10 must-visit attractions in Krabi

Stock photo via Home is where your bag is

Krabi province in Thailand is one of the best places to visit as it is teeming with natural beauty. From natural parks to some interesting temples, visitors will find many unique things to see. As it is surrounded by the Andaman Sea, the limestone cliffs, alone, will have cameras snapping exotic photos of the tropical background. Here, we have the top 10 best things to see during your visit.

Krabi’s 10 Must-Visit Attractions

1. Wat Tham Sua (Tiger Cave Temple)

The local tale describes a scary tiger that once lived in this cave. Paw-like imprints on the rocks inside seem to support the stories as well. Now, the network of caves is filled with religious statues and it is common to see monks praying inside. A respectable Buddha footprint is on top of the hill, which is about a 1,200 step hike to reach the peak. Such amazing views across Andaman Sea islands and a spiritual-like atmosphere makes the Tiger Cave Temple worth the trip.

10 must-visit attractions in Krabi | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Wonder in Two – Wat Tham Sua

2. Maya Bay

Although Maya Bay has been closed to tourists due to the much-needed recovery of the marine ecology, it is still viewable by boat from surrounding islands. As it was made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie The Beach, the picturesque, curved bay is still worth viewing. Almost fully enclosed by rocks, it is definitely a great photo opportunity as the clear waters and white sands add to its already majestic appeal. Moreover, as it is part of Koh Phi Phi Leh, an uninhabited island, it is usually seen on day trips from Koh Phi Phi Don, Krabi mainland, Phuket or Koh Lanta.

Is Maya Bay Still Closed? - Aleenta Phuket Resort &amp; Spa

Maya Bay

3. Khao Khanab Nam

As one of the main symbols of Krabi province, these twin limestone mountains are split by a river and feature several caves beneath them. The caves are amazingly full of rock formations, as well as majestic views of the mountains. Moreover, skeletons were rumoured to have been found here, with no one knowing the cause of death. Besides the eery reputation, hikers will be delighted to climb one of the mountains, which offer spectacular views from the summit. Additionally, a rocky overhang is perfect for such daredevils who want some unique photos.

The TripGuru

Khao Khanab Nam

4. Ao Nang Beach

This popular tourist beach is one of the busiest in the area. Backpackers, families, and other travellers gather here to sunbathe and enjoy the local markets and nightlife. Moreover, Ao Nang features some of the best nightclubs and bars in the province. Thus, if you are into people watching or partying, this is the place for you. Thai and international restaurants are sprinkled everywhere, as well as tour companies offering island hopping. Here, you can charter a longtail boat and visit the neighbouring islands of Koh Poda, Koh Gai and Koh Hong. Additionally, the area includes accommodations for all budgets, making it a popular place in which to stay.

Ao Nang To Railay Beach: How To Take A Long Tail Boat

Ao Nang Beach

5. Railay Beach

Known as a rock climber’s haven, this beach is in between the ocean and jagged mountains. Popular for tourists, the beach is also a great place to meet other like-minded people. Many also visit the peninsula, which is only reachable by foot. Thus, nature-lovers will enjoy Railay Beach as it offers many places for jungle hikes, boat trips, and kayaking.

Railay Beach in Krabi, Thailand - PHUKET 101

Railay Beach

6. Phra Nang Shrine

Known as the Princess Cave, it is located at the end of Phra Nang Beach. Accessible from the sands, the cave is full of phallic offerings. The penis-shaped offerings come in all sizes and colours and are adorned with ribbons and other decors. Why? Because the phalluses, or lingas, represent the Hindu deity of Shiva and if you make merit here, it is said to increase fertility. Furthermore, local fishermen pray here to seek safety on their voyages. As the name indicates a princess is tied to the cave, local legends vary in their accounts of what happened. Some say an Indian princess drowned here, while others say she was the wife of a fisherman who died at sea.

Phra Nang Cave, Krabi

Phra Nang Shrine

7. Thung Teao Forest Natural Park

The Thung Teao Forest is considered one of the most beautiful attractions in Krabi province. Thus, its amazing flora and fauna give credit to its reputation. The Emerald Pool is one of the highlights of the park, as visitors often take a refreshing dip in its blue-green waters. The tropical rainforest also features beautiful waterfalls, walking trails, and thermal springs.

Hiking &amp; Trekking Tours in Krabi | ForeverVacation

Phra Nang Thung Teao Natural Forest Park

8. Wat Kaew Korawaram

This temple is nestled on top of a hill in Krabi Town’s centre, offering majestic views of its surroundings. Upon arriving, 2 ferocious naga statues adorn the stairs, with their golden tails spread up the steps. Furthermore, after climbing the stairs, visitors will see a unique, white-walled temple, with a blue roof. The walls are filled with paintings that tell the story of Lord Buddha’s life. Thus, is you are interested in a unique temple experience, with some intricately displayed Buddhism history, this is the place for you.

Le Wat Kaew Korawaram : un temple incontournable à Krabi

Wat Kaew Korawaram

9. Lanta Animal Welfare

Animal lovers will appreciate this charitable organisation as it focuses on assisting local animals. Moreover, Lanta Animal Welfare strives to educate visitors about the well-being of animals. Here, you can walk the dogs and play with cats or simply make a donation to help support the initiative. For more information about the non-profit charity Click HERE.

Lanta Animal Welfare |

Lanta Animal Welfare

10. Susan Hoi

Known as the Shell Cemetery of Fossil Shell Beach, this unique geological site is a fascinating place to visit. Thus, upon arriving, visitors will see fossils of shellfish that are immortalised in the shale rocks. As the site is thought to be from 25 to 40 million years old, such history buffs or archaeological fans will be fascinated by their surroundings. An information centre provides education about the area for those wanting to learn more. Moreover, a Chinese temple and mangroves are also featured nearby that are worth visiting.

Susan Hoi, a photo from Krabi, South | TrekEarth

Suan Hoi

Whether it’s rock-climbing off Railay Beach or exploring caves with fascinating histories, Krabi is a great place to find one-of-a-kind attractions and experiences. Nature-lovers especially like the area as it features exotic, jungle-clad backdrops and scenic mountains that single-handedly make visiting the province absolutely worth it!

 

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Trending