls, pet cafes (some of which have exotic animals), and grassy areas where you may walk your dog and enjoy some fun activities.

1. Trail and Tail

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 09:00 – 18:00; Saturday – Sunday 09:00 – 19:00.

Address: 95 Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Best Features: A key feature of Trail and Tail is how spacious it is. There’s plenty of space for dogs to run around and play, which is unlike many other dog-friendly spaces in Bangkok that tend to be quite small. There are also 40 parking slots meaning they are well-equipped to deal with large quantities of visitors.

The first place you need to check out if you want to have some fun pet activities in Bangkok is Trail and Tail. Founded by Khun Chanahetrakul, Trail and Tail is one of Bangkok’s most pet-loving communities. The venue, which measures 6,400 square metres, offers a variety of amenities for your pets, including dog parks (both indoor and outdoor), a pet hotel (for cats and dogs) with round the clock caretakers, and a pet-friendly cafe. Moreover, there’s also a “Moggie Doggie” pet shop where visitors can buy high-end items, as well as the HATO Pet Wellness Center, the world’s first veterinarian-supervised pet clinic.

Please note, that while they welcome all breeds of cats and dogs, animals must be older than 4 months and female dogs must not be in heat. Further, all pets need to have a valid vaccination book as well as a collar and leash.

2. Central Festival Eastville

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 10:30 – 22:00; Saturday – Sunday 10:00 – 22:00.

Address: 69 Pradit Manuthum Road, Lat Phrao, Bangkok 10230.

Best Features: Their outdoor playground is well-maintained and equipped with astroturf and various obstacles for your dogs to enjoy. The venue is also fully fenced and secured for the safety of all pets and dogs inside.

Central Festival Eastville is one of the most dog-friendly malls in Bangkok. Here, dogs can wander around an outdoor park that has a playground to keep your canine entertained. However, if you don’t want to be outside, there is also the option to take your dog inside the mall – customers can rent doggie carts to shop with their pup in designated areas. Further, they have other facilities such as The Pet Safari, a pet store with a grooming salon and dog-sitting services, as well as a cafe called Dogkery Cafe where you can enjoy a meal with your furry friend.

3. The Commons Thonglor

Opening Hours: Daily, 08:00 – 01:00.

Address: 335 Thonglor 17, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok 10110.

Best Features: The Commons Thonglor is a very casual gathering spot with a friendly atmosphere. Weekends are the best times to visit with your pet; you’ll often see dogs of all breeds and sizes relaxing on the outdoor terrace with their owners.

The Commons at Soi Thonglor 17 is a lifestyle and food complex that has become a dog-friendly haven thanks to its indoor-outdoor, open-plan design. While your faithful companion mingles with other four-legged friends, you can catch up with your pals over a “Fowlmouth” fried chicken burger and a beer. If you’re just stopping in for a quick coffee or meal, use the “Puppy Parking” area outside the ground floor food section to tether leashed dogs.

4. Dog Park 49

Opening Hours: Daily, 09:00 – 19:00.

Address: 49, 8/3 Sukhumvit 49, Bangkok 10110.

Best Features: All members get to enjoy special discounts when they visit. Moreover, their staff are professional, knowledgeable and attentive. Regular photo and video updates are also provided to dog-owners when their pups stay at the hotel.

Dog Park 49, located in 49Playscape, is a community designed specifically for dog owners. Whilst the venue is quite small, its amenities are well designed and maintained. They have both indoor and outdoor parks where dogs can socialise with each other along with an aquatic centre with a pool, a dog-grooming spa and a doggy day-care and hotel. Moreover, there is also a cafe next to the venue with an overview of the dog park and pool, perfect if you are feeling peckish during your stay.

5. K Village

Opening Hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00

Address: 93, 95 Sukhumvit 26, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110.

Best Features: Take a taxi from the BTS Skytrain Phrom Phong for the quickest and easiest way to get there. They also have weekly dog-training classes for those interested.

K Village, located between Sukhumvit 24 and 26, is a mall brimming with stylish boutiques and restaurants. On the ground floor, you’ll find lots of pet-friendly cafes, and restaurants, along with a couple of pet stores. There’s plenty of shade and open spaces to walk your dog, as well as a patio area that serves as a prominent gathering spot for dog owners to relax and socialize in.

6. BMA Dog Park

Opening Hours: Daily, 05:00 – 21:00

Address: BMA Dog Park, Wacharaphol, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220.

Best Features: This park is a relatively quiet venue with sufficient parking spots and public toilet facilities. There is also a shaded area ideal for walks on extra sunny days.

BMA Dog Park is a free dog park located near Bangkok’s city centre. This is a great, clean location for a stroll with your dogs and is safe enough for dogs to wander around off their leash. Further, there are 3 fenced zones inside and water taps to quench your pup’s thirst (but please remember to bring your own bowl). Finally, there’s also a small walking pool to wash your dogs off if necessary. Please note that all dogs visiting must be microchipped in order to enter.