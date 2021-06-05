Technology
Studio designs solution to online class uniform debate
They say nothing is foolproof to a sufficiently talented fool and a controversial school rule for online classes has just proved that to be the case. When school authorities announced the foolproof plan of making it mandatory to wear a uniform even during online classes, the decision was met with backlash from students who didn’t see the need to dress up to sit in front of a computer screen.
Enter the sufficiently talented fool, in this story a Thailand-based graphic studio called The Studio Apollo. Seeing the pushback of students not wanting to don their school uniform online in their living rooms, the studio went straight to work to bang out a creative solution. The tech world used to joke, “there’s an app for that,” but in this case more appropriately, there’s a filter for that.
The studio founder explained he wanted to fix the problem quickly and easily so that teachers could go back to educating and students could go back to learning. So they launched a filter across several popular online platforms. Instead of bunny ears or a doggie tongue, this filter superimposes a school uniform on the user in the online conference call.
The filter is available on Zoom, Google Meet, and MS Team. The launch of the filter on The Studio Apollo’s Facebook page garnered 13,000 user reactions and over 2,000 comments. However, demographic data shows the majority of the filter’s users are older people or so-called “first jobbers” – millennials who grew up on tech and are now entering the workforce.
But the studio believes it’s an elegant solution to a frustrating problem for many, and will continue development. Since the Covid-19 pandemic closed school, online classes have become commonplace and may be around for the near future at least. The studio plans to expand the online filter to cover different uniform types and styles, to cover schools for all different age ranges, from university down to kindergarten.
The company also intends to make virtual uniform filters for teachers, commenting that teachers have the same frustrating obligation as students to wear uniforms, even for online classes. They hope in the future to develop more online school materials to help aid in virtual classrooms.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Courts order ISPs block 8 users from web, social media
Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn confirmed today court orders instructing internet service providers to block or remove 8 users the government says used social media or their own websites to post fake news. The ISPs met with the ministry to receive the court order to block the users.
The court ordered the ISPs to either remove or block access to information shared by the 8 accounts on any websites or social networks the alleged fake news is published on. The order also instructs ISPs to block and remove their IP addresses and passwords.
The minister provided instructions to the ISPs on what steps they must take to remove and block the accounts. They were also informed of penalties for failure to comply with the order. He warned other internet uses to exercise caution in what they post on the internet and me mindful of Thailand’s online laws.
The 8 people included in the list to be banned are:
1. Pavin Chachavalpongpan – an outspoken professor at Kyoto University, living in exile in Japan. He’s been critical of the government and monarchy and when he was ordered to turn himself in after the 2014 coup, offered to send his pet chihuahua instead. He created The Royalist Marketplace, a Facebook page that was blocked after amassing over 1 million members.
2. Royalist Marketplace – Talad Luang – the replacement Facebook page Pavin created to freely discuss the Thai government and monarchy is also on the list.
3. Andrew MacGregor Marshal – A Scottish journalist who was the first journalist in the world to break the story of King Bhumibol’s death hours before the official announcement. He resigned from Reuters when they didn’t publish a controversial story about the monarchy’s political involvement and his 2014 book A Kingdom in Crisis is banned in Thailand.
He took to Twitter within the past hour to that the court’s demands are impossible for ISPs to enforce, from a technological standpoint, saying ISPs can’t selectively block individual Facebook pages. He called the ruling a publicity stunt.
“Unless they have some other plan, my Facebook will continue to be accessible in Thailand, and it’s an embarrassment that the country’s digital economy minister doesn’t even know how the internet works.”
4. Suda Rangkupan – a former lecturer in Linguistics at Chulalongkorn University, in exile since the 2014 coup, who calls herself pro-democracy and Republicanism, and calls for the monarchy to be abolished.
5. DK Ning – a popular Facebook and YouTube account.
6. Aum Neko – a transgender student activist that used sexually provocative photos to call for equality, protest school uniforms and fight for pro-democracy and anti-monarchy causes, now exiled in France after deciding to flee arrest knowing she would be held in a male prison.
7. Kon Thai UK – A Facebook page highly critical of PM Prayut Chan-o-Cha, that saw 10 people prosecuted for computer crimes after sharing posts from its page.
