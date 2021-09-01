10 most romantic sites in Thailand to visit with your sweetheart

Thailand is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations globally, and it’s easy to see why. A romantic getaway in Thailand can be as laid back or exciting as you want it to be. Having dinner by the beach watching the sunset, discovering diverse marine life, going on an adventure in the jungle, or exploring ancient temples hand in hand with the one you love, you can have it all in the Land of Smiles.

With so many great places to choose from, planning your romantic escape can be a little overwhelming. So, to help you out, we’ve compiled 10 of the most romantic places to take your partner in Thailand below.

The Most Romantic Places in Thailand

Whether you’re planning a honeymoon or just looking for a romantic getaway to an exotic location, here are some of the most romantic places in Thailand.

Keep in mind that some tourist attractions are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

1. Similan Islands

Escape the crowds and enjoy some quality time with your loved one on the breathtaking Similan Islands. Located in Phang Nga, on the Andaman Sea, the Similan Islands consist of 11 beautiful islands. The islands offer legendary beauty with crystal clear waters, one of the best diving spots in the world, and pristine beaches. Here, you can dive into the underwater world and enjoy the colourful corals, fish, and other marine creatures.

In addition to the marvellous underwater adventure, you can also hike hand in hand with your love and spot an array of wildlife, including colourful birds, dusky langurs, lizards, squirrels, and bats. After exploring the islands and the marine life, you can have an extraordinary sunbathing experience on the deserted beaches and enjoy a more romantic time together.

The best time to visit Similan Islands: The best months to visit the Similan Islands are from November to April. These months offer the best weather to explore the islands, with clear blue sky and flat sea. Besides, the islands are typically closed from May to October.

2. Koh Samui

With its palm-fringed beaches, lush greenery, luxury villas, top class spas, and Michelin star restaurants, Koh Samui is often considered one of the most romantic destinations in Thailand. There are a plethora of attractions you can enjoy with your special someone. Adventure lovers can explore the island’s beautiful waterfalls or try adrenaline-pumping bungee jumping with the view of the tropical jungle. Those who want the ultimate pampering and rejuvenation can enjoy spa treatments together.

Koh Samui’s powdery beaches are not to be missed as well. Soak up the sun and admire the turquoise water with your loved one while sipping some delicious coconuts, with the sound of gentle waves in the background. During sunset time, make sure to visit a sophisticated beach bar to watch the sun dip into the ocean and taste a glass or two of refreshing cocktails. Once the sun goes down, you can opt for a romantic candlelit dinner in one of the many fine restaurants across the island. If you’re in the mood for a more casual date night, you can stroll through night markets, watch fire shows, or attend beach parties.

The best time to visit Koh Samui: Koh Samui enjoys minimal temperature fluctuations and a long dry season, making it a year-round destination. However, if you want to truly enjoy an outdoor exploration, make sure to avoid the monsoon season between October and December.

3. Bangkok

Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, is a vibrant, bustling, hectic, and sometimes congested city. However, if you know where to look, it surprisingly has many romantic spots. From river cruises and floating markets to Buddhist temples and cultural shows, Bangkok covers the entire spectrum of unforgettable experiences you can share with the one you love. You can admire the city’s skyline and watch the sunset atop one of the city’s numerous rooftop bars or enjoy a romantic dinner while you glide down the Chao Phraya River on a traditional wooden boat.

For cultural exploration, marvel at the Grand Palace, explore the beautiful Wat Arun, or stroll around Bangkok Old Town and visit the lesser-known temples, such as Wat Ratchanaddaram and Wat Saket. Don’t forget to visit the famous floating markets of Bangkok and try mouth watering street food at the local markets, such as Chatuchak, as well. Another perfect way to cook up some romance in Bangkok is to join authentic Thai cooking classes.

