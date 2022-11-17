Connect with us

Entertainment

Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries

Published

 on 

The upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival in Cambodia has proved to be quite popular internationally with youth troupes from 11 different countries set to attend. Siem Reap will host the event, with Cambodiown youth troupe joining the festival. According to Phnom Penh Post, the festival will run from November 24 to 27 and is organised by Khmer Art Action. Suong Sopheak, the art director of the festival and KAA’s executive director, says the festival will focus on unifying youth.

“The festival aims to provide a cultural bridge to connect and unite young people in the field of theatre and education and empower young people to use theatre as a springboard for the transformation and building of the next generation of Asian artists. 2022 is the sixth year that Cambodia will host the event. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was held online. There will be groups of about six or seven artists and leaders from each country, as well as several Cambodian troupes.”

The Medha Drum Troupe is one group that is already based in Siem Reap, but the rest will travel from Phnom Penh. Those groups include the Royal University of Music, Borkator and Khmeng Khaol Kampuchea, Khmer Art Action, and Victory Flag House.

International participants include the Youth Advocates Through Theatre Arts, Teatro Guindegan of Mindanao, and Usalt of Iloilo- all from the Philippines. While Singaporean acts include Tutas and Buds theatre as well as Taylor’s University. The Lanyim Theatre and Makhampom Theatre groups from Chiang Mai, Thailand will also attend.

More groups that will reportedly participate include Vietnam’s Magik Theatre, Indonesia’s Gigi Art Dance, India’s Kalander Society, Bangladesh’s Prachyanat, Myanmar’s Inwa School of Performing Arts, Japan’s Sakai International and Brunei’s 247 Studios.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport2 mins ago

Rich pickings – Emirates to offer first-class vegan meals
Phuket6 mins ago

New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
Thailand30 mins ago

Search continues for French tourist missing in Thailand
Sponsored23 hours ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Lifestyle41 mins ago

The spiritual significance of lotus flowers in Thailand
Good Morning Thailand47 mins ago

NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Hot News1 hour ago

Anti-Apec protesters warned not to pop a squat at Bangkok’s City Hall
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment1 hour ago

Dying elephant Muthu Raja’s misery continues in Sri Lanka
Hot News2 hours ago

Former US President Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid
Entertainment2 hours ago

Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries
Hot News2 hours ago

US actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in UK
Leisure2 hours ago

The three best things about expat life on Koh Samui island
Entertainment3 hours ago

Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
Bangkok Travel17 hours ago

7 awesome restaurants in the Ari area. Everyone must try!
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar
Insurgency17 hours ago

Two petrol stations bombed in southern Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending