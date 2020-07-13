Connect with us

Education

Opposition party threatened with boycott over comments about “haircut” teacher

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Opposition party threatened with boycott over comments about “haircut” teacher | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Members of the Kao Klai party - Thai PBS World
    • follow us in feedly

The president of The Association of Secondary School Administrators says the group will boycott the Kao Klai party unless one of its members apologises for comments he made about the teacher at the centre of the “ugly haircut” debacle. In a report in Thai PBS World, Ratchachai Sornsuwan calls Wirote Lakhana-adisorn’s comments offensive and demands an apology. The MP has said that the teacher, who is accused of humiliating a pupil by forcing her to undergo a botched haircut, should resign and think of himself as a criminal.

Ratchachai agrees the teacher should be disciplined for his actions but says the association considers him an excellent teacher who cares about his students. He adds that if a public apology is not forthcoming from the Kao Klai politician, the association will boycott his party. For his part, Wirote has taken to Twitter to double down on his stance. The MP says he cannot talk about education in Thailand if he is not permitted to protect pupils from intimidation and harassment at the hands of teachers, adding that in his opinion, the majority of Thai teachers disagree with such behaviour.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    gosport

    July 13, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Since when haircut became a political issue?

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    July 13, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    Some of the barbers who gave me haircuts I considered as criminal afterwards.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Education

Education ministry bans forced haircuts for students

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

Education ministry bans forced haircuts for students | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Wall Street Journal

Just days after a teacher who forced a pupil to submit to a haircut was reprimanded and made to apologise, Thailand’s Ministry of Education has issued a letter instructing all schools under its jurisdiction to repeal the 1975 regulations regarding students’ hairstyle and length, and forbidding the arbitrary cutting of students’ hair at school. The practice has long been used by teachers as a ‘punishment’ to shame students in front of their peers. The permanent secretary of education, who also serves as spokesman for the Education Ministry, says schools that still enforce the 1975 regulation must also adopt the 2005 […]

Continue Reading

Education

Teacher made to apologise after forcing student to undergo “ugly” haircut

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

Teacher made to apologise after forcing student to undergo “ugly” haircut | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

A teacher who forced a pupil to submit to a haircut when he deemed her hair too long, has been reprimanded and made to apologise. The unnamed teacher is accused of humiliating the young girl by chopping off her hair in front of other pupils during assembly, leaving her with one side dramatically shorter than the other. The incident took place at a high school in the north-eastern province of Si Sa Ket. Chuchart Kaewnok from the local education office, says the teacher did not have the authority to cut the girl’s hair, adding that the Education Ministry allows for […]

Continue Reading

Education

Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

6 days ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Thai teacher gives &#8220;ugly&#8221; haircut as punishment for student&#8217;s long hair | The Thaiger

A Thai teacher has reportedly angered a student’s mother after cutting her daughter’s hair when she showed up to school with long hair which, until recently, was against government school rules. The mother says her child was given the “ugly” haircut as a punishment in front of her peers and says the teacher was trying to humiliate the girl. Education authorities yesterday pledged to look into the incident and say they will meet with the school administrators and the student’s parents tomorrow to resolve the issue. Until recently, students attending government schools were required to cut their hair short, but […]

Continue Reading

Trending