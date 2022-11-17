Hot News
US actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in UK
US actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in the UK after being cleared of wrongdoing in a US trial of similar charges. Spacey did an about-face in the US trial when he at first apologised to an actor who accused him of assault. He then took back his apology after saying he should not have apologised for something which he didn’t do.
“I have learned a lesson, which is never apologising for something you didn’t do. I regret my entire statement. I would never have done anything to hurt the gay community. I’m deeply sorry.”
Now, Spacey is to be charged with seven additional sexual offences against one man in the UK. Of those, the 63 year old is accused of three counts of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
According to The Guardian, Spacey appeared at London’s central criminal court, known as the Old Bailey, back in July to deny five allegations relating to three men. The actor said he “strenuously denies” the men’s allegations. A judge granted Spacey continued unconditional bail. The additional two charges were announced yesterday by the head of the Crown Prosecution Service‘s special crime division, Rosemary Ainslie.
“The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004. The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
