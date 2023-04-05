Best Koh Samui’s sunset bars

Koh Samui, a picturesque island in Thailand, is renowned for its pristine beaches, lush tropical landscapes, and vibrant nightlife. Among its many attractions, the island’s sunset bars stand out as must-visit destinations, offering breathtaking views of the sun setting over the horizon while guests enjoy refreshing beverages and delicious local cuisine.

Spanning from idyllic beachfront venues to spectacular clifftop bars, Koh Samui is home to an exceptional assortment of bars that enable you to relish the sun’s descent into the ocean as you indulge in innovative, handcrafted cocktails. In this guide, we’ve curated a list of the finest sunset spots in Koh Samui for a radiant and unforgettable golden hour experience.

Coco Tam’s

Opening hours: Daily, 1:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Address: 62/1 moo 1 Bohput, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 8432

Coco Tam’s, a laid-back beachfront bar in Bophut, offers a relaxed atmosphere with cozy bean bags and low tables on the sand. Guests can enjoy an extensive menu of cocktails, beers, and wines while taking in the mesmerizing sunset views. The venue also features fire shows and live music at 8:00 PM, creating a truly unforgettable evening experience. Therefore, it’s totally a must visit place for all kinds of travelers.

The Jungle Club

Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Address: 44/11 Moo 3 , Bophut ,Chaweng Noi Jungle Club Boutique Resort & Restaurant, Chaweng, Bophut 84320 Thailand

Perched high above Chaweng, The Jungle Club bar offers spectacular panoramic views of Koh Samui and the ocean. So if you want to experience these natural views, head to this bar at the Jungle Club hotel. With its rustic and eco-friendly atmosphere, this clifftop bar serves delectable Thai and international cuisine alongside a diverse selection of beverages. The Jungle Club is the perfect spot to witness the sun setting over the island, surrounded by lush greenery.

Dr. Frogs

Opening hours: Daily, 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Address: 103 B, Moo Bophut 3 Chaweng Noi Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320

Located on the cliffs of Chaweng Noi, Dr. Frogs is an upscale Italian and Thai fusion restaurant and bar that boasts breathtaking views of the sea. The establishment offers a wide range of cocktails, fine wines, and craft beers to accompany the exquisite culinary creations. Don’t miss the chance to indulge in a sumptuous meal while watching the sun dip below the horizon at this elegant venue.

Air Bar

Opening hours: Daily, 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Address: 295, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84140

Boasting an exceptional elevated 180-degree view atop a clifftop in Taling Ngam, Air Bar at the InterContinental Koh Samui Resort provides a serene setting for watching the sunset. Comfortable sunbeds and chairs create the perfect environment for relaxation. As the sun descends, savor a masterfully crafted cocktail or explore the impressive wine list while enjoying tapas or fresh sushi. With its breathtaking views and diverse offerings, it’s no wonder Air Bar is considered one of Koh Samui’s finest sunset bars.

The Sunset Beach Resort & Spa Taling Ngam

Check-in time: 2:00 PM

Address: 126/9 Nara-Taling-Ngam Rd, Ko Samui District, 84140

Set on a pristine beach in Taling Ngam, The Sunset Beach Resort & Spa offers a serene environment for guests to unwind and enjoy the island’s captivating sunsets. With its infinity pool, comfortable sun loungers, and a well-stocked bar, this luxurious resort provides the perfect setting to soak in the warm glow of the setting sun while sipping on refreshing cocktails. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a solo escape, The Sunset Beach Resort and Spa Taling Ngam will remain a captivating destination that calls you back time and time again.

Nikki Beach

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:30

Address: 96, Lipa Noi, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84140

Step into the world of Nikki Beach Koh Samui, an exclusive and chic beach club that promises an unforgettable experience. Upon arrival, you’ll be captivated by the stylish and sophisticated setting, featuring plush sunbeds, private cabanas, and a shimmering pool as its centerpiece. As you lounge in comfort with a refreshing drink in hand, enjoy the pulsating beats from the resident DJ, setting the perfect ambiance for a day of fun and relaxation. Thus, Nikki Beach Koh Samui stands out as a must-visit destination for those seeking an engaging and luxurious beach club experience.

Jahn

Opening hours: Daily, 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Address: 49/8 9 Hillcrest Road Tambon Taling Ngam, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84140

Nestled within the luxurious confines of the Conrad Koh Samui Resort, Jahn presents an unparalleled fine dining experience that delights the senses. This award-winning restaurant specializes in contemporary Thai cuisine, showcasing a harmonious blend of traditional flavors and modern culinary techniques. The menu at Jahn is meticulously crafted by expert chefs, who infuse each dish with a touch of innovation while honoring the essence of authentic Thai flavors. Overall, whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, or simply seeking to indulge in the finest Thai cuisine, Jahn at Koh Samui promises an unforgettable dining experience in a truly enchanting atmosphere.

Now that you know some of the best sunset bars in Koh Samui, make sure to visit them around sunset hours to fully experience the natural views!

