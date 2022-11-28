How to land an English teaching job in Thailand

When you think of teaching English abroad, Thailand may be one of the first places that come to mind. And rightfully so! Many people come to Thailand to teach English because it’s a great way to live a nomadic lifestyle and save some money while doing it. But landing a job teaching English in Thailand is not as easy as just showing up. If you’re thinking about making a move to Thailand to teach English, here are a few tips on how to land a job.

1. Make sure you meet the requirements

There are a few things you need to make sure of before you start applying for English teaching jobs in Thailand. The requirements can vary depending on where you apply, but there are some general things that you should keep in mind.

First and foremost, most places will require that you have a bachelor’s degree in any field. You don’t necessarily need a teaching degree, but it can help your chances of getting hired. Secondly, you must be a native English speaker or have near-native fluency. Third, you might want to get a TEFL certification to increase your chance of earning a higher income and becoming a competitive candidate. Lastly, it is beneficial to have prior teaching experience, although it is not required.

If you meet all of the above requirements, then you are well on your way to landing an English teaching job in Thailand!

To learn more about the requirements, click HERE.

2. Find job openings

Start by searching online job boards and websites like Ajarn.com, which list hundreds of open positions throughout the country. Therefore, take some time to browse through them and find a few that look like a good fit. You can also contact a placement agency that specialises in finding jobs for foreign teachers. If you know someone who is already teaching English in Thailand, they may be able to help you find a job. They can put you in touch with their contacts at various schools or give you information about job fairs.

Another way to find job openings is to network with other English teachers in Thailand. You can do this by joining an online community or attending a teaching conference. They may know of openings that are not advertised publicly. Attendance at a teaching conference is also a great way to meet potential employers and learn about the latest job openings.

Alternatively, you can go directly to the schools. There are many schools in Thailand that are always looking for qualified English teachers. By doing this, you will be able to talk to the principal or head of the English department and get a feel for what they are looking for in a teacher. You can also ask about any openings that they may have. Plus, this gives you a chance to sell yourself and your qualifications.

3. Put together materials for your application

Once you’ve found a few potential openings and you’re ready to start applying for English teaching jobs in Thailand, there are a few materials you’ll need to have in order: a strong resume, a well-written cover letter, and any other relevant documents that could make your application stand out.

To create a stand-out resume, be sure to include any previous experience teaching English or working with students. If you don’t have any direct experience, list any other skills or experience that would make you a good fit for the job. Be sure to highlight your ability to adapt and be flexible – qualities that are essential for any successful teacher.

In your cover letter, be sure to mention why you’re interested in teaching in Thailand specifically. What draws you to the country and its culture? What do you think you could bring to the classroom? Again, emphasise your adaptability and willingness to try new things. It’s also a good idea to research the school or institute you’re applying to so that you can tailor your application accordingly.

4. Start sending out applications

In order to land an English teaching job in Thailand, it is important to make a favourable first impression with your introductory email. Keep the email short and concise in order to make the best impression possible.

Be sure to proofread your email before sending it off, and if possible, have someone else read it over as well to catch any errors you may have missed. With a little effort and attention to detail, you can increase your chances of landing an English teaching job in Thailand.

5. Prepare a demo lesson

When you’re applying for an English teaching job in Thailand, it’s important to be prepared for a potential interview. Part of that preparation should include having a sample lesson ready to go.

If you’re invited to interview for an English teaching job in Thailand, it’s likely that the interviewer will want to see a sample of your teaching. This is an opportunity for you to show off your skills and demonstrate what kind of teacher you are.

To prepare a sample lesson, start by thinking about what level of English your students will be at. Then, choose a topic that you’re comfortable with, and that will interest your students. Once you have your topic, create a lesson plan and materials. Practise the lesson on your own or with a friend before the big day.

6. Ace that interview

You need to make a good impression at your interview, so be sure to dress smartly. This shows that you’re professional and take the job seriously. Second, be punctual. This shows that you value their time and are reliable. Finally, be ready to sell yourself. This means being able to articulate your strengths and why you would be a good fit for the job. If you do these things, you’ll have a much better chance of getting the job. You need to convince the interviewer that you’re the best candidate for the job. Be confident and articulate why you would be a great English teacher in Thailand. And don’t forget to smile! Remember, you’re in the Land of Smiles.

7. Read the contract carefully

So you get a job offer? Great! But before you accept it, be sure to read the contract carefully. In some cases, the contract is fully in Thai. But if you can’t speak Thai, this can be a problem since you need to pay attention to the details of the job descriptions, such as your responsibilities and how many hours per week you will be working. Many English teachers in Thailand are asked to work unpaid all weekend or do things that aren’t actually their responsibilities. Therefore, always insist on an English copy of the contract.

Aside from your job description and working hours, you also need to understand the salary and benefits package, contract termination, and other things that’ll determine your livelihood in Thailand.

With a little bit of effort, you should be able to land an English teaching job in Thailand in no time. And if you follow these tips, you’ll increase your chances of landing an English teaching job in Thailand. So go out there and show them what you’ve got!