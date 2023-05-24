5 best places to go for delicious pad Thai in Bangkok

PHOTO: Baan Phadthai

When it comes to Thai cuisine, there’s one mouthwatering dish that sparks a great debate among visitors and locals alike: Pad Thai. A seemingly humble combination of flat rice noodles, tamarind, fish sauce, tofu, eggs and, of course, the star, prawns, this national dish is quite the hot topic (pun intended) when looking for the best place to relish it. But don’t worry, we’ve gone and tasted our way through Bangkok to find the best pad thai in the city.

Baan Phadthai

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 22:00

Address: 21 23 Charoen Krung 44 Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Situated in the charismatic Charoenkrung neighbourhood is the star-studded Baan Phad Thai – a name that aptly translates to “house of Pad Thai.” With Michelin-starred Chef Aom of Saawaan fame at the helm and a Bib Gourmand status under its belt, this place takes the pad Thai game to a whole new gourmet level.

From the moment you step inside, Baan Phadthai enchants diners with a stylish homage to Ayutthaya through its vintage wood partitions and walls adorned with nostalgic paintings and photographs. Expect no less from the dishes, too! The menu offers a selection of mouthwatering pad thai variations including sen jan rice noodles with delicious toppings such as fresh blue Swimmer crab, grilled pork, and grilled chicken. The star dish, Pad Thai Kung Mae Nam Yang, showcases beautifully grilled whole river prawns, rich, flavoursome sauce, and a whopping 18-20 extra ingredients that elevate this classic to a true Thai fusion masterpiece.

Their dessert, Tub Tim Krob, adds a delightful finishing touch, pairing ruby water chestnuts with coconut juice granita, young coconut flesh, and candle-smoked coconut syrup. A fair heads up to the purists – Baan Phadthai’s take on this cuisine classic leans more towards gourmet fusion territory, making it a popular spot for tourists seeking a refined dining experience and, undeniably, a less street-food-centric flavour profile.

Thipsamai

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday, 09:00 – 00:00

Address: 313 315 Maha Chai Rd, Samran Rat, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Been around since 1966, Thipsamai has garnered the title of the oldest Pad Thai restaurant in Thailand. Its original recipe dates back to the 1930s during the World War II, which continues to impress locals and tourists alike.

Catering to all tastes, Thipsamai offers various Pad Thai options, including classic, vegetarian, shrimp Pad Thai, and their luxurious ‘Pad Thai Song Krung’. The smooth Sen-Chan noodles, combined with their orange-hued sauce, create a beautiful balance of sweet and sour flavours. Each mouthful is a testament to Thipsamai’s commitment to preserving the authentic taste of Pad Thai. Additionally, you can also pick up ready-to-cook Pad Thai sauce and cooking kits to recreate the experience at home.

Thipsamai’s fame often means there’s a long queue outside its doors, so make sure to come early to secure your spot. Despite the waiting time, the atmosphere inside the establishment is nothing short of vibrant, friendly, and inviting. Given its rich history, delicious pad Thai, and diverse menu, Thipsamai definitely deserves its legendary status.

Sawasdee Ratchawat

Opening hours: Daily, 07:00 – 16:00

Address: 955 11 Thanon Nakhon Chaisi Rd, Thanon Nakhon Chai Si, Dusit District, Bangkok 10300, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Sawasdee Ratchawat may not be as widely known among tourists as other contenders on this list, but it packs a punch when it comes to delivering an authentic Pad Thai experience. Despite being around for decades, this hidden gem has remained a well-kept secret, mainly enjoyed by locals in the know, but that doesn’t make it any less deserving of praise.

Boasting a diverse menu with mouthwatering dishes at reasonable prices, Sawasdee Ratchawat offers casual Thai-style dining rather than a formal restaurant experience. With perfectly balanced sweetness and a generous serving of peanuts, the Pad Thai here hits all the right marks. And for spice lovers, the chef can adjust the heat to your preference.

Besides its delicious Pad Thai, Sawasdee Ratchawat is also famous for its hoy thord (mussel pancake) and khanom phak kad (radish cake). But just a heads up, this hidden gem has a few quirks – it’s a bit out of the way from the city centre and closes a tad early in the evening. You can either take a Grab ride or catch a bus to Ratchawat Market to reach this local favourite.

Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu (Dinso Rd)

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 20:00

Address: 115/5 Dinso Rd, Baworniwet, Phranakorn, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu has earned itself high praise and a loyal following, including four consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand mentions. Owing to its popularity, numerous Bangkok foodies regard this gem as the city’s top Pad Thai spot. With celebrity chef Andy Yang leading the charge, you can expect nothing less than exceptional quality and delicious fare that satisfies everyone.

Using homemade rice noodles, organic duck eggs, and Berkshire pork (also known as Kurobuta), Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu takes pride in the top-notch ingredients that shape its dishes. For the ultimate Pad Thai experience, indulge in their signature Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu Moo Yang, a scrumptious combination of chargrilled pork neck, crispy pork belly, and massive grilled prawns.

Aside from its original location on Dinsor Road, you can now enjoy Chef Andy Yang’s incredible dishes at two more spots: Siam Square Soi 10 and Mahanakhon CUBE. Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu offers diners a relaxed environment where they can savour exceptional Thai cuisine, which is a testimony to the restaurant’s Michelin Guide recognition.

Pad Thai Mae Am

Opening hours: Sunday – Friday, 11:00 – 20:00

Address: 2879 Rama IV Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

For those who crave the traditional and classic version of Pad Thai, Pad Thai Mae Am is a must-visit spot in Bangkok. This modest, local-favourite joint is conveniently within walking distance from the Klong Toey MRT Station and has been serving up their original Pad Thai recipe for over 30 years.

With only two noodle-based dishes on the menu – Pad Thai and Kuay Diow Gai (thick rice noodles with chicken) – they expertly bring things back to basics. The eatery’s no-frills ambience includes miniature stools for seating, and the walls are decorated with old photos and magazine clippings, giving it a charming touch of nostalgia.

Follow us on :













The Pad Thai recipe here is as old-school as it gets, with the noodles prepared in advance using tamarind paste, palm sugar, and fish sauce. It’s then given a re-fry to achieve that classic pinkish hue. The result? A truly outstanding Pad Thai experience that’s neither too greasy nor too clean, striking the perfect balance of flavours.

So, there you have it! A selection of pad thai havens to cater to every taste, style and budget. Skip the trial and error when in Bangkok and head straight to these drool-worthy establishments!