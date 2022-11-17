Connect with us

Hot News

US actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in UK

Published

 on 

US actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in the UK after being cleared of wrongdoing in a US trial of similar charges. Spacey did an about-face in the US trial when he at first apologised to an actor who accused him of assault. He then took back his apology after saying he should not have apologised for something which he didn’t do.

“I have learned a lesson, which is never apologising for something you didn’t do. I regret my entire statement. I would never have done anything to hurt the gay community. I’m deeply sorry.”

Now, Spacey is to be charged with seven additional sexual offences against one man in the UK. Of those, the 63 year old is accused of three counts of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

According to The Guardian, Spacey appeared at London’s central criminal court, known as the Old Bailey, back in July to deny five allegations relating to three men. The actor said he “strenuously denies” the men’s allegations. A judge granted Spacey continued unconditional bail. The additional two charges were announced yesterday by the head of the Crown Prosecution Service‘s special crime division, Rosemary Ainslie.

“The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004. The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport6 mins ago

Rich pickings – Emirates to offer first-class vegan meals
Phuket10 mins ago

New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
Thailand34 mins ago

Search continues for French tourist missing in Thailand
Sponsored23 hours ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Lifestyle45 mins ago

The spiritual significance of lotus flowers in Thailand
Good Morning Thailand50 mins ago

NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Hot News1 hour ago

Anti-Apec protesters warned not to pop a squat at Bangkok’s City Hall
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment2 hours ago

Dying elephant Muthu Raja’s misery continues in Sri Lanka
Hot News2 hours ago

Former US President Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid
Entertainment2 hours ago

Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries
Hot News2 hours ago

US actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in UK
Leisure2 hours ago

The three best things about expat life on Koh Samui island
Entertainment3 hours ago

Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
Bangkok Travel17 hours ago

7 awesome restaurants in the Ari area. Everyone must try!
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar
Insurgency17 hours ago

Two petrol stations bombed in southern Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending