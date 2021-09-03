7 best indoor plants you can grow in Thailand

Looking to find the best indoor plants to grow in Thailand? You have come to the right place! As the country is in a partial lockdown, most people are spending much more time indoors and therefore this is a great opportunity to grow some Thai plants in your living space. Indoor house plants do so much more than just adding beauty to your home. These plants are known to help purify indoor air by clearing it off irritants, absorbing carbon dioxide, and releasing oxygen. There are dozens of indoor plants you can pick to grow at your home and we have compiled a list of the 7 best plants you can grow at your home.

Top 7 Plants you can grow indoors in Thailand

1. Aloe Vera

A stylish and practical addition to any house is an aloe vera plant. This succulent plant removes formaldehyde and benzene from the air, two pollutants typically found in household cleaning products, and it also has incredible healing powers.

Its leaves contain a vitamin-rich gel that is also naturally antibacterial, making it perfect for treating minor cuts and burns, such as sunburn. Aloe vera gel may also assist with dry skin disorders like eczema and psoriasis, according to some research. To use this plant’s healing properties, simply snap off a leaf, open it up, and rub the interior of the leaf over the affected region for immediate relief.

It’s also worth noting that this plant will help to keep the air in your home clean. Aloe Vera plant is also very easy to maintain and therefore it’s the perfect choice for those who live a busy life and have very little time to take care of plants. The Aloe Vera plant likes to be in the sun, so put it on your kitchen windowsill where it can not only absorb the sunshine but also treat any burns.

2. Peace Lilies/Spathiphyllum

Because of their gorgeous blossoms, peace lilies have a lot of decorative potentials. If you enjoy the appearance of their beautiful flowers but don’t want to deal with the trouble of having to buy a bouquet that will wither in a few days on a regular basis, this is a great option. A peace lily also helps to purify the air by eliminating contaminants including ammonia, benzene, and acetone. Aside from that, it’s also highly effective at removing mold spores from the air.

Peace Lilly is best for those who prefer flowering houseplants. You can place peace lilies in a shady location and water them to keep them moist. However, make sure it doesn’t become soggy from too much water. Place yours in a bathroom, kitchen, or laundry room to reap the full benefits.

3. Spider Plant

The Spider Plant is one of the most flexible and easy-to-grow houseplants. It’s an elegant plant that may be used everywhere, from a tabletop to a mantle, or as a hanging plant with its lovely arching leaves.

This plant is excellent at air purification and actually removes the pollutants that result from ‘air fresheners’, such as formaldehyde and xylene. If you have pets, the Spider Plant is an excellent choice because it is one of the few non-toxic houseplants. Spider plants were once highlighted by NASA for their reported air-purifying ability!

It’s easy to care for spider plants because they can withstand a lot of damage, making them ideal for inexperienced gardeners or people who lack a green thumb. They will thrive if you give them well-drained soil and bright, indirect light. Water them thoroughly, but don’t let them become too wet, as this might cause root rot. Spider plants, in fact, prefer to dry out between waterings. Introduce one or two to your home to get the benefits of natural wellness!

4. Jade Plant/”Money Tree”

The Jade plant is very popular in Thailand because many Thai’s believe that it can bring good fortune. It is also sometimes known as Money Plant and you will across of a lot of them in Thai homes. This plant, on the other hand, can live for decades with proper care and provide you with significant aesthetic benefits. Jade plant improves indoor air quality as well as indoor humidity. Apart from that, it’s also one of the very few plants that increase the quality of air at night because it’s known for absorbing CO2 during nighttime.

Because of its flappy appearance, which mimics a little tree, it goes with any type of house interior. Its sleek form makes it ideal for use as a dining table or office chair.

Jade plants are generally easy to grow and simple to manage, but they are prone to overwatering and a variety of illnesses. As overwatering is fatal to all succulents, make sure you soak it in water and wait for the soil to dry out before drenching it in water once again. To reach their greatest potential, jade plants require a lot of light.

5. Palm

Indoor Palm Plants can be a lovely and exotic addition to your home. These tropical plants have the ability to turn a drab place into a colourful, life-filled environment. Their feathery leaves produce a beautiful display of foliage, and they’re usually large enough to capture the eye. Indoor palms, according to Feng Shui, help to balance negativity in any room by infusing new energy. Some people believe they are fortunate plants, and they use them as houseplants to promote good luck and positive energy.

Palm plants enhance indoor air quality by eliminating carbon monoxide, harmful Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and contaminants from the air. Most indoor palms thrive in the same conditions as people do: moderate light, warm temperatures, and medium humidity. Many of these slow-growing palm types rewarded you with their gorgeous green fronds with only occasional maintenance.

6. Rubber Plant

Many people in Thailand and other Asian countries keep rubber plants in their homes as a symbol of happiness and prosperity. Apart from that, rubber plants are well-known for removing toxins and negative energy from the atmosphere.

Rubber plants improve room humidity, preventing pollutants and other undesired particles from becoming dust and harming your respiratory system. Placing a rubber plant in your home can help you avoid respiratory allergies, which can lead to asthma and other health problems.

Rubber plants require a lot of bright light, but not direct sunshine. Rubber plants thrive in a sunny place protected by a thin curtain. If your rubber plant becomes leggy, its leaves lose their shine, and lower leaves fall off, it needs additional light. A good watering every one or two weeks will also be needed.

7. Fern Plant

When placed in your home, a fern provides a tremendous aesthetic benefit. Furthermore, this Thai plant thrives in tropical areas and does not require direct sunshine to thrive. Ferns also help to remove pollutants from your home by releasing moisture. Fern plant is considered to provide actual health benefits to those who suffer from dry skin or irritably dry nostrils or throats as a result of its air-purifying properties.

To grow green and lush inside, most ferns demand a lot of humidity. This can be difficult, especially in regions where the heat comes from a furnace, which can dry out the air within. Keep ferns away from radiators and bright, hot, sunny windows, and supply moisture using a pebble tray.

Having an indoor plant is a must if you are passionate about your home’s décor. Indoor plants enhance the outward attractiveness of your home by creating a more friendly and attractive environment. A healthy house plant will also remove common contaminants from your home, allowing you to live in a healthier atmosphere.

