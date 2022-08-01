We’ve all been there: your stomach starts growling while you’re travelling, out running errands, balancing a jam-packed schedule, on a 10-minute lunch break that was supposed to be an hour, or driving on a long road trip and the best option was to get food from a 7-Eleven. This convenience store chain can be found almost everywhere in the country and is well-known for its junk food. But if you know where to look, there are surprisingly a lot of healthy choices in a 7-Eleven that won’t sabotage your diet. Below, we’ve compiled a list of healthy food you should be able to find in the aisles of 7-Elevens in Thailand.

1. Ready to eat eggs

7-Eleven has numerous types of ready-to-eat eggs cooked in different ways. Whether you like hard-boiled, soft-boiled, steamed, or even Japanese-style steamed eggs, you’ll find something to suit your tastes. These ready-to-eat eggs offer a reliable source of protein. They’re also relatively low in fat and carbs, as well as inexpensive. For a more fulfilling meal, you can eat them with other healthy food available on 7-Eleven’s shelves.

2. Sweet potato

If you see packaged sweet potatoes on the shelf, don’t skip them. The grilled Japanese sweet potatoes are a great source of complex carbohydrates. Therefore, they will fuel you, ensuring you have the energy to go about your day. Plus, they are packed with vitamins and fibre. Besides their health benefits, the grilled Japanese sweet potatoes will also delight your taste buds with their sweet taste, as well as soft and creamy texture.

3. Coconut

There are numerous bottled and canned coconut water, but nothing beats this aromatic coconut still in its shell. The top of the coconut is already pre-cut, so it’s very easy to enjoy. It also comes with a straw and spoon, making it simpler for you to drink the sweet coconut water and scoop out the meat. It’s a refreshing and nutritious treat, great for preventing dehydration on a busy day.

4. Chicken breast

Another healthy food in 7-Eleven Thailand is chicken breasts. These are a staple of 7-Eleven healthy diets. A selection of chicken breasts is available with different calories, such as the 90 grams of chicken breast with 90 calories by Delight. These chicken breasts are a great source of lean protein. This means you’ll get a high concentration of proteins out of every calorie. They are also very low in fat and carbs.

5. Edamame

If you’re in need of a tasty but healthy snack, edamame can be a great option, especially if you’re trying to avoid meat. Usually found in the frozen area, these tiny green beans are packed with proteins, antioxidants, and nutrients. Therefore, they are a great source of energy and fibre.

6. Canned Tuna

Canned tuna is one of the healthiest sources of protein you can buy in 7-Eleven. It’s a good option if you’re trying to lose fat mass or lean out since it’s low in calories but high in protein. Although it’s low in fat, it’s still considered a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. Moreover, it’ll reduce your cravings and increase your feelings of fullness.

7. Salad

When you’re looking for something green to eat, 7-Eleven has a variety of salad options. You can find chicken and veggies salad with salad dressings and mayonnaise. If you don’t want to eat chicken, tuna salad is also available. Aside from being the basis for a light and refreshing meal, these salads have a wealth of nutritional benefits. To bring up the protein content and make it more delicious, add more tuna from the canned tuna.

8. Purple rice (riceberry)

For carbohydrate sources, 7-Eleven has several types of rice. Packaged in a tiny bowl, 150 grams each, the rice offers around 200 calories, 3 to 4 grams of proteins, and 40 grams of carbs. All of them are healthy, but we recommend riceberry since it offers slightly more fibre content than white rice.

9. Yoghurt

A range of yoghurt is available in 7-Eleven, but for the healthiest option, choose the Meiji Bulgaria Yoghurt. This is because it has no additives like artificial flavouring, stabilisers, or sugar. If you want something with a bit of sweetness, the Bulgaria Yoghurt with natural honey is worth a try. In addition to satisfying your cravings, yoghurt is also high in protein, vitamins, and calcium. Furthermore, it’s rich in live culture or probiotics, which may enhance the gut microbiota to protect your bones and teeth.

10. Nuts

Nuts are readily available in any 7-Elevens across Thailand. Comes in small, snack-size packages, they are perfect for an on-the-go snack. Moreover, they are packed with fibre, protein, and healthy unsaturated fats. Go for raw or roasted almonds, cashews, or peanuts, but be sure to avoid honey-dipped or candied options. You should also keep an eye on portion size because the fat and sugar contents add up quickly. And since these packed nuts tend to be heavily salted, be careful about sodium as well.

11. Cantaloupe

Sweet, juicy, and tender – pre-cut cantaloupe can be a great option when you’re in need of some sweet treats. Cantaloupe offers some vital nutrients for your heart health, such as potassium, fibre, and vitamin C.

12. Banana

Looking for the perfect fruit to enjoy on the go? Don’t forget to grab a banana when you find yourself feeling hungry in a 7-Eleven. Unlike an apple or orange, a banana is very easy to eat while you’re driving or running an errand. Plus, the sweet fruit is a potassium powerhouse, so they’ll give you the energy to keep you going on your busy day. In addition to potassium, you’ll also get some fibre, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and phosphorus.

13. Orange

Another healthy fruit usually available in 7-Elevens around Thailand is the whole orange. The sweet and sour fruit has significant health benefits. It’s an excellent source of vitamin C, which is vital for the proper function of the immune system. What’s more, it’s rich in antioxidants, vitamin B6, and other good nutrients that are great for your health.

14. Nata de coco

The next healthy food in 7-Eleven Thailand is nata de coco. Those who love coconuts will love nata de coco. This chewy-translucent, jelly-like food is not only fresh but also a great alternative source of healthy fibrous food. The dietary fibre is essential for digestion, helping you prevent constipation.

15. Protein Shake

This protein shake by Hooray! Costs 45 Baht and comes in two flavours: less sugar plain milk and chocolate milk. They might not be the healthiest on this list, but they are a lot healthier than some of the other drinks available in 7-Eleven. Besides being very delicious, both provide high calcium and vitamin B12. Moreover, they are lactose-free, so those who are lactose intolerant can enjoy them with no worries.

Just because you’re turning to a 7-Eleven for food doesn’t mean you have to succumb to chips and sodas. Next time you find yourself in this convenience store, don’t grab the first thing you see. Explore the store and be sure to choose the healthier alternatives since there are many healthy food in 7-Eleven Thailand!

