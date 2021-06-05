Connect with us

Technology

Studio designs solution to online class uniform debate

Neill Fronde

Published 

2 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: The Studio Apollo created a virtual school uniform filter for students learning online. (via Facebook Studio Apollo)

They say nothing is foolproof to a sufficiently talented fool and a controversial school rule for online classes has just proved that to be the case. When school authorities announced the foolproof plan of making it mandatory to wear a uniform even during online classes, the decision was met with backlash from students who didn’t see the need to dress up to sit in front of a computer screen.

Enter the sufficiently talented fool, in this story a Thailand-based graphic studio called The Studio Apollo. Seeing the pushback of students not wanting to don their school uniform online in their living rooms, the studio went straight to work to bang out a creative solution. The tech world used to joke, “there’s an app for that,” but in this case more appropriately, there’s a filter for that.

The studio founder explained he wanted to fix the problem quickly and easily so that teachers could go back to educating and students could go back to learning. So they launched a filter across several popular online platforms. Instead of bunny ears or a doggie tongue, this filter superimposes a school uniform on the user in the online conference call.

The filter is available on Zoom, Google Meet, and MS Team. The launch of the filter on The Studio Apollo’s Facebook page garnered 13,000 user reactions and over 2,000 comments. However, demographic data shows the majority of the filter’s users are older people or so-called “first jobbers” – millennials who grew up on tech and are now entering the workforce.

But the studio believes it’s an elegant solution to a frustrating problem for many, and will continue development. Since the Covid-19 pandemic closed school, online classes have become commonplace and may be around for the near future at least. The studio plans to expand the online filter to cover different uniform types and styles, to cover schools for all different age ranges, from university down to kindergarten.

The company also intends to make virtual uniform filters for teachers, commenting that teachers have the same frustrating obligation as students to wear uniforms, even for online classes. They hope in the future to develop more online school materials to help aid in virtual classrooms.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Courts order ISPs block 8 users from web, social media

Neill Fronde

Published

3 days ago

on

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By

PHOTO: Courts commanded ISPs to block these 8 users. (via Twitter)

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn confirmed today court orders instructing internet service providers to block or remove 8 users the government says used social media or their own websites to post fake news. The ISPs met with the ministry to receive the court order to block the users.

The court ordered the ISPs to either remove or block access to information shared by the 8 accounts on any websites or social networks the alleged fake news is published on. The order also instructs ISPs to block and remove their IP addresses and passwords.

The minister provided instructions to the ISPs on what steps they must take to remove and block the accounts. They were also informed of penalties for failure to comply with the order. He warned other internet uses to exercise caution in what they post on the internet and me mindful of Thailand’s online laws.

The 8 people included in the list to be banned are:
1. Pavin Chachavalpongpan – an outspoken professor at Kyoto University, living in exile in Japan. He’s been critical of the government and monarchy and when he was ordered to turn himself in after the 2014 coup, offered to send his pet chihuahua instead. He created The Royalist Marketplace, a Facebook page that was blocked after amassing over 1 million members.

2. Royalist Marketplace – Talad Luang – the replacement Facebook page Pavin created to freely discuss the Thai government and monarchy is also on the list.

3. Andrew MacGregor Marshal – A Scottish journalist who was the first journalist in the world to break the story of King Bhumibol’s death hours before the official announcement. He resigned from Reuters when they didn’t publish a controversial story about the monarchy’s political involvement and his 2014 book A Kingdom in Crisis is banned in Thailand.

He took to Twitter within the past hour to that the court’s demands are impossible for ISPs to enforce, from a technological standpoint, saying ISPs can’t selectively block individual Facebook pages. He called the ruling a publicity stunt.

“Unless they have some other plan, my Facebook will continue to be accessible in Thailand, and it’s an embarrassment that the country’s digital economy minister doesn’t even know how the internet works.”

4. Suda Rangkupan – a former lecturer in Linguistics at Chulalongkorn University, in exile since the 2014 coup, who calls herself pro-democracy and Republicanism, and calls for the monarchy to be abolished.

