Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government signs contract for 20 million Pfizer doses
The government has approved the order of 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from US manufacturer, Pfizer. The Bangkok Post reports that the head of the Department of Disease Control signed the contract yesterday. Delivery will be some time this year, but when exactly is unclear, as the vaccine has yet to be approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.
Pfizer must now submit registration documents to the FDA, while Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the DDC has a month to negotiate pricing and other conditions with the manufacturer. Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Anutin said the government has also received approval from the Office of the Attorney-General to purchase supplies of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. However, that contract is yet to be signed as the manufacturer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, needs to accept the deal.
“The government has contacted all vaccine makers to seek more vaccine doses as the pandemic does not seem to have stopped spreading. Plus, no research is certain about the efficacy period so people who were vaccinated in February are advised to get more doses to stimulate immunity.”
A deal is also in place with AstraZeneca whereby new batches will be delivered every week. In addition, Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Health Ministry says a total of 7.5 million Sinovac doses have now been delivered, after another 1 million arrived in the Kingdom yesterday.
“As at the current rate, we can vaccinate at a rate of 400,000 doses per day, so all 1 million doses will be used up in 3 days. So, the government needs to seek 3 million more doses of Sinovac and sign other contracts for more doses.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thai government signs contract for 20 million Pfizer doses
CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
UN report: Myanmar could face mass starvation and death
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Bangkok man arrested for allegedly selling sex toys
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
TAT officially announces vaccine website for foreigners
Thailand News Today | Student dies from hazing gone wrong, travel bubble with S Korea | June 10
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Man warns public of online durian scam
Defrocked American priest on trial in East Timor for alleged child sex abuse
11 dead in Mumbai building collapse
More than 300 people in 11 provinces infected with Delta Covid-19 variant
Former Thai PM absolved of any wrongdoing
Large-scale methamphetamine production emerges in Cambodia during pandemic
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
Chiang Mai launches website for expats to register for Covid-19 vaccination
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
UPDATE: Billionaire couple found dead at bottom of Koh Tao resort pool
Thai airports to use machines more, humans less
Epidemiologist says “zero Covid” countries risk isolation unless vaccination is ramped up
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business20 hours ago
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
- Crime4 days ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
- Crime4 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
- South2 days ago
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1