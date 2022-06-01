Go City tourist app boost to Bangkok

A new tourist app has been launched in Bangkok by global travel giants Go City that allows culture buffs to visit more than 30 attractions for the price of one ticket.

The London-based sightseeing tour agency invested around US$35 million in preparation for the resumption of international travel after pandemic restrictions eased to help operators digitalise their ticketing services, and targeted Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region in particular.

The world’s largest multi-attraction pass provider has made Bangkok one of its new locations, along with Tokyo, Seoul and Kuala Lumpur, after previously launching in Singapore and Hong Kong. And the recent resumption of travel after the opening up of Thailand has prompted company to reintroduce its product to serve locals and Thai tourists.

Go City Chief Executive Jon Owen says the company’s business model aims to provide a combined pack of attractions, experiences and tours for a single price.

“We’ve partnered with 30 attractions and tours in Bangkok and plan to include 10-15 more in our pass, as the city continues to see high demand from Europeans and US tourists.”

The company is looking to promote the Go City pass in other Thai cities in the future. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Thai travellers made up the fifth-largest market in the region, with the London Pass the best-selling product.

Go City also want to highlight less well-known attractions so visitors can explore more with their 1, 2 or 3-day passes.

Current attractions available in Bangkok include the King Power Mahanakhon Skywalk, Chinatown Food Tour, Chao Phraya River Dinner Cruise, and Tuk Tuk Night Tour.

Source Bangkok Post