The best time to visit Bangkok: For fabulous weather, the best time to visit Bangkok is the cool and dry season between November and February. However, the city tends to be crowded, and accommodation is more expensive as it’s the high season. The shoulder season from April to June and September to October can be a great time to visit the city. Tourist attractions are typically less crowded, but the weather can be uncomfortably hot. For lower prices, the low season from July to October can be an option. Keep in mind, however, that these months are the wet season in the city.

4. Chiang Mai

The old and the new blend easily in Chiang Mai. Gorgeous cafes and modern hotels sit side by side with Buddhist shrines. With its blissful and laid back atmosphere, this city provides a perfect romantic break for history buffs, culture lovers, foodies, and those seeking a peaceful serenity with city vibes. There are many things couples can do in this city. You can explore Nimmanhaemin Road, learn Northern Thai cooking, or go on a romantic riverboat cruise along Mae Ping River. Chiang Mai has plenty of glimmering temples as well, such as Wat Phra That Doi Suthep and Wat Phra Singh. After a long day of exploring the city, don’t forget to indulge in a couple’s spa sessions.

Surrounded by misty mountains and lush tropical jungles, Chiang Mai is also an excellent destination for lovebirds who love outdoor adventures. You can go whitewater rafting in the Mae Taeng River or tackle Thailand’s highest peak with your partner by climbing Doi Inthanon. If you want to take the adventure to a whole new level, make sure to try thrilling outdoor activities like zip-lining and rock climbing as well. In addition, nature lovers will be delighted to find that Chiang Mai has a number of ethical elephant sanctuaries.

The best time to visit Chiang Mai: The ideal time to visit Chiang Mai if you want to enjoy lots of outdoor adventures is during the cool season from November to February.

5. Koh Lipe

Looking for the perfect ocean paradise to spend a romantic holiday with your love? Koh Lipe can be an option. Situated on the Andaman Sea, Koh Lipe is an exotic tropical island with world-class beaches, lush greenery, and aquamarine waters. Since the island is part of Taurato National Maritime Park, the waters are vividly clear. In addition, the island’s marine life is well-preserved, allowing you to see bright corals and tropical fishes. Therefore, it’s a fantastic place for scuba diving and snorkelling.

There are three tranquil beaches on the island where you can lounge around all day, take a stroll, or take a dip in the waters to cool off. Besides diving and relaxing by the beach, one of the best things to do on the island is to explore it on foot as it’s small enough to be covered from end to end in under 20 minutes.

The best time to visit Koh Lipe: The best time to visit Koh Lipe is from November to January, where the days are mostly sunny and cool. However, March to April is also a great time if you don’t mind hot weather. It’s best to avoid visiting during the wet season, from May to October, as the weather is mostly rainy and stormy.

6. Ayutthaya

Step back in time and explore one of the most ancient sites in the Land of Smiles: Ayutthaya, the previous Siamese capital is filled with spectacular temples and ruins, such as Wat Yai Chai Mongkorn, Wat Mahathat, and Bang Pa-In Place. If you want to take unique couple photoshoots, make sure to head to Wat Chaiwatthanaram. Here, you can rent traditional Thai clothes and take pictures with the beautiful temple as the backdrop, which you can keep as a keepsake or even for your wedding!

Besides ancient sites, Ayutthaya also has lively markets, such as Ayutthaya Night Market and Ayutthaya Floating Market, where you can treat each other to some interesting Thai gifts.

The best time to visit Ayutthaya: November to February is generally the best time to visit Ayutthaya since the weather is dry and comfortable. However, these months are the busiest months in Ayutthaya. If you’re okay with scorching heat, March and April can be a great time to visit, especially if you want to avoid crowds.

7. Phuket

The largest island in Thailand, Phuket, is among the world’s most famous honeymoon destinations. With its white-sand beaches, azure ocean, upscale restaurants, luxury resorts, and vibrant nightlife scene, it offers just about any experience to visitors, including romance. The famous beaches like Kamala and Patong might be fun, but it’s best to steer clear of them if you’re looking for something romantic. Instead, opt for one of the more peaceful beaches like Nai Harn Beach and Surin Beach. These beaches are less crowded, allowing you to spend a more romantic time with your sweetheart.

