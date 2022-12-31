Connect with us

Entertainment

Andrew Tate not nabbed through pizza connection

Published

 on 

Bucharest has confirmed that Andrew Tate has been arrested on human trafficking charges but reiterated that one widely reported detail was inaccurate.

A popular tweet read…

“Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic.”

Some had speculated that officials had been tipped off to Tate’s whereabouts by a pizza box seen in a video directed at climate activist Greta Thunberg. But DIICOT, Romania’s agency against organised crime, told The Associated Press that that wasn’t the case.

DIICOT spokesperson Ramona Bolla said…

“Funny, but no,”

Tate and his brother Tristan, both British-US citizens, were detained along with two others on Thursday and face charges of rape, human trafficking and being members of an organised crime group.

Romanian prosecutors said…

“The four suspects … appear to have created an organised-crime group to recruit, housing and exploit women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said.

Tate, 36 years old, is genuinely a 21st-century man.  A former kickboxer and reality TV failure, Tate is a “social-media personality,” whatever that means. His popularity arises mostly from his comments about women, including that women “must bare [sic] some responsibility” for being raped.

The social media personality somehow manages to retain his fame despite having been booted off most social-media platforms. But Tate is more welcome on Twitter since Elon Musk reinstated his account in the name of preserving free speech.

And that’s where Greta Thunberg comes in.

On Tuesday, Tate tweeted at Thunberg, bragging about his cars and asking her to provide her email address…

“so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Thunberg replied…

“Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

In response, Tate posted a video in which he wears a robe, smokes a cigar and gets handed two pizza boxes, which he specifies will not be recycled.

News of Tate’s arrest broke shortly after he posted the video, and reports started swirling that his post and the arrest were related.

Baseless assertions that the tweet and the arrest were related quickly emerged.

The pizza boxes bore the name of the Romanian chain Jerry’s Pizza, which the Twitterati claimed had alerted authorities that he was in the country. The story appears to have originated with Romanian news outlet Gândul, which cited anonymous sources who said the Tate brothers were located in Romania through their posts. However, the Gândul story did not mention pizza boxes, which was far from the only recent post indicating Tate was in the country.

But even if their Twitter spat had nothing to do with Tate’s arrest, Thunberg nevertheless had an additional comment on Friday.

“This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” she wrote.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand18 mins ago

Senate to investigate AMLO-Tuhao links
Entertainment3 hours ago

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sued for historical sex crimes
Thailand3 hours ago

POLL: Majority opposed to 4am venue curfew
Sponsored1 day ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Entertainment3 hours ago

Andrew Tate not nabbed through pizza connection
Thailand5 hours ago

The Man Who Took Dinner to The Sky ft. Friso Poldervaart | Ep.18
Thailand5 hours ago

12 Top News Headlines in Thailand by Month Recap 2022
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand’s top 10 stories on social media for 2022
Events7 hours ago

Thai holidays in 2023
Politics23 hours ago

Pheu Thai Party electioneering promise of 600-baht daily minimum wage
Thailand23 hours ago

Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services | Thailand News Today
Thailand24 hours ago

37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Thailand24 hours ago

Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
Ask an Agent1 day ago

How to find the right real estate investment opportunity in Thailand
Thailand1 day ago

Wedding turned into a bloodbath after groomsman shoots his friend
Economy1 day ago

Tesco slavery case – police interview 100s of Mae Sot workers
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending