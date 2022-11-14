Best instant noodles in Thailand to grab from your nearest convenience store

When it comes to food, Thailand is known for its delicious curries and fragrant rice dishes. But what about when you’re in the mood for something quick and easy? That’s where instant noodles come in! In Thailand, there are countless brands and flavours to choose from. Exploring convenience stores means you’ll be confronted by an overwhelming sight of shelves filled with instant noodles. From classic Tom Yum flavour to super spicy Korean noodles, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, which ones are the best? Here are our top picks for the best instant noodles in Thailand – trust us, they’re worth the try!

1. Shrimp Creamy Tom Yum Flavour (Yum Yum)

Let’s start with the ultimate classic: Shrimp Creamy Tom Yum, a staple from the Yum Yum brand that genuinely represents Thailand’s flavour. What makes Yum Yum’s Shrimp Creamy Tom Yum Flavour taste so good is the perfect balance of tangy lime juice, fiery chilli peppers, and fragrant lemongrass that creates an irresistible flavour that’s both fresh and comforting.

But in the end, it’s the shrimp flavours that really make these instant noodles shine. It sure is hot, but still pretty much tolerable even for those with lower spice tolerance. So if you’re looking for a delicious, easy-to-make seafood dish that’s sure to please, Yum Yum’s Shrimp Creamy Tom Yum Flavour is definitely a must-try.

2. Oriental Style Instant Noodles (Wai Wai)

When it comes to finding the perfect balance of garlic and pepper, Wai Wai’s Oriental Style Instant Noodles are the way to go. That’s not all that makes Wai Wai’s noodles so special, though. Aside from the flavours, the noodles are nice and firm, so every bowl is of the utmost deliciousness. And since it’s not spicy at all, everyone can enjoy it.

With a comforting flavour that is perfect for any time of day, these noodles are also super easy to make. Just crack in an egg, and you’re good to go!

3. Crab Flavour Instant Vermicelli Noodles (Wai Wai)

If you’re someone who loves seafood, then you’ll definitely want to try The Crab Flavor Instant Vermicelli Noodles by Wai Wai. These noodles are not very seafood-y, but they’re still packed with flavour and make for a delicious soup. Plus, they’re a fun change from your usual instant noodles. The vermicelli noodles have a soft but slightly chewy texture.

So why not give these Crab Flavour Instant Vermicelli Noodles by Wai Wai a try? You might be surprised at how much you like them. And if you don’t, you can always go back to your old standby. But at least you’ll have tried something new. Who knows, you might even find a new favourite!

4. Buldak Spicy Chicken Flavour Ramen (Samyang)

Are you a fan of spicy food? Then you’ll have to try Samyang Spicy Chicken Flavour Ramen. This instant ramen is a cult favourite for its intensely spicy flavour. The noodles are nice and thick, which makes them perfect for soaking up all that delicious spice. And the spice itself is no joke – it’s seriously hot. Not for the light-hearted, that’s for sure. Even if you can tolerate spice well, be sure to prepare some milk to soothe your tongue.

But if this spicy noodle is a breeze for you (we doubt so), you can try the Samyang Buldak Hot Chicken Ramen 2X Spicy Noodles to double the spice!

Despite the heat, there’s something about Samyang Spicy Chicken Ramen that keeps you coming back for more. It could be the way the spice gradually builds up as you eat, or it could be the fact that it’s just so darn tasty. Either way, one thing’s certain: Samyang Spicy Chicken Ramen is addictively delicious.

Also, remember to drain the water when cooking these spicy noodles. They’re not supposed to be soupy.

5. Hot Chilli Chicken Cheese Flavour (Nissin)

Nissin’s Hot Chilli Chicken Cheese Flavour is an excellent choice for those looking for a more affordable instant noodle that is still super delicious. Its fun and tasty combination of hot chilli, chicken, and cheese goodness is sure to tantalise your taste buds. The cheese adds a nice richness to the dish, while the chicken provides a hearty protein boost.

The spice is not as intolerable as Samyang, but it might still be spicy for some people. So be sure to have some milk or lemonade to help cool your mouth down. And again, since it’s not supposed to be soupy, remember to drain the water when cooking.

6. Oriental Kitchen Korean Spicy Flavour (Mama)

The next instant noodle to try in Thailand is Mama’s Oriental Kitchen Korean Spicy Flavour. It’s more hot than spicy – you may find yourself sweating more than usual, but it’s all part of the fun!

Mama’s Oriental Chicken is cheaper than most popular Korean instant noodle brands, but you’ll still get an authentic Korean taste. And to teleport yourself right into South Korea, don’t forget to order a side of kimchi to complement your meal. Give it a go today; we’re sure it’ll leave you wanting more.

7. Hot Cup Black Shabu Soup instant noodles

This one instant noodle is truly instant. You don’t need a stove or even hot water to cook it. All you need to do is pour normal water and wait for it to heat up. But don’t be fooled; although it’s self-heating, it’s piping hot, so be sure not to burn your tongue.

Despite the heat, the soup is not too spicy. It has the perfect blend of delicious Umami flavour: savoury and slightly sweet.

When it comes to instant noodles, Thailand definitely knows its stuff. Try adding protein and vegetables to make these instant noodles healthier (and extra delicious). This will give you a more balanced meal and help you feel fuller longer. Some good protein options include chicken, shrimp, tofu, or eggs. Vegetables that go well with instant noodles include carrots, beansprouts, cabbage, and spinach.

So, which one is your favourite? Go try all of them from your local convenience store and get slurping because you don’t truly know Thailand well enough until you try some of these instant noodles.