5. DK Ning – a popular Facebook and YouTube account.

6. Aum Neko – a transgender student activist that used sexually provocative photos to call for equality, protest school uniforms and fight for pro-democracy and anti-monarchy causes, now exiled in France after deciding to flee arrest knowing she would be held in a male prison.

7. Kon Thai UK – A Facebook page highly critical of PM Prayut Chan-o-Cha, that saw 10 people prosecuted for computer crimes after sharing posts from its page.

8. Pixel HELPER – A German-based non-profit that states they fight for human rights through art and satire, claiming “we don’t want to be taken seriously, but our opponents have to take us seriously,” which seems to be the case in today’s ruling for ISPs to block these 8 users.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Government considering linking ID details to social media profiles

Maya Taylor

Published

5 days ago

on

Monday, May 31, 2021

By

PHOTO: Rob Hampson on Unsplash

In what it says is an attempt to address fake news, fraud, and unlawful content, the government is considering linking people’s ID cards to their social media profiles. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry claims doing this would also boost e-commerce on social media. Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn says a draft regulation on the subject is expected to be integrated into the Computer Crimes Act.

According to Chaiwut, the ministry is anxious to stop the spread of fake news and illegal content on social media and the latest proposal follows concerns raised by security agencies. He says the move is also aimed at promoting the digital economy and supporting the growth of e-commerce on social media platforms.

The minister goes on to address the prevalence of fake news on social media, pointing out that some people have already been prosecuted for helping to spread disinformation. Others have received court orders to remove such content. However, he says the use of avatars instead of profile pictures, along with fake email addresses and phone numbers, makes it difficult to track offenders.

Chaiwut’s ministry held a press conference on May 24 after 6 people were arrested for allegedly violating the Computer Crimes Act after posting content about Thailand’s fight against the pandemic. Another 12 were ordered to take down content they had posted or face prosecution.

Chaiwut acknowledges that his ministry will need the cooperation of social media platforms if user ID details are to be linked to their profiles. He says the regulation and associated guidelines are now being drafted and will be ready sometime next month.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that an anonymous telecoms expert says everyone registering on social media platforms needs to provide an email address and phone number. The source points out that all Thai mobile phone numbers are already associated with ID cards or passports.

“This is already enough information for the state to track those behind misdeeds.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Chip shortage sees spike in new computer product prices

Avatar

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Monday, May 24, 2021

By

Stock photo via Pixabay

A global chip, or semiconductor shortage, is pushing new computer prices higher along with the demand for IT devices as more and more people turn to remote work and schooling. Somsak Pejthaveeporndej, chief executive of VST ECS Thailand, says the worldwide shortage includes integrated circuits that are used in a wide range of devices such as computers and IT products. Somsak says the company’s inventory for computer products has dropped from around 30 days to 15 days, after the chip shortage emerged in the middle of last year.

Even though he says the problem is expected to improve by the end of the year, new computer products, which include graphics cards, memory storage devices, and CPUs, have increased their prices anywhere from 950 to 6,300 baht.

Takon Niyomthai, head of IT business development at SET-listed IT retail chain Com7, says computer makers are focused on sending higher quality products to Europe and the US rather than Thailand, because they can charge a higher price. But in Thailand, he says entry-level notebook inventory is only 1 week long as demand is strong among locals clients.

“Notebooks, tablets and tailor-made computer desktops have shown strong growth in sales. More vaccination sites also means they need more computers for registration and data validation. Computers are also needed by freelancers and new businesses.”

Chukkrit Watcharasaksilp, chief of sales and marketing at Advice, says the company is moving towards offering drive-through pick ups via its website as online orders have surged. Graphic cards, hard disks, and entry-level notebooks have also increased due to the shortage of components.

Meanwhile, Narathip Wirunechatapant, chief executive of IT retailer Jaymart Mobile, says the smartphone sector has not been impacted as much as computer suppliers. He says the company redesigned Jaymartstore.com to allow customers to use digital token JFin coins to buy products.

“Our growth remains intact as there is still demand for smartphones costing 5,000-15,000 baht.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Trending