In addition to the beaches, there are plenty of other attractions in Phuket. Stroll hand in hand around Phuket Old Town and admire the charming architecture or visit the hilltop, Big Buddha. You should also add boat excursions, private beachside dinners, interesting cultural shows, or beach parties to your itinerary. In addition, Phuket also offers a wealth of adventure opportunities, such as bungee jumping, snorkelling, scuba diving, and zip-lining.

The best time to visit Phuket: The best time to visit Phuket is from November to April. The weather is pleasant and ideal for beach activities during these months, such as swimming and snorkelling. The wet season, between May and October, might have lower prices. However, you might not be able to spend a lot of time in the ocean as the weather conditions can be dangerous.

8. Krabi

Krabi might not be as popular as Phuket or Koh Samui, but it’s just as stunning and romantic. Surrounded by clear blue waters and limestone cliffs, its beauty is truly unmatched. Not only that, it’s still relatively peaceful, making it a great destination for couples. The famous Railay beach is definitely worth a visit. Besides relaxing on the powdery sand or swimming in the ocean, this beach also has amazing rock climbing spots. The best thing is, you don’t have to be experienced to conquer the routes. So if you and your significant other are adventure seekers, be sure to try rock climbing here.

One activity you absolutely shouldn’t miss if you’re into an adventure is exploring Ao Thalane Bay in a kayak. Surrounded by towering karst formations, Ao Thalane is one of the most stunning hidden bays in Thailand. Kayaking to this bay will allow you and your partner to explore tiny hidden passageways and witness the rich flora and fauna around the area. Other things you can do in Krabi include taking a refreshing dip in the Emerald Pool, discovering the beauty of Khao Sok National Park, and climbing up to the Tiger Cave Temple to admire jaw dropping views.

The best time to visit Krabi: If you want to enjoy sunny weather and cool breezes, November to March is the best period to visit Krabi.

9. Chiang Rai

Couples who love history and culture should consider visiting the former capital of the Mengrai Dynasty, Chiang Rai. There are plenty of romantic things to do in Chiang Rai. Most couples flock to the city to witness the beautiful white temple, Wat Rong Khun, in person. Carved with intricate details, this pure white temple is genuinely awe-inspiring. Besides the white temple, the Golden Triangle is also worth a visit. It’s the point in which Thailand, Myanmar (Burma), and Laos meet. Here, you’ll discover breathtaking temples, bustling markets, and local Burmese food.

If you want to explore the lush jungles of Northern Thailand, you can try Chiang rain jungle trekking. During the trekking adventure, you’ll get to visit a Karen village, mingle with elephants at the Chiang Rai Elephant Sanctuary, and swim in natural hot springs.

The best time to visit Chiang Rai: For cooler and less humid weather, October to February is a great time to visit, especially if you’re planning to do lots of outdoor activities.

10. Koh Phi Phi

The last romantic destination on our list is Koh Phi Phi. Nestled between Phuket and Krabi, Koh Phi Phi is a great place for couples looking for a more secluded romantic getaway. The island boasts sublime beauty, with numerous breathtaking beaches, photogenic jungle scenery, and jagged limestone rock formations.

Colourful reefs surround the island, which makes it a popular spot for snorkelling and scuba diving. Besides exploring the underwater world, there are plenty of other activities on Koh Phi Phi. One of the most popular is rock climbing. Climbing up the viewpoint is also a must when you’re on the island. After the sun goes down, Koh Phi Phi comes alive. From bars to beach parties and fire shows, party loving couples will surely have a good time in Koh Phi Phi.

The best time to visit Koh Phi Phi: Like most other destinations in Southern Thailand, the ideal time to visit Koh Phi Phi for the best weather is between November and April.

So, which romantic destination are you most excited about? Make sure to add them to your list for when travelling to Thailand is safe again!

For more fantastic places to visit in Thailand, read our article on the top 10 must visit destinations in Thailand!

