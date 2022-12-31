The Man Who Took Dinner to The Sky ft. Friso Poldervaart | Ep.18

https://youtu.be/nhbWxXM9tko

Friso Poldervaart is a Dutch philanthropist and entrepreneur based in Bangkok. He is dedicated to helping others through his charitable endeavors, as well as running a successful business. He has a passion for making a difference in the world, and strives to use his resources to create tangible benefits for those in need. He is highly esteemed in his field and is known for his commitment to improving the lives of those around him.

