Discover the top car wash in Bangkok for a sparkling clean ride

Looking for the best car wash in Bangkok to keep your vehicle looking pristine? Our city boasts top-notch car cleaning services that cater to every need. From eco-friendly options to full-service detailing, Bangkok’s car washes provide exceptional care for your car. Experience the convenience of professional staff, high-quality products, and the latest cleaning technology.

Location: 65 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Drive into Magma Car Detailing for a full-service experience! Our expert team provides thorough car washes, detail-oriented vacuuming, and meticulous interior and exterior cleaning. Protect your ride with our top-tier ceramic coating and paint protection services.

For that extra shine, they offer polishing, and to ensure a fresh, clean environment, try our ozone treatment. Magma Car Detailing is your one-stop shop for keeping your car in pristine condition.

Opening Hours: Daily 10:00am-8:00pm

Location: 718/5 Phetcharat Alley, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10260, Thailand

Swing by Victor Bangkok for an exceptional car wash. Their warm team is ready to give your vehicle a deep clean, from the interior to the exterior, with quick and careful attention.

They employ gentle yet robust cleaning techniques to swiftly achieve a spotless and radiant finish for your car.. Rely on Victor Bangkok for a handy, trustworthy wash that will make your car look its best. Come on down for a standout car wash experience that will leave your vehicle looking amazing.

Opening Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 8:00am-6:00pm

Location: 35 Soi Nak Niwat 16, Lat Phrao, Bangkok 10230, Thailand

Head to Wash United Prestige Rama 4 for the finest car care in Bangkok. Their expert team offers complete cleaning services, making sure your car shines. Choose from exterior washes to full interior clean-ups. They work fast and efficiently, adding a touch of luxury to your car’s maintenance. For reliable service and that VIP feel, Wash United Prestige has got your car covered.

Opening Hours: Daily 8:00am-8:00pm

Location: 48 Kasem Rat Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

G22 Car Wash located on Sukhumvit 22 in Bangkok! Their expert team specializes in giving your vehicle that showroom shine with our detailing and ceramic coating services. They cater to bike enthusiasts with a suite of services including wash, wax, polish, and chain clean lube treatments.

Protect your car from harsh sunlight with Blaupunkt sun protection film and keep your paint job pristine with Blaupunkt paint protection film. For windshield care, trust our Exosheild protection film.

Opening Hours: Daily 8:00am-8:00pm

Location: 303/5 Sukhumvit Alley 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Bangkok offers a variety of top-notch car wash services across Sukhumvit, Silom, and Sathorn, ensuring no matter where you are, you can enjoy a value-for-money clean that leaves your car sparkling. Trust in the expertise and convenience of local car care for a gleaming vehicle.