8. Pixel HELPER – A German-based non-profit that states they fight for human rights through art and satire, claiming “we don’t want to be taken seriously, but our opponents have to take us seriously,” which seems to be the case in today’s ruling for ISPs to block these 8 users.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Technology
Government considering linking ID details to social media profiles
In what it says is an attempt to address fake news, fraud, and unlawful content, the government is considering linking people’s ID cards to their social media profiles. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry claims doing this would also boost e-commerce on social media. Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn says a draft regulation on the subject is expected to be integrated into the Computer Crimes Act.
According to Chaiwut, the ministry is anxious to stop the spread of fake news and illegal content on social media and the latest proposal follows concerns raised by security agencies. He says the move is also aimed at promoting the digital economy and supporting the growth of e-commerce on social media platforms.
The minister goes on to address the prevalence of fake news on social media, pointing out that some people have already been prosecuted for helping to spread disinformation. Others have received court orders to remove such content. However, he says the use of avatars instead of profile pictures, along with fake email addresses and phone numbers, makes it difficult to track offenders.
Chaiwut’s ministry held a press conference on May 24 after 6 people were arrested for allegedly violating the Computer Crimes Act after posting content about Thailand’s fight against the pandemic. Another 12 were ordered to take down content they had posted or face prosecution.
Chaiwut acknowledges that his ministry will need the cooperation of social media platforms if user ID details are to be linked to their profiles. He says the regulation and associated guidelines are now being drafted and will be ready sometime next month.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that an anonymous telecoms expert says everyone registering on social media platforms needs to provide an email address and phone number. The source points out that all Thai mobile phone numbers are already associated with ID cards or passports.
“This is already enough information for the state to track those behind misdeeds.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Technology
Chip shortage sees spike in new computer product prices
A global chip, or semiconductor shortage, is pushing new computer prices higher along with the demand for IT devices as more and more people turn to remote work and schooling. Somsak Pejthaveeporndej, chief executive of VST ECS Thailand, says the worldwide shortage includes integrated circuits that are used in a wide range of devices such as computers and IT products. Somsak says the company’s inventory for computer products has dropped from around 30 days to 15 days, after the chip shortage emerged in the middle of last year.
Even though he says the problem is expected to improve by the end of the year, new computer products, which include graphics cards, memory storage devices, and CPUs, have increased their prices anywhere from 950 to 6,300 baht.
Takon Niyomthai, head of IT business development at SET-listed IT retail chain Com7, says computer makers are focused on sending higher quality products to Europe and the US rather than Thailand, because they can charge a higher price. But in Thailand, he says entry-level notebook inventory is only 1 week long as demand is strong among locals clients.
“Notebooks, tablets and tailor-made computer desktops have shown strong growth in sales. More vaccination sites also means they need more computers for registration and data validation. Computers are also needed by freelancers and new businesses.”
Chukkrit Watcharasaksilp, chief of sales and marketing at Advice, says the company is moving towards offering drive-through pick ups via its website as online orders have surged. Graphic cards, hard disks, and entry-level notebooks have also increased due to the shortage of components.
Meanwhile, Narathip Wirunechatapant, chief executive of IT retailer Jaymart Mobile, says the smartphone sector has not been impacted as much as computer suppliers. He says the company redesigned Jaymartstore.com to allow customers to use digital token JFin coins to buy products.
“Our growth remains intact as there is still demand for smartphones costing 5,000-15,000 baht.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Studio designs solution to online class uniform debate
Burmese coup leader says in interview he’s surprised by backlash
Koh Tao deaths: Phuket hotel owner and wife found dead in pool
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Loei postponing appointments due to shortage of vaccines
Compensation for side effects or death from Covid-19 vaccine
TAT and Tourism Ministry push for domestic tourism in Phuket
25 million Pfizer and J&J vaccines coming, millions ready now
UPDATE: Phuket Sandbox – Changes to travelling back to Thailand
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Cancellation of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix for 2021
First step of Phuket Sandbox reopening July 1 approved
Covid-19 sees a rise in dangerous scams in India
BTS make musical history with a slice of ‘Butter’
Thailand News Today | Local-made AZ vaccine released, new prosecutor to chase ‘Boss’ | June 4
Foreign workers get jabs in 2-day Phuket mass vaccination drive
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
First step of Phuket Sandbox reopening July 1 approved
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
Thai government calls on all foreigners to register for Covid vaccine
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- World3 days ago
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
- Phuket3 days ago
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
- Business2 days ago
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
- Phuket24 hours ago
First step of Phuket Sandbox reopening July 1 approved
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
- Phuket3 days ago
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules